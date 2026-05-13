My career has been a labyrinth, not a straight line.

From the first rejection to the first negotiation, the goal has always been finding my ikigai - that sweet spot where skills, passion, and purpose meet.

From Marketing Communications → Sales Enablement → BI Analyst → Technical Product Marketing → Product Marketing → Portfolio Marketing (Product, Industry & Solutions) → WW Services Marketing & Portfolio Management



TL;DR

✨ Embrace the mosaic. ✨

Career journey is an evolution.



I’ve spent my career as a connector between product, marketing, and design and the most rewarding work happens in these unique, non-linear spaces.



My recent thoughts on building a career mosaic: Own the pivot: Every experience is a valuable tile in your unique collage. Be a builder: Whether it’s GTM orchestration or community projects, focus on the impact you create. Connect the dots: Your background is your superpower. Your ability to integrate diverse skills makes your perspective irreplaceable.



Transform your path. Start arranging your tiles as a mosaic.

Portfolio Pivot

We often think of our careers as job titles. I prefer to see it as a mosaic.

I am a PMM, and I am a visual thinker, baker and a GTM orchestrator.

Action: Look at your resume. Instead of “Responsibilities,” list your “Superpowers.” How does a hobby inform your work? (eg. the patience of baking vs. the patience of a product launch).

Tool: Use your Personal OKRs to track these “mosaic” wins.

Career Copilot

Technology should be a collaborator, not an autopilot. Whether it’s interview prep or value-driven pricing, let AI handle the scale so you can focus on the soul of your work.

Infinite game

Life often feels like a Finite Game - fixed rules, winners, and losers. But I’m choosing to play the Infinite Game. This isn’t about winning; it’s about the joy of the process and keeping the game going.

Self-Trust: I received a “1 rating” on a mindfulness practice. I had organized my first mindfulness and Butterfly origami event in a park and no one showed up and we had 15 registrations. It hurt, and I’m choosing to trust myself. It made me wonder why but not as much to stop holding space for mindful folks.

Redirection: As a volunteer said at our Bayview community cleanup, “Rejection is redirection.”

When you choose to trust yourself, you move forward.



Instead of doubting myself, I will let it be. One step at a time.

This week one of my mentees said “I'm so glad you exist”. And I truly believe that now. I may not see the path ahead, but I see that I can take one step forward everyday.

We had our session go from 30 to 90 minutes just because of the flow. Our conversations drifted from product marketing to travel to Duolingo learning to mindfulness .. and everything under the sun.



They asked an important question.

How do you make time for all of this and for your personal life?



And my answer - community and service is my life. Saturdays are Bayview Community days.



My ikigai is to help others. The one thing that has kept me rooted in everything that has shaken my life. People will always come and go in your life.



I find joy in the simple things in life. To mentor, to teach and to support each other.

I got to attend a small business stroll and it got me excited about creating one for Bayview 3rd Street.

I had gone to a restaurant to have dinner before the stroll and I realized that they were late on getting the dessert ready and so I asked for a takeout.. at first, I was sad that I couldn't enjoy the dessert at the restaurant, but then it worked out because they had three coconut crepe rolls and I got to share it with 2 friends after.



Sometimes we think we know what we want or need, but the little joys of life come as pockets of sunshine. I was glad I could share with friends after the stroll.



I'm looking forward to celebrate my birthday (May 21) with Bayview community cleanup on Sat, May 16 & 23.

For a long time I didn't feel like I belonged here. And now I feel connected in Bayview ~ human • kind connection



I hosted my first neighbor get together for a NERT (Neighborhood Emergency Response Team) preparedness session and I was very anxious because my home is not like everyone else. I value my space and creative sanctuary and some folks say my home is empty. And it is more than I have and need for my simple life.

With the Civic Joy Leadership cohort in April, I am excited about an opportunity to curate community events for joy and belonging in Bayview - from foodie stroll to bingo to skill, art and craft workshops with residents and D10 neighbors.

Sometimes when folks ask what do you do? I struggle to answer because I am many things at once.

Do this today: Pick one “superpower” that doesn’t fit your current job description and find a way to use it this week. That is how you thrive, not just survive.

Words - Thich Naht Hanh You are a flower in the garden of humanity…

Breathing in, I see myself as a flower. Breathing out, I feel fresh. When your mind is calm, it reflects things as they are.

Breathing in, I see myself as still water.

Breathing out, I reflect things as they truly are. If you love someone, one of the most precious things you can offer is space.

Breathing in, I see myself as space. Breathing out, I feel free.

When you are in coherence things flow with you and for you

When you are against coherence everything is a struggle

Takeaways