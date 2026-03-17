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Kshitij Wadhwa's avatar
Kshitij Wadhwa
Mar 17

This is super insightful! Thanks so much!

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Jonathan Goodman's avatar
Jonathan Goodman
Mar 17

I'll give this a spin! Thanks for sharing your Gem and the instructions I can use in Claude. I might try both.

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