Most PMMs treat pricing like a “set it and forget it” task. But in 2026, pricing moves at the speed of data. If you’re still waiting weeks for manual spreadsheets to tell you if a price change worked, you’re already behind.

Let’s look at how to use AI as a “co-pilot” for pricing. The goal isn’t to let a black box make decisions—it’s to give you the data you need to have data-driven conversations with Product, Finance and Sales.

Real-Time Pricing Gem

I built a custom real-time pricing AI “Gem” designed to act as a pricing analyst. It doesn’t just crunch numbers; it looks at competitive signals, profit margins, and customer psychology.

Getting your B2B SaaS pricing right requires a deep understanding of your value metrics and how they scale.

Product Marketing B2B SaaS Pricing Div · July 28, 2025 Getting pricing right is one of the most critical challenges for any product, especially in the dynamic world of B2B SaaS. It’s far more than just picking a number; it’s a strategic decision that directly impacts everything from market adoption and revenue growth to customer perception and trust. Read full story

Simulation: NexusFlow in Crisis



To test our real-time pricing Gem, we used a mock company called NexusFlow and three real-world scenarios:

Price War: A competitor slashed prices. Using our Gem, we realized that matching them would kill our 60% margin. Instead of a “race to the bottom,” we used AI to draft a “Value Play” that focused on our superior performance.

“Too Cheap” Trap: Our survey data showed Enterprise users actually didn’t trust our $ price point—it felt “too cheap” for a secure vault. We used AI to identify a “Optimal Price Point” and bundled in security features to match perceived value.

Retention Risk: Finance wanted a 10% increase, but our AI flagged that our SMB customers were already at their “breaking point.” We decided to hold SMB prices flat and only raise prices for the less sensitive Enterprise segment.



Do’s and Don’ts

Using AI allows us to test “What If” scenarios in seconds. However, technology is only half the battle. You still need to follow the foundational pricing do’s and don’ts for product marketing—like ensuring your sales team actually knows how to sell the value, not just the discount.

Bottom Line

AI helps you move from gut feelings to defensible strategy. It gives you the speed to react to competitors and the confidence to tell Product, Finance and Sales exactly why a price hike might (or might not) work.

Product Marketing Agentic PMM: Gemini Enterprise Div · Jan 19 Product Marketing (PMM) moves fast. Deep voice of the customer research and messaging used to take weeks. Now, it takes minutes. By 2026, Agentic AI has shifted the focus from “chatting” to “doing.” Read full story