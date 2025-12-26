🦋 2025: Year of Being

The main goal for 2025 was simple: “To just be... like a winding path of life.”

I stopped chasing numbers and focused on being present and aware.



Here is a quick look at the year, measured by moments, not stats.

What Happened in 2025

2025 Goal: Live a mindful life, be present. The focus moved from doing to being. The result was creating a calm, safe place at home for peace and creativity.

Career 2025 personal OKRs Div · December 27, 2024 Every twist and turn in our life shows us something we didn't want to see. Read full story

Wins: Community: The best part of the year was the lovingkindness from the community. Sharing food and small moments showed how important real, present relationships are. Connection: I feel a strong connection to San Francisco and volunteering for the city. I found peace in nature (flowers, sunrises, butterflies).

Lesson: Having time and space is a true gift. Learning to be still when I felt stressed proved that I don’t need to rush; I can just exist.

Reflection 2025

If I had 2 words to describe 2025: it would be people + kindness.

I found kindhearted folks around me wherever I was with my neighbors and the communities where I belong.

Teach | Product Marketing 2025

Grateful for the opportunity to connect, inspire and learn Product Marketing together with ~300 students across product marketing core, scholar, leadership and enterprise custom workshops.

Learn | Duolingo 2025

Love that I get to start my day with learning one of the languages on Duolingo - French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Japanese and Music.

Goodreads 2025

Mentor | ADPList 2025 - 5K minutes, 14 countries

Being there for my mentees is my ikigai. I am grateful for the opportunity to empower folks to find meaning in their work and life. My raison d'etre…

LinkedIn 2025

Every post is a way to capture a moment in time from celebrating our cohorts together to sharing my experiences.

Catalyst: You put your ideas out there and

got people talking, sparking fresh perspectives

Bayview 3rd street community cleanup

100+ volunteers showed up, 450+ trash bags collected in 2025 to keep our city clean. I am grateful for EDoT, Refuse Refuse, Civic Joy Fund, All Good Pizza, Gratta Wines for creating this shared community with neighbors who show up and care for each other. And thankful for our 80 year old neighbor who wishes good morning every Saturday.

#LoveOurCity #Bayview

IAmRemarkable 2025

124 participants, 15 workshops, Silver tier facilitator

What started as an experience to break down imposter syndrome, unconscious bias and celebrate accomplishments is now a monthly ritual on the 21st to empower folks.

Wellbeing + Mindful Motivation + Butterfly Origami

and healing together in community and sharing my story: A Broken Teacup

Mindfulness | InsightTimer 2025

129 Followers, 33 free tracks, 30 live events

insighttimer.com/div

I created my first 4 tracks in 2023 and found my way back in Jan 2025 to connect with my mindful community. I create 3 free tracks on mindful motivation every month. It helps shape the month and we meet online every Friday since June 2025 for 15 minutes of collective wellbeing. Grateful for the mindful folks who show up every friday for self-care and support each other.

2026: Manifesting in progress…

A wonderful sign in Abu Dhabi made me smile!

🌟 2026: Grow Deeper

After focusing on being present in 2025, 2026 is to grow deeper roots, make a difference, and find deeper meaning.

Goal: Mindful living to make a meaningful difference.

Just Be: True life happens when you slow down and focus on being present, not just doing more tasks.

Thrive not just Survive: Grow and fully enjoy things (thrive), not just struggle to get by (survive).

Labyrinth:

Life is not a race or a maze; it’s a labyrinth. A labyrinth is complicated, but it is designed to take you to the center. Choose presence and patience over rushing to a goal.

Mosaic of Life:

Life is a mosaic. It’s built from many small, different, and imperfect moments. Tough, tiny pieces (challenges) are just as needed as the bright ones (joys) to make the final, beautiful picture.

Stillness:

There is a specific, powerful story of slowing down to feel alive. When you pause and stop in a busy day to simply look at a sunrise, a butterfly, or a cup of tea, and that small moment brings total peace.

Power of Seasons:

Link feelings to seasons as a creative way to embrace change— nature’s shift as a mirror for personal growth.

Happy Holidays y’all 🪄 ✨