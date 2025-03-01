Another month of mindfulness …

Simplifying the elements of mindfulness yet keeping the essence is our path forward... a conscious endeavor to just be and go with the flow… to learn to let go of expectations and promises we cannot keep …

mindful moment - discovery - mindful motivation - quote - guided meditation - self reflection

This is letting go of what we created in the past 4 months from October to January and curating something new. Creating a space for what could be… to manifest …

Allowing ourselves to explore and be curious to what arises during the month and week.

To truly let go and immerse into the unknown.. to be fully present.. expanding through boundaries and limits that we have set for ourselves.

I can't believe it was only in October that this mindful vision came to life. Feels like a dream, a harmony and synchronicity of time and space.

And I can feel the waves are shifting and we are not sure how to navigate the change. Or what it means for us. One moment at a time.

Finding our calm amidst the chaos…

We explored themes in February for mindful living: calm, authenticity and acceptance.

Which mindful themes resonate with you?

Trust, Fearless, Letting Go, Authenticity, Acceptance Mindful Motivation (2-5minutes)

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We start each session with a mindful moment. A message from the universe.

5. Calm

Where do you find your calm? Is it a place or thing or person or food or activity?

Here are our mindful circle responses from February:

Mindful moment

Step outside for a while, calm your mind.

Mindful Motivation: Calm

0:00 -3:00 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Let's take a quiet moment before we start. Think about how peaceful it is early in the morning, just before sunrise. Everything is still and calm. When we are worried or stressed, our body gets tense and our minds race. This little mindful motivation practice can help us find a moment of peace and calm, even on a busy day. Close your eyes gently, or just look softly at something nearby. Think of a place that makes you feel calm. Maybe it's listening to the waves on a beach, or a slow walk in nature - in a garden or park. Imagine being there. What do you see? What do you hear? How does it feel? Now, make a fist with your right hand. Then, open your hand slowly. Notice how it feels as you close and open your hand. Do the same with your left hand. Close it gently, then open it slowly. Feel the muscles in your hand tightening and releasing. Let's add our breath. Breathe in as you close your right hand. Breathe out as you open it. Do the same with your left hand. Breathe in as you close, breathe out as you open. This simple mindful practice combining gentle movement with breathing, can help you feel calmer and more centered, even when we're having a busy or stressful day. It helps our body relax and quiet our mind. We can do this anytime, anywhere, when we need a moment of peace and calm.

Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.

6. Authenticity

When do you feel like you can truly be yourself? a. Alone, away from expectations b. group, who accept unconditionally c. I’m still figuring it out Here are our mindful circle responses from February:

Mindful moment

Mindful Motivation: Authenticity

0:00 -4:02 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Let’s explore authenticity today.

Bring to mind a situation where you felt truly authentic. It doesn't have to be a grand moment; it could be something small, like expressing your opinion to a friend or choosing an activity that truly resonated with you. Recall the feelings associated with that moment – perhaps a sense of ease, confidence, or joy. Breathe into those feelings. Reflect on what allowed you to be authentic in that situation. What values were you honoring?

What parts of yourself were you expressing? Perhaps it was your creativity, your compassion, or your sense of humor. Acknowledge and appreciate these qualities within yourself. What inner strength did you draw upon? Connect with the feeling of that strength. This is your inner compass, guiding you towards your true self. Now, consider a current goal or decision you're facing. Bring to mind your "why" behind this goal. Is it driven by external expectations, or does it resonate with your authentic self? Does it align with the values you identified earlier? If there's a disconnect, gently acknowledge it. Perhaps this goal needs to be reframed, or perhaps it's not the right path for you at this time. Listen to your intuition. What is your inner wisdom telling you? Imagine yourself taking steps towards your goal with authenticity and mindful motivation. Visualize yourself acting in alignment with your values, speaking your truth, and honoring your needs. How does this feel? Notice the sensations in your body. Affirm to yourself: "I am worthy of being my authentic self. I trust my inner wisdom. I am motivated by my true purpose." Return your attention to your breath. Feel the gentle rise and fall. When you're ready, slowly open your eyes. Carry this sense of authenticity and mindful motivation with you throughout your day. Remember that this is a practice, and the more you cultivate it, the stronger your connection to your true self will become.

Authenticity is choices we make every day.

It's about the choice to show up and be real.

The choice to be honest. The choice to let our true selves be seen.

- Brené Brown

7. Acceptance

What is one thing you appreciate about yourself in this moment?

Here are our mindful circle responses from February

Mindful Motivation: Acceptance

0:00 -4:00 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Today, we are going to dive into Positive Acceptance. You know that you are enough, you are loved, you are appreciated, you are cared for. You love your positive aura and energy, and you feel safe and secure expressing your true self.

You are self-aware, you are open-minded, you are emotionally aware, and you live life with passion and courage. Your ability to focus increases every day. You focus on what really matters to you. You align your daily habits with your true self. You challenge your beliefs and … Every time you see yourself in the mirror: you say to yourself, I am good, I am enough, and I love and accept myself the way I am. I belong in this world just as I am. You trust and accept the people around you as their own true self. The relationships you have with others are a reflection of the relationship you have with yourself. And you focus on the relationship with yourself. You have taken the time and effort to take care of yourself. You sincerely accept and love yourself. You accept your shadow. You accept life as it is, knowing that you can cope with whatever comes along. And sometimes things come along that you might not want, but you cope with those diligently. You listen and accept your inner voices and I am proud of you. You accept your vulnerability. You see the good in all of your relationships. And you enjoy the deep connection so much. You love being with people who care about you, and you welcome their loving kindness and help. You have set yourselves free and created a beautiful space for yourself and for those who genuinely care about you. People say we don't choose family; our family chooses us. You have made the choice to choose your family. And to define who your true family is. It's not just those with blood relations. It's those who genuinely care and support you. No matter what. These are folks who are in your life right now, in the here and now, fully present. Family is a group or bonding where you can be yourself. No judgment zone. Just be your authentic self. No pretending. No need to please anyone or meet unrealistic expectations. You know that you have the emotional resources, the physical and financial resources to cope with whatever life throws at you. And you appreciate and enjoy every day seeing what it brings. Today is a new day. One moment at a time. Open your eyes when you are ready, and embrace all of you.

Acceptance is the courage to make peace with the things you cannot change.

Gratitude

What's one small thing you noticed today that brought you a moment of joy or peace?

Mindfulness is a ritual that we need to cultivate and practice daily or weekly.