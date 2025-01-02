What a beautiful moment to reflect in 2024 and connect with our inner core - mind, body, heart and soul. To new beginnings!

Thank you for your lovingkindness and support mindful souls - we appreciate you!

We kick off our 30 minute session weekly with a pulse check on how is the week. Sharing our collective thinking and mindset from Oct - Dec 2024 :)

how would you describe your week?

In each discovery step, we explore the present, past and future.

And we wrap up each 30 minute session with the feelings wheel. Learning to embrace and understand our emotions and feelings.

Not sure if this is for you and your team? Here is what folks are saying…

Session 1: body & soul

Mindful motivation: Intention

Discovery: Present - what makes me ME?

Focus: Root chakra Guided meditation: Body scan - Smile

Session 2: heart & soul

Mindful motivation: Loving kindness

Discovery: Past (inner child) - what makes me Connected?

Focus: Heart chakra Guided meditation: Lovingkindness metta Agape is the noblest form of love -- a commitment to the other's wellbeing. Agape comes from the soul. All we need is agape.

Session 3: mind & soul

Mindful motivation: Creativity

Discovery: Future - what makes me Grow?

Focus: Third eye chakra Guided meditation: Dream visualization