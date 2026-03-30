In 2026, we’ve moved past using AI as just a 'copy-paste' tool. We are entering the era of the Agentic PMM. It’s no longer about how many tasks we can automate, but how we partner with AI to drive GTM.

My goal for today is to move us beyond the hype and focus on how AI helps us reclaim our time for the 'human' parts of the job—empathy, storytelling, and deep customer connection."

This table highlights where you can lean on Agentic AI versus where you must lead with Human Intuition.

Q1: What is one AI tool that has actually changed your daily PMM workflow?

Div: Gemini Enterprise. It’s moved us beyond simple chat to Agentic PMM—where AI acts as a partner in deep research, data synthesis, and crafting GTM plans rather than just a basic copy editor.

Product Marketing Agentic PMM: Gemini Enterprise Div · Jan 19 Product Marketing (PMM) moves fast. Deep voice of the customer research and messaging used to take weeks. Now, it takes minutes. By 2026, Agentic AI has shifted the focus from “chatting” to “doing.” Read full story

Q2: How do you use AI to understand your customers better without losing the “human touch”?

Div: Use AI to handle the “heavy lifting” of Win/Loss analysis and data patterns. This clears my schedule to focus on high-value interactions— 1:1 customer interviews—where empathy and “reading between the lines” matter most.

Q3: With so much AI-generated noise, how do you make your product messaging stand out?

Q4: What is one AI skill every Product Marketer needs to learn in the next three months?

Q5: What is your golden rule for using AI responsibly in product marketing?

Div: Verify and Adapt. Never let AI have the final word. Every output must pass through a “human-in-the-loop” to ensure accuracy, brand safety, and that it actually solves a real customer problem.

Product Marketing [gem] GTM Orchestrator Div · Mar 13 For the past decade, I’ve been challenging the status quo of product marketing. Historically, PMM felt like a “checklist” role: positioning document, persona slide, competitive battlecard, launch plan. Read full story

📋 AI in Product Marketing Checklist Business Essentials Define ROI: Decide if you’re optimizing for speed (faster launches) or quality (better conversion). Map Agentic Tasks: Pick high-volume, low-empathy tasks—like Win/Loss analysis or competitive tracking—for AI to handle. Human-in-the-Loop: Always review outputs for emotional resonance and brand “voice.” Upskill the Team: Shift from “doing the work” to “directing the AI” and focus on customer value.

Mindful AI Data Privacy: Never share sensitive roadmaps or customer PII with public models. Ground the AI: Use your own company data (CRM, docs) as the “source of truth” to stop hallucinations. Vendor Agnostic: Keep your workflows flexible so you can swap AI models as the tech evolves.





From Execution to Orchestration

“Agentic PMM” isn’t about replaced; it’s about being amplified. By offloading the heavy lifting of data synthesis and competitive tracking to AI, we reclaim the space to do what we do best: building deep empathy, telling powerful stories, and connecting with our customers on a human level. The future of Product Marketing isn’t just faster—it’s more meaningful.

1: Defensible Messaging

Use AI to quickly draft persona-specific messaging for our next launch.

Create a library of prompts to keep our brand voice consistent.

2: Relevant Customer Insights

Use AI to summarize customer interview transcripts and sales calls.

Update our positioning based on these real-time customer trends.

3: Competitive Edge

Automate the tracking of competitor website changes and news.

Use AI to draft “battle cards” for the sales team to handle objections.

Leadership AI ROI Div · Mar 6 There is so much noise in AI - from blogs to videos to courses today. Most people are still hunting for the next “shiny” AI model to explore and experiment. Here is the truth: Read full story

Join the conversation - Are you ready to shift from doing to directing?

See you on March 31 | PMM Talks | AI for Product Marketing for a live panel where we’ll dive deeper into these PMM workflows and share real-world experiences from the front lines of the AI revolution.