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Jonathan Goodman's avatar
Jonathan Goodman
Mar 6

Div, thanks for the recap and commentary from the Section AI ROI Conference.

I'm starting to feel the tension between "living in it" (in a healthy way) and "just one more prompt!" (when I should get offline.)

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Diane I's avatar
Diane I
Mar 9

AI burnout is so real and has the potential to slow down work. For me, I see how it can impact my ability to move faster if I do not develop (what I will now call) and AI Practice. I would love to read more on how you recommend building an AI practice mindfully.

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