new plants on my 3rd street

There is so much noise in AI - from blogs to videos to courses today. Most people are still hunting for the next “shiny” AI model to explore and experiment. Here is the truth:

Real ROI of AI isn’t found in a new tab - it’s found in your current workflow.

💡 My Take: End of “Destination AI”

I’ve had a major workflow shift recently. I don’t “go” to the Gemini app anymore. Because I have everything in my Google Drive, I use Gemini right within my Chrome browser, Google Docs/Slides, and agentic workflows.

My Shift: From Destination to Workflow Trigger: Need to generate messaging or analyze data. Old: Copy data → Open new tab → Prompt → Verify → Copy back. (High friction, high risk).

New: Stay in the Doc → Open Sidebar → AI acts on context. (Zero friction, secure & accurate).

AI is no longer a tool I visit; AI is a habit that meets me where I am.



This is the essence of Agentic PMM - moving from passive assistance to autonomous execution within your existing ecosystem.

🚀 Highlights: TLDR

Workflow Over Apps or Data: Meet users where they are (Apps, Docs, Slides, Browser).

Agentic Future: Shift from “chatting” to “doing” with Agentic AI.

Compounding Gains: Empowerment + Distribution = Long-term ROI.

Data Governance: Use enterprise-grade platform to keep proprietary data confidential.

🏛️ Insights from the AI ROI Conference

At the AI ROI Conference (3.5.26), the big “aha” moment was that AI is a compounding asset.

Workforce Empowerment: ROI isn’t just about software; it’s about culture change. If your team isn’t empowered to use AI daily, the productivity gains never materialize.

Industry: Stop using generic AI. The true value is in verticals —specialized applications for specific industry needs.

Delineation: Leaders are now focused on “delineating which part should not be AI” to maintain the human touch where it matters most.

Three actions to consider for me:

#2. Small teams, clear outcomes, 90-day sprints.

#5. Peer-to-peer > top-to-bottom. #7. Business owners define the “why.” Section - Lauren Witten

References:

Holistic Return on Ethics (HROE) framework, a model developed by IBM researchers and the University of Notre Dame to measure the ROI of AI ethics initiatives. Applying AI = changing how we work = changing workflows and accelerating innovation.



HBR: AI Doesn’t Reduce Work - It Intensifies It

AI Intensifies Work: How to Manage It

AI often increases workloads instead of reducing them.

Build an AI Practice with these core habits:

Intentional Pauses: Check assumptions to avoid “AI acceleration” mistakes.

Sequencing: Batch AI tasks to protect focus and reduce context-switching.

Human Grounding: Prioritize team connection to spark real creativity.

Beat AI Burnout

To prevent AI-related burnout and “workload creep,” experts suggest a combination of individual boundaries and organizational changes.



For Individuals: Protect Your Energy

Set “AI Hours”: Avoid being constantly “AI-ready.”

Human First: Reserve your unique expertise for high-value tasks.

Oasis Moments: Fully disconnect—no “one last prompt.”

For Leaders: Build a Healthy Culture

Burnout Debriefs: Discuss intensity after major AI projects.

Phased Rollouts: Sequence new tools to avoid team overwhelm.

Cisco AI security framework

The Integrated AI Security and Safety Framework provides a unified taxonomy to help organizations understand and track evolving threats across AI models, agents, and ecosystems.

Zapier’s approach to AI-first hiring Curiosity and competence are the key attributes for hiring.

Zapier internal AI Proficiency: We map skills across 4 levels: Unacceptable, Capable, Adoptive, and Transformative. 1️⃣ Unacceptable: Resistant to AI tools and skeptical of their value. 2️⃣ Capable: Using the most popular tools. Likely under 3 months of hands-on experience 3️⃣ Adoptive: Embedding AI in personal workflows. Tuning prompts, chaining models, and automating tasks to boost efficiency. 4️⃣ Transformative: Uses AI not just as a tool, but to rethink strategy and deliver user-facing value that wasn’t possible two years ago

Brice Challamel - “We are the stewards of ecosystems of intelligence”.

Power of Why - A conversation about human empowerment and technology adoption, enabled by AI and inspired by your questions. Brice Challamel - 5 AI value models

AI Collective - Building the human layer for the AI era.

A global non-profit community of over 200,000 pioneers and researchers dedicated to building the "human layer" of the AI era through trust, openness, and cross-disciplinary collaboration.





🎓 Lessons from “AI for Leaders”

AI for Leaders webinar this week (with Jide Sobanjo & Section), reinforced this “workflow-first” mentality with a few reminders for AI leadership:

Cost of Cognition is Dropping: Knowledge work that was once expensive is becoming “close to zero friction.”

AI is Moving Up the Org Chart: 18 months ago, AI was an “Intern.” Today, it’s an “Analyst.” Soon, it will be a “Decision-maker.”

3x Leader: The goal for modern leaders is to 3x their teams by treating AI as an intelligent, high-speed teammate - while staying vigilant about its “hallucinations” and biases.

Bottom Line: If you’re still jumping between tabs and workflows to use AI, you’re working too hard. The future isn’t a better prompt; it’s a better-integrated agent.

Cutting Through the Noise

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by AI content, stop looking for more options.

Instead, look for integrations that solve a specific use case. ROI isn’t found in the newest LLM; it’s found in the workflow that stays.

Accelerate Time-to-Value: Measure efficiency gains and "micro-wins" to build internal momentum and prove the AI's functional utility within 30–90 days. Cultivate Soft ROI: Track improvements in employee experience and cultural agility, as high adoption rates and reduced burnout are the leading indicators of long-term success. Target Realized ROI: Focus on the 6-to-24-month horizon to capture measurable financial impact - sustained revenue growth, cost reduction, and risk mitigation.