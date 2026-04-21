In this “Season of Becoming,” I’ve been thinking about where joy actually lives.

We often wait for the “big finish”- product launch or perfect bake - to feel joy.

But lately, I’m finding that joy is in the simplicity of the process itself. Life is harder and much messier. Sometimes, becoming is just about surviving the day.

Find Joy in the “In-Between”

When I was navigating my Midlife Chrysalis, I realized that joy isn’t a destination. It’s a choice we make in the messy crossroads. It’s about being “rather than seeming.”

Shift: Stop waiting for the “perfect” moment to feel successful.

Action: Identify one thing you are currently “becoming.” Whether you are learning to use AI as a collaborator or just learning to sit in silence, find one small win in the middle of the work today.

No Matter What

I didn't realize when I was reading No Matter What, that it was preparing me for this week. These words struck me deeply:

You can’t delete a chapter and get the same ending. I feel like what I’m doing is learning how to see. Storytelling, it’s like I’m learning how to think.

This week grief found me again. A dear friend in Kerala + 3 family members died in a car accident. My heart is heavy for their family carrying this impossible pain. It took me back to 2019, when I lost my dear aunt and times of loss in the past few years.

I’m being honest when people ask how I am: I am sad, and I am not okay. I’ve cried, but it doesn’t feel like enough. We often try to “get over” loss, but you don’t get over it. It just becomes part of you, part of your story.

You adapt. You grow.

You think about it less over time, but you don’t erase it. You think about it less. You form new habits. You meet new people.

But getting over it? Making it like it didn’t even happen? We have to learn how to accept it. It happened. It’s real.

We’re here on the other side. As Matisse said,

“Drawing is the clarification of thought.”

In the same way, storytelling is how we learn to think. Our grief becomes a line in that drawing, clarifying what and who, truly matters to us.

Ember, our theme for April Creative Mornings SF represent the quiet, enduring remnants of fire—what remains after the blaze. There is warmth, resilience, and transformation. Even when the fire feels like it has gone out, the ember remains, glowing and steady.

Grief is the "blaze," and my memories of my friend and aunt are the "embers"—the quiet, enduring warmth that remains.

Baking

There is a specific kind of comfort in doing something slow. Bread baking shares a rhythm with life. The joy isn’t just in the eating; it’s in the “proofing”—the waiting, the rising, often the sitting in the dark, and the unknown.

Action: Do one thing today that has no KPI or ROI. Bake, walk, or just breathe - simply allow yourself to feel. Let it be fearless to exist exactly as you are, even if you are hurting.



Joy Fearless Love Div · Feb 21 Love has always been a bit of a puzzle for me. There’s the love we’re supposed to feel, defined by expectations, and then there’s the love that speaks to my soul. Read full story

Bayview Gateway

Shared Joy (and Grief)

True connection happens when we are real with each other. Have you ever met someone for the first time and felt like you’ve already known them for a long time?

Whether it’s the community we build online or the roots and reflections we share with our community, being human together—in our celebrations and our mourning—is where the connection happens.

Be honest: If you aren’t okay, say so. Reach out to someone who brings you peace. No agenda, just the honesty of being present. Share a hug and be there for each other in whichever way you can be.

Be grateful: Send a “Thank You” note to someone who brings you comfort. It’s a small way to keep the embers glowing.

Do this today: Times like these are a reminder that life is too short and precious.

You never know who is a part of your life today or tomorrow. Look at your Personal OKRs.

If “Joy” isn’t on the list, add it - but remember that joy is allowed to look like a quiet ember today. It’s the only way to truly thrive, not just survive.

Neurodivine Thrive not just survive Div · December 12, 2025 12/12 12:21 - there's always something magical about the synchronicity of numbers and patterns. You got to love it when there is a cosmic date and time. Read full story

Wishing you peace & comfort, smiles & joy,

Div