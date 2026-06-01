As we step into June, the earth experiences a profound transition. The arrival of the Summer Solstice brings the longest day of the year, bathing us in abundant sunlight. Yet, this transition does not happen with a loud crash; it unfolds slowly, petal by petal, leaf by leaf, ray by ray.

This month, we are invited to align our inner wellbeing with this natural, gentle evolution. Our June themes - Moonstone, Courage, Play, Balance, and Magic, guide us to step out of the heavy, rigid expectations of the modern work and life and into our own authentic, sustainable power.

For the neurodiverse professional, and for anyone carrying the weight of daily stress, June is our permission slip to stop trying to shine like a glaring spotlight. Instead, we learn to trust our quiet, inner trust and intuition.

Moonstone: This luminous gem invites you to slow down, connect with your quiet intuition, and trust your inner glow.

Courage: True bravery is giving yourself permission to step away from high-pressure expectations and embrace your unique, authentic pace.

Play: Give yourself space to explore projects freely as joyful experiments, entirely detached from the weight of performance or judgment.

Balance: True harmony is found when we gracefully align our daily habits with the natural, gentle rhythm of the changing seasons.

Magic: Everyday wonders are all around us, waiting to be discovered the moment we pause to appreciate a peaceful joy in our day.

Embracing Summer Energy with Grace

Summer is a beautiful season of warmth, freedom, and expansion. It offers us a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with our vitality and find joy in the present moment. By learning the art of yielding, playfulness, and gentle self-compassion, we allow ourselves to truly thrive.

When we flow with nature, we become adaptable and resilient—ready to soak up the light and share our natural gifts with the world.

While summer is associated with warmth and freedom, it often brings a hidden layer of pressure. We feel the urge to “make the absolute most” of every sunny day, to maintain high productivity before vacation seasons, and to participate in endless social obligations.

For those of us who are neurodiverse, with ADHD, Autism, or sensitive nervous systems, this high-sensory, high-demand season can lead to severe sensory overload and masking fatigue. We spend so much energy trying to fit into typical structures, trying to look perfectly balanced, and forcing ourselves to perform that we lose touch with our own quiet wisdom and intuition.

When we try to force our growth, we become rigid—like dry branches that snap under the first gust of wind. To survive and thrive, we must learn the art of yielding, playfulness, and gentle self-compassion.

Micro-Habits

To help you integrate this gentle path of light into your busy career and daily life, practice these three simple, low-demand, uplifting micro-habits this month:

1. Practice the “Three-Second Moonstone Pause”

Before you start your workday or reply to a message, close your eyes for three seconds. Plant your feet flat, drop your shoulders, and ask: "What does my quiet intuition need right now?"

Let that peaceful insight guide your next step.

Ask yourself: What does my quiet intuition need right now? Let this soft, intuitive glow guide your next action rather than a state of panic or rush.



2. Reframe Tasks into Playful Experiments

Bring joy back into your projects by shifting your mindset. Write down: "This is a playful experiment in [insert task]." Give yourself permission to explore freely, creating a messy first draft without any judgment.

Remember, play is exploration without the weight of performance.



3. Capture One Glimmer Daily

Train your brain to notice everyday magic. Once a day, pause for five seconds to appreciate a small wonder—the afternoon light on a wall, a warm cup of tea, or a friendly smile.

Let your body absorb that safety and joy.





55. June | Moonstone: Trust Inner Glow

0:00 -3:06

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Moonstone: the simple act of trusting your quiet intuition. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Imagine the soft, milky glow of a moonstone resting in the palm of your hand. It does not need a harsh spotlight to shine; it gently reflects the light around it. Feel the coolness of the air on your skin. Listen to the subtle sounds around you. Breathe into the feeling of stillness. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime you feel overwhelmed or lost.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Moonstone energy, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Moonstone?

In one sensory moment, like letting your gaze soften when looking out a window.

In one emotional moment, like trusting your first quiet instinct during a busy decision.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Ready, and you are Moonstone.

56. June | Courage: Gentle Bravery

0:00 -2:46

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Courage: the simple act of meeting the moment with a gentle heart and kind soul. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Sit up just a little taller, feeling the gentle strength in your spine. Place one hand flat over your chest. Feel the warm, steady rise and fall of your chest. Listen to your slow, natural breathing. Breathe into the feeling of readiness. True bravery is not loud; it is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, I will try again tomorrow.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Courage, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Courage?

In a sensory moment, like taking a slow, deep breath before opening your inbox.

In an emotional moment, like letting go of the need to be perfect in front of others.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Strong, and you are Courage.

57. June | Play: Lighten the Load

0:00 -2:46

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Play: the simple act of exploring without pressure. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Wiggle your fingers and your toes gently. Notice how lightweight your body can feel when we stop trying so hard. Feel the contact of your body on the chair, completely supported. Listen to the distant sounds around you with curiosity, like a child hearing them for the first time. Breathe into the feeling of warmth. You do not have to perform right now.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Playful space, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Play?

In a sensory moment, like coloring, doodling, or feeling the texture of a smooth stone on your desk.

In an emotional moment, like letting a mistake be a silly, human moment instead of a problem.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Calm, and you are Play.

58. June | Balance: Doing and Being

0:00 -2:53

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Balance: the simple act of navigating the ebb and flow of your day. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Press both of your feet flat onto the floor. Feel the weight of your body settling evenly on both sides. Feel the physical support beneath you, holding you up. Listen to the silent space between your breaths. Breathe into the feeling of stillness. You are a steady tree, swaying gently but always anchored and rooted to the ground.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Balance, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Balance?

In a sensory moment, like stepping away from screens to stretch for five minutes.

In an emotional moment, like choosing to rest when your body tells you its battery is low.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Strong, and you are Balance.

59. June | Magic: Noticing Everyday Wonders

0:00 -2:39

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Magic: the simple act of noticing small, beautiful glimmers in your day. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Even with your eyes closed or softened, notice the light in the room. Feel the gentle warmth of your breath as it leaves your nose. Listen to the tiny, beautiful sounds of life happening around you. Breathe into the feeling of warmth. The world is full of small wonders when we pause long enough to see them.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Magic, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Magic?

In a sensory moment, like watching the way the afternoon light lands on your desk.

In an emotional moment, like holding a sense of quiet awe for your own resilience.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Ready, and you are Magic.

Invitation to Walk the Path Together

True growth and resilience blossom beautifully when shared in community. You are warmly invited to join me every Monday and Friday on Insight Timer for free 15-minute live practices.

Together, we will practice settling our minds, gentle sensory breathing, and our restorative Butterfly Hug.

Let’s step out of the noise and into our own grace and flow, together.

June 1 & 5 Moonstone: Trust Inner Glow Ready to quiet the noise and connect with your inner wisdom? Let’s trust our inner glow, together. 6.1 https://insig.ht/e3HoJOpkr3b

6.5 https://insig.ht/AakB9Pqkr3b

June 8 & 12 Courage: Meet the Moment with Ease How would you feel to face your worries with a soft, quiet heart and kind soul? Let’s meet the moment with ease, together. 6.8 https://insig.ht/fNvpwoFkr3b

6.12 https://insig.ht/0k1lllGkr3b

June 15 & 19 Play: Lighten the Journey What part of your being feels ready to let go of pressure and just explore? Let’s lighten the load, together. 6.15 https://insig.ht/xb7KQ43kr3b

6.19 https://insig.ht/U8BYdT4kr3b

June 22 & 26 Balance: Flow of Doing and Being What part of your being feels ready to step off the hamster wheel and find equilibrium? Let’s find our balance, together. 6.22 https://insig.ht/qxO1ijflr3b

6.26 https://insig.ht/CgYf4Lilr3b

June 29 | Magic: Notice Small Wonders How would you feel to find a tiny bit of magic on an ordinary day? Let’s find the magic, together. 6.29 https://insig.ht/YcC3qrGlr3b

Wishing you smiles & joy,

Div