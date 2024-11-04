Knowing who you are is the key to life. Not knowing who you are is the key to freedom.

I came across this book in my mindful journey. Reading the four agreements - don Miguel Ruiz and the Little book of wisdom showed me why my past few weeks were difficult to navigate.

I was processing grief at my own pace. I lost two beautiful moments in my life in this month. My financial stability and a soul friendship. Both feel like a far and distant past. I went through the stages from denial in the first 10 days to feeling the anger and the pain. I kept my mind as occupied as I could to not question my self worth and self acceptance is so hard.

Being with family can be emotionally exhausting. I can sense that now that I have created my own space in my life. I need my quiet time to recharge and haven't been going for walks. I can see the shift in energy once I started walking. I was out of my head and on my feet. Action is antidote to anxiety.

Instead of appreciating this trip, I was stuck.. in limbo … doubting myself and my ability to hold on to things, places and people. To mess things up as always.

Thanks to the book as my guiding light, I can see myself out of this loop of self doubt.

Little book of wisdom A fascinating life story of unlearning and finding our truth Highlights from the book 📖 The Four Agreements Be impeccable with your word.

Don't take anything personally.

Don't make assumptions.

Always do your best. Authentic Self: The Divine inside of you; the force that gives life to your mind and your body. When you let go of all those things you think you know about yourself, of all your images, you find freedom. Every day, every moment, you change your perception of the world, and it changes constantly as you change.

Recognize that you are perfect just the way you are, and really believe that you are perfect just the way you are. We are the artists of our lives. We are all dream masters.

The definition of freedom is to be yourself, whatever you are, even if you have no idea what you are. Freedom is to be authentic. No one else can give you your freedom.

When you try to control others, or make them act or believe the way you want them to, you are not respecting them. When you stop trying to push your beliefs and ideas on others, only then are you truly respecting them. You are letting them know that they are good enough, intelligent enough, and strong enough to make their own choices in life.

Love always comes from you, and what makes you happy isn't someone loving you, it is the love coming out of you that makes you happy. Don't carry the weight of another's choice. You are only responsible for your own will.



Learning to be truly free is a skill. Trusting the universe to show me the way. Knowing that I didn't do anything wrong.

Guilt and shame can weigh us down. We are human. Life is a lesson every day.

Cherish the beautiful moments together. Everything that begins always has an end. Impermanence is a reason to just be in the moment. Letting go of my identity and who I am is hard.

A web of thoughts and ideas - a synchronicity of dew drops & webs in a breeze

Learn to let go and just be. Go with the flow.

The Four agreements book

Highlights from the book 📖 We never had the opportunity to choose what to believe or what not to believe. As soon as we agree, we believe it, and this is called faith. To have faith is to believe unconditionally . We have the need to be accepted and to be loved by others, but we cannot accept and love ourselves.

There is a huge amount of freedom that comes to you when you take nothing personally. You will only need to trust yourself to make responsible choices. You are never responsible for the actions of others; you are only responsible for you.

If you keep this agreement, you can travel around the world with your heart completely open and no one can hurt you.

We make all sorts of assumptions because we don’t have the courage to ask questions. We make the assumption that everyone sees life the way we do. We assume that others think the way we think, feel the way we feel.



Real love is accepting other people the way they are without trying to change them. Much easier to find someone who is already the way you want him or her to be, instead of trying to change that person. That person must love you just the way you are, so he or she doesn’t have to change you at all.

The way to keep yourself from making assumptions is to ask questions. If you don’t understand, ask. Have the courage to ask questions until you are clear as you can be, and even then do not assume

Find your voice to ask for what you want. Everybody has the right to ask, and you have the right to say yes or no.



Information or an idea is merely the seed in your mind. What will really make the difference is action. Doing your best is taking the action because you love it, not because you’re expecting a reward. Action is about living fully. Expressing what you are is taking action. If you take action just for the sake of doing it, without expecting a reward, you will find that you enjoy every action you do.

Taking action is being alive. It’s taking the risk to go out and express your dream. Doing your best is a great habit to have. I do my best in everything I do and feel. Become wise, wild, and free again. Three masteries lead people to become a Toltec. Mastery of Awareness. This is to be aware of who we really are, with all the possibilities. Mastery of Transformation. How to change, how to be free of domestication. Mastery of Intent. Intent is life itself; it is unconditional love. The Mastery of Intent is therefore the Mastery of Love.

These messages on IG are guiding me into my future.

FEAR has two meanings - forget everything and run OR face everything and rise

Saying no when we don’t know what’s ahead is hard. How do we know we are not missing out and waiting for something that doesn’t exist?

Decide what kind of life you really want… and say no to everything that isn’t that…