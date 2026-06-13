TL;DR 52Hz Whale: Like this unique whale, my neurodivine mind operates on its own beautiful frequency rather than a standard wavelength.

Beyond: Channeling Jonathan Livingston Seagull, I choose to test the limits of my own mind, heart and soul, and fly in the sky, instead of surviving by society’s rules.

Octopus Movement: I process the world non-linearly, reaching out in all directions at once with deep, intense curiosity and love.

We Are All Stardust: When the world gets too loud, I ground myself in the ultimate cosmic truth - neurodiversity isn’t a broken flight path, just a different way of processing our shared stardust.

There is a whale in the deep blue ocean known to marine biologists as the 52 Hertz whale. Unlike other whales that sing at a frequency they can hear, this whale sings its song at a unique 52 Hz. For years, scientists thought it lived an impossible life, singing into a vast, empty silence, completely alone.

But the whale didn’t see it that way. It just knew its own voice. It swam through the deep, listening to a rhythm the rest of the world missed.

Life Impossible | Matt Haig shares some ideas that got me thinking about life.

One of my mindful souls from Canada sent me a lovely birthday card with a Victoria BC postcard and shared an interesting spark of idea and thought.

42 is the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything. Now the number wouldn’t have meant anything before but today now that I am 42, it means everything. Interesting how life unfolds. You see what you want to see. And to ask what is the ultimate question led to theories around life and the universe. Now why 42 - no reason says Gemini other than now folks finding answers. 42 Ascii is * wild card - love that!

The answer to life, the universe, and everything is: "Whatever you want it to be." You truly do see what you want to see. There is a beautiful synchronicity to hitting the exact number that Douglas Adams penned as the ultimate answer in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. What is the Ultimate Question of Life & Universe? True — Our universe is fundamentally flawed, slightly distorted, or simply operates on its own non-linear base system: a perfect nod to the beauty of things not quite fitting into a standard, rigid box!

And Victoria BC is now #101 of my travel postcard collection. Excited to see where travels take me this year and to start to collect postcards again. A part of me had stopped doing that for a while, like I didn’t deserve to. And now I know I can create the future I want. This moment is all I have.

I wasn't going for my walks in May and I'm glad I went for a walk today.

And here is a message from the universe

Pier and the Sky

On the edge of the city, there was a long, wooden pier stretching out into the bay. It looked like a straight, logical line, guided by perfectly uniform lampposts that stood like sentinels against the sky. Most people walked the pier to get from the shore to the view at the end, looking straight ahead.

But I didn’t see the world that way.

Neurodivine Thrive not just survive Div · December 12, 2025 12/12 12:21 - there's always something magical about the synchronicity of numbers and patterns. You got to love it when there is a cosmic date and time. Read full story

It’s one of my favorite spots in San Francisco, because I can capture the view of Transamerica Pyramid in symmetry with the Pier 7.

Like the legendary seagull from my favorite book, I wasn’t interested in just surviving by the society’s rigid rules.

While others flew low and fought for conformity, Jonathan wanted to see how high he could go, testing the limits of his own mind. I noticed:

The kiss of the wind shifting against the piers.

The intricate geometric patterns of the city buildings below.

The hidden rhythms of a world that felt too loud and structured for most, but made perfect sense to him.

Sometimes, the society called my unique focus a limitation. They wanted me to speak, act, and fly at their exact frequency. When I couldn’t, I felt as an outcast.

The life impossible | Matt Haig shares some ideas that got me thinking about life.

And last week I attended an event where they asked us to pick pins that spoke to us.

These were the pins that I picked - smile to the world, you become what you believe. I couldn't agree more

And then I read this message on IG and I cried today. Like the universe was looking out for me always.

I recently heard of the octopus movement—a term for minds that don’t just move in straight lines, but reach out in eight different directions at once, tasting, feeling, and processing the world with an intense, beautiful curiosity.

It feels amazing when you are on the same wavelength and people get you as you are.

No trying to be someone you are not or feel like you need to pretend to be.

I created my profile on pick my brain - reach out if you wanna chat or brainstorm ideas.

We Are All Stardust

One afternoon, needing a break from the overwhelming sensory rush of the crowd, I was watching a seagull glide effortlessly against a fierce headwind.

I remembered a quote from the book, that I kept close to my heart:

“One of the most interesting and sentimental of all facts, one that I have always loved, is the one that says we are all stardust.”

I looked out at the horizon. The vast ocean, the soaring birds, and the stars waiting to appear at dusk were all made of the exact same matter. The regular world, with its strict expectations and narrow definitions of “normal,” was just a tiny, fragile fraction of the universe.

Neurodiversity wasn’t a broken frequency or a failed flight path. It was a completely different way of processing the stardust we are all made of. It allowed me to find perfection in a single, beautiful dive, or hear a song no one else could catch.

Like the 52Hz whale and Jonathan the seagull, I wasn’t truly alone in the silence or the sky. I was just pioneering a path meant for a different kind of listener. The goal wasn’t to force the flock to understand my flight—it was to keep flying, soaring higher, until I found the ones who shared the sky.

Summary