Have you felt like the universe is always on your side? Universe is conspiring ❣️

Even if you don’t see it and everything seems to go wrong …

Creating moments to cultivate and foster love in all shapes and forms?

Love in a gelato, love in a soap bubble floating in the sky…

That’s how I started to feel in October. Love immersion and infusion within and around me with my sis n bro visiting and my community.

I know my ikigai is to help people… to be there… to show up for mi gente…

And that's what I will do today, tomorrow and everyday in the future.. this is why I exist in this beautiful world..

Connecting the dots, the chances and serendipity of life moments unfolding..

Heron’s Head Park

India Basin Waterfront Park

San Francisco Stairway Month | October 2025

Exploring Excelsior and Portola neighborhoods - the beautiful stairs, murals and Mosaic art along the way…

1. 701 excelsior - mosaic tiles of a farm house with sun, flowers, butterflies …

2. 99 steps - Athens x Avalon (Japan)

3. Friends of Peru stairway

4. Philosopher walk - John McLaren Park

5. Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

6. Pollinator mural n stairs - Dwight x Hamilton

7. Goettingen garden - Steps to wisdom

8. Portola Community Garden / The Green Between

Looking forward to check out Dana Albany, mosaic artist - Big art loop and her new Mermaid sculpture near the Ferry building, Embarcadero.

I❣️Art

Walking around the Open studios at Islais Creek and Hunters Point Shipyard is a delight. Art speaks to me and connects with my soul.

To be in the artist community is healing.

Art is an expression, a feeling from within our creative soul.

I got to connect with the local artists and hear their stories and inspirations.

Rebecca Fox, I got to meet a neighbor from 3rd n Hudson street. Amazing to see all the creativity in the Bayview.

Damon Hyldreth - amazing sculptures like ribbons.. one piece reminded me of Aurora Borealis - Northern lights. Bending metal with the right pressure to create. He even showed a sculpture he created in Abu Dhabi.. small world…

Sebastian Roldan - delicate expressions of the heart. I adore this piece - Lovable.. feels like a gift wrap around your heart.

Rolf Kern - A beautiful representation of concentric circles and phases of the Moon.

Michelle Mongan - I love this collection of simple clocks with only the minute and the second. In the moment - to be here now… she captures the story of a 300 year old tree and all parts of it from the ashes and the bark to the leaves. It was there one time and then it was gone.

Mario Laplante - creates art form from a Bible… something beautiful about concentric circles and to take paper and transform into a new being.

Monica Denevan reminded me of Kew gardens and London.. she has a beautiful photo capturing the essence of the kew gardens and the conservatory of flowers. Another beautiful piece is the clock in Paris with a ferris wheel in the background.

Queer and Well : Stronger Together summit

A beautiful start of the week being in community and self care. We practiced mindful motivation, shared mindful moment and created butterfly origami. We focused on filling our own cup - reflection, nourishment, connection and rest.

Anchor Within: Fill Your Cup for Sustainable Impact Let's take a mindful moment together with Div to ground our purpose and replenish our inner resources. We will use gentle reflection, breathwork for nourishment and rest, and a mindfulness practice of butterfly origami to ensure we are filling our own cup before pouring out to others. Affirmation: “I am whole. My cup is full. I give from my abundance, not my depletion." - Div | insighttimer.com/div

All about love

I don't think I understand love.. it can be confusing, scary.. but I'm determined to figure it out in my own way. Whatever love is for me..

Today, love is for mi gente, for the people that truly matter in my life in this moment in time. To show up for those who are a part of my life today.

Unconditional love today and always ❣️

I'm forever grateful for the opportunities and the space in my life to show up for the people I care about - my mentees students, true friends, mi familia…

In the past few years, I wanted to understand love and books have guided me through the process. Some more questions than answers, but it feels like a good pathway in this journey of love. To explore and discover what love can be in its own beauty and serendipity..

Sharing 5 highlights from the books on love, life and growth❣️ Love gives life meaning. Live in the present moment. Everything you seek is found right here. Trust your inner voice. Your gut is the best guide. Love requires courage. Choose connection over fear and separation. Community brings rewards. Giving to others is truly joyous.

In the book All about Love by bell hooks, she explores different facets of love from friendship to family to community.

Highlights from the book 📖 Love makes us feel more alive.

Fully embrace the reality that love gives life meaning.

Love heals. Healing power of the mind and heart is always present to renew and restore the soul.

Seeking solace in solitude. Fear is replaced by a sense of calm.

Thich Naht Hanh - Our appointment with life book Our appointment with life is in the present moment. The place of our appointment is right here in this very space. Everything we seek can only be found in the present

I felt chosen, beloved and touched my soul. Choose love ❣️ We let our light shine. We draw to us and are drawn to other bearers of light. We are not alone. Take the opportunity to build community and know love is in friendship. Trust is the heartbeat of genuine love. True love is unconditional. We discover our true selves in love - Thomas Merton

In the book, One day in December, this phrase of words connected with me.

We were each other's chrysalis love.

We grew together, until we couldn't grow together anymore.

In the book, One night on the island, the story is magical and enchanting on an island and soul searching ..

Dearly beloved me, I will trust myself. I know when enough is enough.

I know that I am enough and I'm brave.

I promise to listen to myself to take the time to hear the voice in my gut. Micro moments of love She's someone who leaves a bright trail of starlight behind her guiding lights for lost souls on the darkest of nights

You could start a micro love movement. Maybe a lifetime of micro love is the way forward. To beginnings and to inevitable ends. Salvation Island Slánú - It's the very definition of community. I've never met people so sure of who they are or a stronger sense of kinship. One who understands how much I value my freedom and solitude. They say you have a second brain in your gut.

My gut knew I was living the wrong life. I let my gut be my compass and it led me home. Listen to yours too.

When you say yes to others, make sure you're not saying no to yourself.

- Paulo Coehlo

The song is how I feel right now. Enjoy!

Golden Huntrix - a story of growth, self-discovery, and rising above past struggles, “Golden” is performed by HUNTR/X in the 2025 film KPop Demon Hunters.

In the song HUNTR/X reflect on feeling lost, misunderstood, and hiding their true selves, but eventually embracing their identity and gaining strength as a team.

Lyrics - words that speak to me 🪄