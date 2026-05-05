This year, I wanted my Slow Art Day to be more than just a visit to a gallery; I wanted it to be a way of moving through the world—capturing the art of the everyday through my own footsteps and the rhythm of the city. The past month has been a journey of slowing down and soaking in the vibrant details of life.

Walking and taking public transit allows me to see the "glimpses" others might miss—the way the light hits a mural or how a flower blooms through a sidewalk crack.

Museum Silence and Park Rhythms

I spent time at the De Young Museum with a creative group noticing 5 exhibits. I stayed with a single piece of art, letting the layers reveal themselves slowly.

This stillness felt like a perfect preparation for Dancing in the Park right outside. Moving under the trees in Golden Gate Park is my favorite way to transition from the quiet of the mind to the joy of the body.

Even walking into the De Young Museum store took a different lens as I was noticing the display of colors everywhere.

Night of Ideas from the Harp with Geo to the Sonic Illuminations hosted by Pamela Z was next level to being aware of music and sonic beats.

Rituals by the Water

My journey led me to India Basin Waterfront Park and Candlestick State Park. By the water’s edge, I practiced:

Butterfly Origami : I folded delicate paper wings, a tactile creative spark on transformation and lightness. And created mindful moment cards with joy.

Remembrance: Participating in a libation ceremony was a grounding moment to pour out a tribute and remember those who have passed away, honoring their spirit amidst the beauty of the bay.

Art of the Everyday

Nothing like a home dinner with friends you meet at a community cleanup :)

I enjoyed the Art of Fried Chicken with Chef Tara, reminding me that craft and color exist in our meals, always.

Along the way, I’ve been capturing a burst of color through my camera—bright spring flowers that seem to pop against the city streets.

Cherry Blossom Festival | Japanese Art of Washi dolls

This appreciation for the craft of the everyday—from the perfect brine to a community meal, led me toward the intricate world of Japanese art and the wisdom of the seasons.

Walking the streets of Japan town for Cherry Blossom Festival is a reminder of connection across nature, culture and generations.

Wabi Sabi - Japanese aesthetic that finds beauty in imperfection, impermanence, and the natural cycle of growth and life. It transforms a simple walk under the trees into a deeper appreciation on the grace of passing time.

Wabi-sabi is most visible in:

Mono no aware: A bittersweet realization that the blossoms are beautiful precisely because they are fleeting.

Mindful Presence: Encouraging us to slow down and find peace in the present moment, acknowledging that change is the only constant.

May Energy: Mandarin Orange and Moonlight

Looking back at a vibrant April while stepping into the energy of May - as I look toward my birthday on May 21, the "colorstrology" for the day is Mandarin Orange 🧡. It’s a shade that feels like a warm hug.

This energy tied perfectly into my Flower Moon ritual. Using the butterfly origami as symbols of the soul and mindful moments, I created a space to recharge under the full moon. Surrounding the water and appreciating the blooms, I set intentions for growth, carrying the vibrant orange energy of May into the weeks ahead.

Mindful takeaways from my walks:

Notice the layers: Just like at the museum, there is always more to see if you stay a little longer.

Honor ancestors: Taking a moment for a quiet reflection keeps our memories alive.

Embrace: Find a way to bring a burst of color and warmth into your day.

Whether I'm folding butterfly origami or walking to a new park, these moments have taught me that art isn't just something we look at—it’s how we live.