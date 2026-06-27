I don't drive, but relying on public transit to travel is exactly how I like it. Taking the train and the bus makes me feel like a tourist right here in California, letting me slow down and experience the journey differently.

Joy Elements: Discovery. Connection. Exploration. TL;DR: A car-free, weekday trip from San Francisco to Santa Cruz using Caltrain and the Highway 17 Express. This exploration with miles of coastal walking, from the Boardwalk and Riverwalk to Cliff Drive’s tidal pools and the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum. Between exploring the charming neighborhood architecture, the trip was anchored by incredible food, from crawfish noodles to a movie-themed hot cocoa. Catch the visual journey on Instagram

Journey

Heading Out: Bayview shuttle ride to the 22nd Street station, Caltrain ride down from San Francisco to San Jose Diridon station, followed by the Santa Cruz Metro - Highway 17 Express winding through the coastal redwoods.

Return: Heading back the same way on Thursday is stress-free.

Caltrain San Francisco to San Jose Diridon is $10.75, Santa Cruz Express bus 17 is $7 one way (June 2026).

Exploration

The best way to see Santa Cruz is on foot. The trip was filled with incredible views and long walks:

Strolling along the classic Santa Cruz Beach, the lively Boardwalk, and the peaceful Riverwalk.

3mile walk along Cliff Drive to explore the Tidal Pools.

Ending the coastal trek at the stunning Natural Bridges State Beach.

UC Santa Cruz Arboretum: A peaceful stop where the sensory garden and quiet atmosphere were nice. While the Butterfly Garden itself didn’t have as many flowers or butterflies, walking through the plant collections was lovely.

Neighborhood Strolls: Beyond the coastal views, wandering through the local streets revealed another side of Santa Cruz. The architecture is beautiful, lined with charming homes, vibrant gardens, and flowers blooming along the sidewalks that made the walks enjoyable.

Discovery

The food memories from this trip were unmatched. From bites to memorable dinners, every stop hit the mark:

Special Noodles: A deeply satisfying, warm bowl of crawfish noodles to fuel after a full day workshop. The noodles were out of this world soft and flavorful.

Laili: An incredible Mediterranean Afghan dinner featuring fantastic appetizers with vibrant dipping sauces and a perfect cardamom creme brulee topped with fresh mint. The watermelon juice was just as refreshing at the start.

Sala Thai: A delicious stop for comforting flavorful classics, including crispy roti paired with chicken curry and a sweet mango sticky rice dessert.

Taqueria Vallarta: On the way back from tidal pools, we stopped at this local favorite for a delicious slice of flan.

Mad Yolks: Stopping for a crispy fried chicken sandwich was a good brunch. I tried the matcha mango but it wasn't that great.