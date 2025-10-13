Just as in September, I am sharing my little joys I am looking forward to in October :)

Super excited + anxious for my sis and bro visiting my home in San Francisco for the first time. I was lucky to live with them in the UK in 2023. Forever grateful ❣️



Practice mindful motivation on Fridays with my InsightTimer community

Teach product marketing workshops to empower PMM leaders around the world

10.18 Pumpkin patch and 10.25 Fall festival in Bayview

10.12 Explore and walk neighborhoods for the SF Stairway Month



10.20 Queer & Well - Stronger Together - Fill your own cup | Mindful motivation at the SF LGBT Center Anchor Within : Fill Your Cup for Sustainable Impact

10.24 Diwali Bhangra Beats SF

10.25 Share my healing journey at Homecoming Mission Creek - A Broken Teacup

10.26 Make butterfly origami at the India Basin Art Market w/ Salōn and my Bayview Hunters point (BVHP) community

Bayview community cleanup and enjoy a meal together with neighbors on Saturdays 10-11am All Good Pizza | 4-5pm Gratta Wines

Facilitate IAmRemarkable workshop on October 21 to empower folks and break down unconscious bias and imposter syndrome

Try a new flavor of delicious Mille Crepe Cake from Lady M cake truck

A beautiful reminder from InsightTimer.

The soul always knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind. - Caroline Myss

When we help ourselves, we find moments of happiness. When we help others, we find lasting fulfillment. - Simon Sinek

Homecoming Mission Creek

Excited to share my healing journey with my community in San Francisco❣️

Open studios meets TED talks

The first Homecoming will take place Saturday, on October 25th, from 12–7pm in the Mission Creek neighborhood and on Alabama Street block (between 16th and 17th).

Homecoming is a new annual neighborhood gathering in Mission Creek designed to celebrate creativity, strengthen community connections, and share resources in the spirit of generosity. Think Open Studios meets TED Talks meets block party wrapped into a day of gifting. It will be a full day of talks, tours, art, education and collective experiences.

India Basin Art Market w/ Salōn + BVHP

I am grateful to call Bayview 3rd street my home since 2017 and excited to bring my love for art, design, craft and mindfulness into the Bayview Hunters Point community.

Bayview Hunters Point Artist Directory - nowhere Div

Div’s San Francisco list

Google Maps List (2025)

I wanted to curate a list of all the SF places I want to share with my sis n bro and thought about sharing my hidden gems with y’all too when you visit San Francisco. Sharing my favorite spots with family is a special joy. #sharingiscaring

Bayview

All Good Pizza - meatball pizza / panini

1605 Jerrold Avenue

Tato - trio taco plate (butternut squash, salmon, steak) + horchata

4608 3rd St

Smoke Soul Kitchen - biscuits, mac n cheese

4618 3rd St

Gratta Wines - meatball sub + vahlrona chocolate gelato

5273 3rd St



Gumbo Social - catfish po boy

5176 3rd St

Las Isletas Restaurant - pupusa

4508 3rd St

Mi Rancho Supermarket - taco plate

5900 3rd St

Bayview library

5075 3rd Street



Heron's Head Park

32 Jennings Street

India Basin Waterfront Park

900 Innes Avenue



South East Community Center

1550 Evans Ave



Contemplation Station

Innes Ave (at the top near Mendell)



Hilltop Sundial Park

La Salle and Whitney Young Circle

Dogpatch

Neighbor Bakehouse - Thai tea mochi cake, honey financier, cocoa nib brownie

2343 3rd St

Breadbelly - Chocolate miso entrement B12 1070 Maryland St suite 122

Marcella’s Lasagneria - Abruzzo Lasagna

1099 Tennessee St



Embarcadero / Downtown

IKEA Saluhall (Food Hall) - MOMO Noodle

945 Market St

Transamerica Pyramid and Redwood Park

600 Montgomery St

Dandelion chocolate - European hot chocolate

1 Ferry Building

Lady M cake truck - Rose mille crepe

201 Steuart St (Rincon Hill)

Ebiko - Sushi

100 1st St Suite 160

Junbi (Matcha & Tea) - Matcha Guava Latte

685 Market St

Ippudo SF - bao buns medley

18 Yerba Buena Ln

Oren Hummus - Lamb Hummus

71 3rd St



De Afghanan Kabob House - Bolani, Triple kabob with chapli, Firni

321 Kearny St

Exploratorium

Pier 15, San Francisco

Spark Social SF

601 Mission Bay

Little Skillet - blackened catfish po boy, sweet potato fries, fried chicken leg

360 Ritch St

Mission Bay

Tadu Ethiopian - doro wat, combo platter

1130 4th St

Dumpling Time - lamb dumplings

191 Warriors Way

China basin park

92 Terry A Francois Blvd

Other SF Neighborhoods

Nijiya Market - chirashi bowl

1737 Post Street, #333

Hinoye Ramen 1737 Buchanan Street

Brenda's French Soul Food - crawfish beignets

652 Polk Street

Farmhouse Thai Kitchen - fried chicken

710 Florida St

Tadaima - chicken karaage, mixed fruit and cream

3515 20th St B

Beit Rima - Ful, Chicken Shish Tawook, Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread, Muhalabia

138 Church St

Sanguchon - Pan con chicharron, chicha morada

1182 Valencia St

Ina Coolbrith Park

Vallejo & Taylor

Painted Ladies

710–720 Steiner St

Twin Peaks

501 Twin Peaks Blvd

Coit Tower

1 Telegraph Hill Blvd

City Lights Booksellers & Publishers

261 Columbus Ave

Good Mong Kok Bakery

1039 Stockton St

Golden Boy Pizza

598 Green St, San Francisco

Chinatown Murals/Art

Ross Alley & St. Mary’s Square

Golden Gate Park & Landmarks

Golden Gate Park - 501 Stanyan St

SF Botanical Garden - 1199 9th Avenue

Japanese Tea Garden - 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive

DeYoung Museum - 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive

Golden Gate Bridge - Alexander Ave, 101 Highway

Palace of Fine Arts - 3601 Lyon Street

Marin County (Across the Bridge)

Muir Woods - 1 Muir Woods Road, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Famous redwood forest (Reservations required for parking/shuttle)

Mill Valley Library - 375 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Public Library in charming Mill Valley surrounded by the Redwoods

Lake Lagunitas - Accessible via Sky Oaks Rd, Fairfax, CA

Parking pass required for access to the Marin Municipal Water District watershed



Where is your hidden gem for a foodie or explorer in San Francisco?