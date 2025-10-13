Just as in September, I am sharing my little joys I am looking forward to in October :)
Super excited + anxious for my sis and bro visiting my home in San Francisco for the first time. I was lucky to live with them in the UK in 2023. Forever grateful ❣️
Practice mindful motivation on Fridays with my InsightTimer community
Teach product marketing workshops to empower PMM leaders around the world
10.18 Pumpkin patch and 10.25 Fall festival in Bayview
10.12 Explore and walk neighborhoods for the SF Stairway Month
10.20 Queer & Well - Stronger Together - Fill your own cup | Mindful motivation at the SF LGBT Center
Anchor Within: Fill Your Cup for Sustainable Impact
10.24 Diwali Bhangra Beats SF
10.25 Share my healing journey at Homecoming Mission Creek - A Broken Teacup
10.26 Make butterfly origami at the India Basin Art Market w/ Salōn and my Bayview Hunters point (BVHP) community
Bayview community cleanup and enjoy a meal together with neighbors on Saturdays 10-11am All Good Pizza | 4-5pm Gratta Wines
Facilitate IAmRemarkable workshop on October 21 to empower folks and break down unconscious bias and imposter syndrome
Try a new flavor of delicious Mille Crepe Cake from Lady M cake truck
A beautiful reminder from InsightTimer.
The soul always knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind. - Caroline Myss
When we help ourselves, we find moments of happiness. When we help others, we find lasting fulfillment. - Simon Sinek
Homecoming Mission Creek
Excited to share my healing journey with my community in San Francisco❣️
Open studios meets TED talks
The first Homecoming will take place Saturday, on October 25th, from 12–7pm in the Mission Creek neighborhood and on Alabama Street block (between 16th and 17th).
Homecoming is a new annual neighborhood gathering in Mission Creek designed to celebrate creativity, strengthen community connections, and share resources in the spirit of generosity. Think Open Studios meets TED Talks meets block party wrapped into a day of gifting. It will be a full day of talks, tours, art, education and collective experiences.
India Basin Art Market w/ Salōn + BVHP
I am grateful to call Bayview 3rd street my home since 2017 and excited to bring my love for art, design, craft and mindfulness into the Bayview Hunters Point community.
Bayview Hunters Point Artist Directory - nowhere Div
Div’s San Francisco list
Google Maps List (2025)
I wanted to curate a list of all the SF places I want to share with my sis n bro and thought about sharing my hidden gems with y’all too when you visit San Francisco. Sharing my favorite spots with family is a special joy. #sharingiscaring
Bayview
All Good Pizza - meatball pizza / panini
1605 Jerrold Avenue
Tato - trio taco plate (butternut squash, salmon, steak) + horchata
4608 3rd St
Smoke Soul Kitchen - biscuits, mac n cheese
4618 3rd St
Gratta Wines - meatball sub + vahlrona chocolate gelato
5273 3rd St
Gumbo Social - catfish po boy
5176 3rd St
Las Isletas Restaurant - pupusa
4508 3rd St
Mi Rancho Supermarket - taco plate
5900 3rd St
Bayview library
5075 3rd Street
Heron's Head Park
32 Jennings Street
India Basin Waterfront Park
900 Innes Avenue
South East Community Center
1550 Evans Ave
Contemplation Station
Innes Ave (at the top near Mendell)
Hilltop Sundial Park
La Salle and Whitney Young Circle
Dogpatch
Neighbor Bakehouse - Thai tea mochi cake, honey financier, cocoa nib brownie
2343 3rd St
Breadbelly - Chocolate miso entrement
B12 1070 Maryland St suite 122
Marcella’s Lasagneria - Abruzzo Lasagna
1099 Tennessee St
Embarcadero / Downtown
IKEA Saluhall (Food Hall) - MOMO Noodle
945 Market St
Transamerica Pyramid and Redwood Park
600 Montgomery St
Dandelion chocolate - European hot chocolate
1 Ferry Building
Lady M cake truck - Rose mille crepe
201 Steuart St (Rincon Hill)
Ebiko - Sushi
100 1st St Suite 160
Junbi (Matcha & Tea) - Matcha Guava Latte
685 Market St
Ippudo SF - bao buns medley
18 Yerba Buena Ln
Oren Hummus - Lamb Hummus
71 3rd St
De Afghanan Kabob House - Bolani, Triple kabob with chapli, Firni
321 Kearny St
Exploratorium
Pier 15, San Francisco
Spark Social SF
601 Mission Bay
Little Skillet - blackened catfish po boy, sweet potato fries, fried chicken leg
360 Ritch St
Mission Bay
Tadu Ethiopian - doro wat, combo platter
1130 4th St
Dumpling Time - lamb dumplings
191 Warriors Way
China basin park
92 Terry A Francois Blvd
Other SF Neighborhoods
Nijiya Market - chirashi bowl
1737 Post Street, #333
Hinoye Ramen
1737 Buchanan Street
Brenda's French Soul Food - crawfish beignets
652 Polk Street
Farmhouse Thai Kitchen - fried chicken
710 Florida St
Tadaima - chicken karaage, mixed fruit and cream
3515 20th St B
Beit Rima - Ful, Chicken Shish Tawook, Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread, Muhalabia
138 Church St
Sanguchon - Pan con chicharron, chicha morada
1182 Valencia St
Ina Coolbrith Park
Vallejo & Taylor
Painted Ladies
710–720 Steiner St
Twin Peaks
501 Twin Peaks Blvd
Coit Tower
1 Telegraph Hill Blvd
City Lights Booksellers & Publishers
261 Columbus Ave
Good Mong Kok Bakery
1039 Stockton St
Golden Boy Pizza
598 Green St, San Francisco
Chinatown Murals/Art
Ross Alley & St. Mary’s Square
Golden Gate Park & Landmarks
Golden Gate Park - 501 Stanyan St
SF Botanical Garden - 1199 9th Avenue
Japanese Tea Garden - 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive
DeYoung Museum - 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive
Golden Gate Bridge - Alexander Ave, 101 Highway
Palace of Fine Arts - 3601 Lyon Street
Marin County (Across the Bridge)
Muir Woods - 1 Muir Woods Road, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Famous redwood forest (Reservations required for parking/shuttle)
Mill Valley Library - 375 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Public Library in charming Mill Valley surrounded by the Redwoods
Lake Lagunitas - Accessible via Sky Oaks Rd, Fairfax, CA
Parking pass required for access to the Marin Municipal Water District watershed
Where is your hidden gem for a foodie or explorer in San Francisco?