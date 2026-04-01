April is a month of transition. In many parts of the world, it is the height of spring—a time when the “Root” of the winter meets the “Radiate” of the sun. But transition is often messy.

In our careers, April can feel like a “squeeze” month. We are far enough into the year that the “New Year” energy has faded, but the mid-year break is still far away.

For the neurodiverse community, this time of year can bring sensory shifts—changes in light, temperature, and even the “pace” of expectations at work. That is why our themes for this month focus on finding stability while staying soft.

Challenge of a “Busy” Brain

Do you ever feel like you are “vibrating” at a frequency that doesn’t match the world around you? Maybe your office feels too loud, or your inbox feels like a physical weight. When we are overwhelmed, we tend to do two things:

We harden (we get brittle, stressed, and defensive). We float (we lose touch with our bodies and live entirely in our anxious thoughts).

This month, we are practicing a third option: Resonate. We are learning to be like the water that flows around the rock (Radiate) and the tree that keeps its feet on the ground (Root).



Three Micro-Habits for April

We don’t need to spend an hour a day meditating to find our center, if we cannot find the time to do so. Here are three “low-demand” ways to practice our April themes:

Sonder Pause (30 Seconds): Next time you are frustrated with a colleague, take three breaths. Imagine one thing they might be worried about that has nothing to do with you. This simple shift in perspective breaks the “threat” cycle in your brain and moves you back into a state of connection. Root Reset: When you transition from one task to another (like closing one tab and opening another), press your palms flat against your desk. Feel the solidness of the furniture. This “lands” your nervous system so you aren’t carrying the stress of the old task into the new one. Radiate Affirmation: Each morning, instead of thinking about what you have to do, think about how you want to be. Use the phrase: “I don’t have to perform; I just have to be present.” Let your natural light be enough for today.

47. April | Sonder

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I. Welcome Let’s begin. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice Our mindful motivation today is Sonder: the simple act of realizing that everyone around us has a life as vivid and complex as our own. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Notice the temperature of the air on your skin. Listen to the subtle sounds of the building or the street around you. Imagine each sound belongs to someone else—a person with their own hopes, coffee orders, and to-do lists. Breathe into the feeling of connection. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime you feel lonely or misunderstood.

III. Reflection As you hold this quiet Sonder, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Sonder?

In one sensory moment, like noticing the hum of a shared office or neighborhood.

In one emotional moment, like offering extra patience to a “difficult” email sender.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Ready, and you are Sonder.



48. April | Radiate

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I. Welcome Let’s begin. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice Our mindful motivation today is Radiate: the simple act of letting your natural presence shine without forcing it. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Notice the contact of your body on the chair. Imagine a soft, warm light at your center. With every breath out, imagine this warmth expanding just an inch past your skin. You don’t have to “do” anything to be bright; you just have to be. Breathe into the feeling of warmth. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime you feel invisible or drained.

III. Reflection As you hold this quiet Radiate, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Radiate?

In one sensory moment, like feeling the sun on your face for thirty seconds.

In one emotional moment, like sharing a small, genuine “thank you” with a teammate.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Strong, and you are Radiate.



49. April | Root

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I. Welcome Let’s begin our mindful moment for April. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice Our mindful motivation today is Root: the simple act of finding stability right where you are. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Feel the weight of your feet on the floor. Imagine roots traveling from your soul deep into the earth. Notice any sounds far away, then any sounds close by. You are a steady tree, and the wind of your “to-do” list can blow, but it cannot move you. Breathe into the feeling of stillness. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime you feel scattered or anxious.

III. Reflection As you hold this quiet Root, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Root?

In one sensory moment, like pressing your palms flat against your desk to “land.”

In one emotional moment, like saying “I need a moment to think” during a fast-paced meeting.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Calm, and you are Root.

We are Not a Machine

Remember, you are a biological being, not a productivity machine. Some days you will “Radiate” brightly, and some days you will need to “Root” deeply and stay quiet. Both are equally important.

I invite you to join us for our Live Mindful Motivation online sessions every Monday and Friday. These 15-minute gatherings are designed to be a “soft landing” for your week— no cameras, no need to speak, just a space to breathe and be.

Monday & Friday - 15 minutes http://insighttimer.com/div/events

Week 1: Sonder (April 6 & 10) Sonder: Invisible Connection How would you feel to realize that every person you pass today is the hero of their own story? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Sonder. We will explore how acknowledging the complex lives of others can actually make our own burdens feel a little lighter. Let’s practice human kindness, together. Human ~ Kind (be both) 4.6 https://insig.ht/y7K6iaYmW1b 4.10 https://insig.ht/5hPyXdZmW1b

Week 2: Radiate (April 13 & 17) Radiate: A Gentle Glow Ready to feel energized without the “burnout” that usually follows? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Radiate. We will learn how to let our natural strengths show up without the high-demand pressure of “performing.” Let’s find our gentle glow, together. 4.13 https://insig.ht/hq2u90qnW1b 4.17 https://insig.ht/KPhUSyrnW1b

Week 3: Root (April 20 & 24) Root: Firm Ground What part of your being feels like it’s floating away in the busyness of the month? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Root. We will practice “grounding” techniques that help you feel steady, even when your inbox is full or your mind is racing. Let’s find our center, together. 4.20 https://insig.ht/L5Yi4ILnW1b 4.27 https://insig.ht/EmGfWgMnW1b

Week 4: Resonate (April 27 & May 1) Resonate: Find Your Frequency What part of your being feels most “like you”? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Resonate. In our final April session, we integrate everything we’ve learned to find our own natural rhythm in work and life. Let’s resonate with joy, together. 4.27 https://insig.ht/6gX8Bl2nW1b 5.1 https://insig.ht/seY7ym3nW1b

You can also follow my latest practices on Insight Timer to keep these themes in your pocket throughout the day.

This month, remember:

You are Sonder. You are Radiate. You are Root. You are Resonate.

Wishing you smiles n joy,

Div