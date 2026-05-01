There is a different kind of light that arrives in May. While April was about the struggle of the 'unfinished,' May is where we finally see the bloom. For me, this month is a long-awaited exhale—a celebration of life’s simple miracles and own renewal as I look toward my birthday on the 21st.

Last month was an unfinished chapter - bit heavy and tough. But in that weight, I found a surprising pocket of sunshine and bliss this past week. It wasn't because the work stopped, but because I started looking for the 'glimmers' instead of just 'to-dos.'

May isn't just a bridge; it’s an invitation to stay. The days are stretching out, mirroring the sense of bliss I’ve found in the cherished moments this week. As I move into my birthday month, the focus shifts from just 'getting through' to truly soaking in the radiance around us.

This month is personal - grateful to step into my birthday month! As I look toward May 21, I’m leaning into the energy of renewal and celebration. It feels like the perfect time to focus on themes that help us look both inward and outward: Ember, Infinity, Mirror, and Glimpse.

These themes are about seeing the light - both the small sparks within us (Ember) and the vast possibilities around us (Infinity). They remind us to reflect on our journey (Mirror) and appreciate the tiny moments of magic (Glimpse) that make life meaningful.

TL;DR: Mindful Motivation for May Sharing ways to protect our energy during the mid-year push, designed for neurodivergent (ADHD/Autistic) minds. Problem: “May crunch” leads to sensory overload and a shrinking perspective where we only see the “to-do” list.

Bridge: Moving from reactive “doing” to intentional “being” to keep your internal spark (Ember) alive.

3 Micro-Habits: Infinity: Look at the sky and stars for 30 seconds to regain perspective. Mirror: Give yourself a mental high-five when you see your reflection. Ember: Use sensory anchors (warmth/texture) to calm anxiety.

Weekly Themes: Guided practices on Ember (inner glow), Infinity (space), Mirror (kindness), and Glimpse (joy).



Navigating the “Mid-Year Push”

We often hear from our community that May feels like a “crunch” month. Projects are in full swing, and the pressure to perform can feel heavy. For those with ADHD or Autism, this “busy-ness” can lead to sensory overload, exhaustion from an overdrive mind or the feeling that there is never enough time to catch up.

When we feel overwhelmed, our perspective shrinks. We see only the “to-do” list and forget the “to-be” list. We might start to feel like our spark is fading under the weight of expectations.

Dolphin Prism A mindful soul recently shared this wisdom with me, and it resonated deeply as I thought about our collective journey: “Everyone has an equally valuable soul gift. When everyone shares their soul gift, the world will come into balance.” Think of your energy this month not as a resource to be spent, but as a gift to be shared. When we protect our inner light, we aren’t just helping ourselves—we are helping bring the world back into balance.

Micro-Habits for May

To help you navigate this month without the “hard work” of traditional self-improvement, try these three low-demand micro-habits:

30-Second Sky Glimpse: Once a day, simply look at the sky—whether through a window or outside. Don’t try to clear your mind. Just look at the vastness. This is your “Infinity” practice. It reminds your brain that your current stress is just one small part of a very big world. Mirror High-Five: When you see your reflection in the morning, give yourself a mental “high-five.” You don’t even have to say anything. Just acknowledge that you are showing up. This is “Mirror” work at its simplest. Sensory Ember Check: When you feel a surge of anxiety, touch something warm (like a mug) or something soft (like your sleeve). Focus on that sensation for three breaths. This anchors your “Ember” and brings you back to the present moment.

Mindful Motivation

50. May | Ember

0:00 -2:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ember: Inner Glow

I. Welcome Let’s begin our mindful moment for May. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice Our mindful motivation today is Ember: the simple act of nurturing your inner warmth. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Notice the temperature of the air on your skin. Is it cool? Is it warm? Imagine a small, steady ember glowing at your center. It doesn’t need to be a big fire; it’s just a soft, persistent light. Breathe into that warmth. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime you feel overwhelmed.

III. Reflection As you hold this quiet Ember, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Ember?

In one sensory moment, like feeling the warmth of your morning tea.

In one emotional moment, like offering a kind word to yourself when things get busy.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Ready, and you are Ember.

51. May | Infinity

0:00 -2:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Infinity: Space to Breathe

I. Welcome Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice Our mindful motivation today is Infinity: the simple act of recognizing the vast space within you. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Listen to the subtle sounds around you—the hum of a computer or the distant birds. Notice the space between the sounds. Just like that space, you have an infinite capacity to start over, breath by breath. Breathe into the feeling of abundance.

III. Reflection As you hold this quiet Infinity, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Infinity?

In one sensory moment, like looking up at the wide, open sky.

In one emotional moment, like letting go of a small mistake to make room for what’s next.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in... and a slow, releasing breath out.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Strong, and you are Infinity.

52. May | Mirror

0:00 -2:27

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mirror: Gentle Reflection

I. Welcome Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice Our mindful motivation today is Mirror: the simple act of seeing yourself with kindness. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Feel the contact of your body on the chair. Notice how you are supported. Imagine looking into a mirror that only shows your strengths and your efforts. See your persistence. Breathe into the feeling of stillness.

III. Reflection As you hold this quiet Mirror, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Mirror?

In one sensory moment, like noticing your own smile in a window reflection.

In one emotional moment, like acknowledging one thing you did well today.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in... and a slow, releasing breath out.

And as you step forward, remember, you are Calm, and you are Mirror.

53. May | Glimpse

0:00 -2:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Glimpse: Moments

I. Welcome Let’s begin our mindful moment. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice Our mindful motivation today is Glimpse: the simple act of noticing small beauties. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Notice the colors in the room, even with eyes softened. Find one small thing that looks beautiful or interesting. It could be the way light hits a leaf or the texture of your sleeve. Breathe into the feeling of warmth.

III. Reflection As you hold this quiet Glimpse, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Glimpse?

In one sensory moment, like catching a glimpse of the sunset.

In one emotional moment, like noticing a tiny spark of curiosity during a meeting.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in... and a slow, releasing breath out.



And as you step forward, remember, you are Ready, and you are a Glimpse of time. This is our true “soul gift” - the gift of being present.

InsightTimer | Invitation to Join

Mindfulness doesn’t have to be a chore. It can be a gentle companion on your journey. I invite you to join for our guided live practices every Monday and Friday. These online 15-minute gatherings are a “no-pressure” zone designed specifically for your wellbeing.

Monday & Friday - 15 minutes http://insighttimer.com/div/events

Week 1: Ember: Keep the Spark Alive (May 4 & 8)

How would you feel to move through your workday with a steady sense of inner warmth, even when things get hectic?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Ember.

We will learn to protect our energy and maintain our focus without burning out.

Let’s nurture our inner ember, together.

5.4 https://insig.ht/M7CdYxPML2b

5.8 https://insig.ht/ikAadqSML2b

Week 2: Infinity: Find Space (May 11 & 15)

How would you feel to realize that you have all the space you need to breathe, even on your busiest day?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Infinity.

We will explore the abundance of the present moment and release the pressure of time.

Let’s expand our horizons, together.

5.11 https://insig.ht/1TBRloTML2b

5.15 https://insig.ht/UwNVMWUML2b

Week 3: Mirror: Reflect Kindness (May 18 & 22)

How would you feel to see your own efforts with the same kindness you offer to a dear friend?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Mirror. We will practice gentle self-reflection and let go of the “inner critic.”

Let’s see our true selves, together.

This week is meaningful as I celebrate my birthday on May 21. Join me for a special session as we practice gentle self-reflection...

5.18 https://insig.ht/phbFxCVML2b

5.22 https://insig.ht/ANhYWNWML2b

Week 4: Glimpse: Notice Small Joys (May 25 & 29)

How would you feel to find a tiny spark of joy in the middle of a mundane day?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Glimpse. We will train our minds to spot “glimmers”—those small moments that make us feel safe and happy.

Let’s find the magic, together.

5.25 https://insig.ht/UMQaj7CNL2b

5.29 https://insig.ht/aZ7wxiZML2b

You can also follow my latest practices on Insight Timer to find moments of calm whenever you need them.

Let’s find the beauty in the glimpses and the strength in the embers, together. Moving from unexpected loss to finding bliss through Ember, Infinity, Mirror, and Glimpse.

This month, remember:

You are Ember. You are Infinity. You are Mirror. You are Glimpse.

Wishing you smiles n joy,

Div