Messaging and positioning are at the core of reaching the right audience at the right time and in the right place.

Building a powerful go-to-market narrative requires going beyond standard product descriptions to capture what truly matters.

TL;DR When we shift from internal jargon to real customer value, magic happens: Anchor in clarity: Focus on the single most meaningful way you solve a customer’s problem. Lead with empathy: Ground cross-functional teams in real human experiences and feedback. Build authentic trust: Share honest, transparent narratives that truly resonate.

Explore the foundational pillars of product marketing, drawing from insights on positioning and messaging.

1. Essence of Positioning & Messaging

The biggest trap teams fall into when defining their core positioning is focusing too heavily on internal features rather than external customer realities.

Product marketing managers (PMMs) must anchor back to what truly matters to the user by stripping away complexity. True positioning acts as the anchor for every piece of content that follows, ensuring clarity across the entire organization.

Example: Instead of listing every capability of a newly launched analytics dashboard, anchor the core message on a single, urgent customer pain point (eg. cutting reporting time in half).



2. Empathy and Stakeholder Alignment

Empathy is the secret recipe of product marketing. Building consensus among cross-functional stakeholders, such as product, sales, and executive leadership, requires grounding in real customer feedback.

By replacing internal company jargon with raw customer pain points, teams can align around a unified vision that speaks directly to the market.

Example: Share customer quotes or video clips with sales and product teams to replace internal acronyms with the customer's actual lingo.



3. Differentiation Beyond Features

In crowded markets where competitors can easily match features feature-for-feature, differentiation must live at the narrative level.

In customer differentiation for messaging, storytelling reaches far and wide where features and functionality don’t.

Elevating the conversation transforms a basic product comparison into a compelling category-defining narrative. For a deeper dive into crafting these angles, explore insights on positioning and messaging: the crux.

Example: Frame a security product not around encryption, but around protecting brand reputation and customer trust in a high-stakes market.



4. Mapping Narratives to the Buyer Journey

As buyers progress from initial problem awareness to a final decision, their mindset and information needs shift dramatically. PMMs must adapt their messaging framework to address these distinct stages.

Early-stage content should focus on problem education and empathy, while later-stage assets validate the solution, building confidence as prospects navigate toward the final decision flywheel.

Example: Shift early-stage messaging toward educational blog posts about hidden costs, while reserving ROI calculators and case studies for the final decision stage.



5. Authenticity and Trust in Storytelling

Stories have been told for centuries, yet it is an art to master the skills of good storytelling and to lead the process with impactful and truthful conversations.

Balancing the corporate pressure for polished, high-converting marketing copy with honest storytelling is critical for long-term brand equity. Embracing the principles found in the art of storytelling with trust ensures that marketing remains authentic, transparent, and deeply resonant with modern buyers.

Example: Replace polished, corporate feature lists on product pages with transparent stories and case studies that highlight both early hurdles and wins.

6. AI & Innovation

AI is rapidly reshaping messaging and positioning workflows, offering powerful speed advantages while introducing new traps.

What to Embrace: Use AI as a sparring partner for drafting initial positioning hypotheses, synthesizing customer interview transcripts into key themes, and stress-testing messaging variations across different audience segments.

What to Avoid: Avoid relying on AI to generate final, unedited customer copy or substitute for direct customer empathy. Automated outputs often lack the nuanced emotional resonance and raw authenticity required to truly connect.

Example: Use AI to cluster hundreds of customer review quotes into common pain point themes, then refine those insights manually into your final core narrative.

What is the biggest challenge your team faces when aligning cross-functional stakeholders around a unified positioning narrative?

Join us for PMM Talks and hear from our amazing panelists on Messaging & Positioning.

1. Essence: What is the biggest trap teams fall into when defining their core positioning, and how do you avoid it?

2. Empathy: How do you get cross-functional teams to align around real customer pain points instead of internal jargon?

3. Differentiation: In a crowded market, how do you move the conversation beyond basic product features?

4. Buyer Journey: What is the key to keeping your messaging relevant as buyers move from problem awareness to a final decision?

5. Authenticity: How do you balance the pressure for polished marketing copy with honest, trustworthy storytelling?

6. AI & Innovation: How is AI transforming messaging and positioning workflows, and what should PMMs embrace versus avoid?