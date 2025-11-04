November is a beautiful month of transition.

We move from the crisp energy of autumn into a season defined by Gathering: bringing family, friends, and colleagues closer. While the anticipation of the holidays is exciting, this season can quickly become draining if we don’t first pause and intentionally gather our internal resources.

If you’ve ever felt depleted by the time Thanksgiving or year-end events arrive, you know the feeling of pouring from an empty cup.

This month, we focus on reversing that cycle.

Our theme for the month is simple: November: A Month of Gathering.

This means consciously gathering three things: your focus, your gratitude, and your inner strength. The goal is to ensure you meet the seasonal demands from a place of abundance, not obligation.

To guide you, here are mindful motivation practices designed to anchor your mind and replenish your soul.

Pillars of Mindful Gathering

Here is how we’ll focus on sustainable well-being throughout November:

Presence: We combat the holiday rush by committing to the ‘now.’ Presence allows you to truly savor the moments of warmth and connection that are happening this minute, rather than rushing toward the next event.

Connection: This practice focuses on deepening the quality of your bonds. It means listening fully to others and, just as importantly, listening to your own needs. Authentic connection is your foundation for emotional strength.

Gratitude: As we approach Thanksgiving, we intentionally shift our focus from stress and scarcity to what we already have. Gratitude is the quickest way to tap into an inner sense of abundance and joy.

Radiance: This is your internal energy source. By connecting with your inner light, you become a sustainable source of warmth and patience for yourself and your loved ones, preventing burnout as the year closes.

This November, let your inner life be the source of your outer joy.

I look forward to gathering with you in presence, connection, and gratitude.

32. Presence

Presence: Focus on being fully in the moment, rather than rushing toward the holidays. This helps you savor the here and now.

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Let’s begin our mindful moment for A Month of Gathering. Take a moment to settle in, right here, right now. Allow yourself to arrive completely in this chair, in this space.

Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle, full breath out, together.

Cultivating Presence

November, as the year begins to wind down, often feels like a rush towards the holidays. Our mindful motivation this week is Presence: the simple act of stopping the clock and being fully here, now. This is how we truly savor our lives.

Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor to the present moment.

Now, let’s engage our senses. Notice the subtle sounds around you, without judging them. Feel the air on your skin. Breathe into the feeling of your body being completely supported by your seat.

Practice the art of slowing down. Imagine you have an internal speed dial set to urgent. On your next exhale, gently turn that dial down to still. This feeling of stillness is a resource you can return to anytime you feel overwhelmed.

A quick message, a call, even a voice note. It takes seconds but can mean the world. Connection doesn’t always need a reason; sometimes “you were on my mind” is enough.

Reflection and Affirmation

As you hold this quiet Presence, here is a question for quiet reflection.

Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Presence?

a) In one sensory moment, like savoring a meal or a cup of tea, noticing every taste and aroma.

b) In one emotional moment, stopping to breathe before reacting to stress or a difficult comment.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the stillness we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this focus into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are still, you are calm, and you are present.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Have a beautiful day. Wishing you smiles and joy.

33. Connection

Connection: Deepen our bonds with others and with our inner self, which is especially relevant during the holiday season.

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Let’s settle into this mindful moment, focusing now on the theme of Connection. Allow your body to soften, your hands to rest, and your shoulders to gently drop.

Take a slow, collective breath in... and a gentle breath out, letting any isolation or busyness melt away.

Deepen Our Bonds

The holiday season highlights our need for Connection—both with the people around us and with our own inner self. This practice is about deepening those bonds. We often try to connect by doing things for others, but true connection begins by simply being present.

Begin by focusing on your inner world. Place a hand gently over your heart. This is your most vital connection. Offer yourself a moment of unconditional kindness and acceptance. Breathe in the idea that you are worthy of your own attention, just as you are. This self-connection is the anchor from which all external connection flows.

Now, gently expand your awareness outward. Think of one person you interact with this week—maybe a colleague, a family member, or a friend. Imagine looking at them with a sense of shared humanity, acknowledging their struggles and their joys.

Without saying a word, simply send them a quiet wish for ease and well-being.

This simple, silent act deepens the bond.

Reflection and Affirmation

As you hold this feeling of inner and outer connection, here is a question for quiet reflection:

To nurture Connection this week, where will you create space?

a) Inner Listening: By scheduling five minutes of quiet time daily, just for yourself.

b) Authentic Presence: By putting your phone away during one conversation to practice truly listening.

Choose the option that feels most needed today and hold that intention gently.

Take one last deep breath in, gathering the warmth of connection... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to share your presence with the world.

And as you step forward, remember, you are connected, you are kind, and you are never alone.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Have a beautiful day. Wishing you smiles and joy.

34. Gratitude

Gratitude: Focus on appreciating what you have. This can be a powerful practice as we move toward the Thanksgiving season.

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Let’s begin our final mindful moment for A Month of Gathering, centering on Gratitude. Settle your body, let your breath slow, and allow your shoulders to drop.

Take a slow, collective breath in... and a gentle, full breath out, releasing any sense of lack or want.

Practice of Appreciation

As we approach the Thanksgiving season, we are invited to focus on appreciating what we have, rather than dwelling on what’s missing. Gratitude is the quickest way to shift from scarcity to abundance. It’s not about big, dramatic moments—it’s about the small, quiet goodness woven into your everyday life.

Gently close your eyes. Think of your body. Name three things your body did for you today: perhaps it helped you stand up, breathe easily, or blink when needed. Offer quiet thanks for that simple, reliable functionality.

Now, think of your work. Name one colleague or one small success from this week—a problem solved, a helpful word spoken. Hold that positive outcome in your mind.

Feel the warmth that gratitude creates in your chest. When you pause to appreciate, you are filling your cup with sustainable, internal joy. This feeling is always available to you, right here, right now.

Reflection and Affirmation

As you hold this feeling of inner abundance, here is a question for quiet reflection:

To nurture Gratitude this week, what daily habit will you commit to?

a) Mental Note: Pausing to say ‘thank you’ internally before drinking your first sip of water or coffee or tea each day.

b) External Expression: Sending one brief text or email of appreciation to a specific person who helped you.

Choose the option that feels most needed today and hold that intention gently.

Take one last deep breath in, gathering the abundance of gratitude... and a slow, releasing breath out, sharing that thankfulness with the world.

And as you step forward, remember, you are abundant, you are valued, and your life is full of goodness.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Have a beautiful day. Wishing you smiles and joy.

November Mindful Motivation Schedule

Join us every Friday for a 15-minute mindful wellbeing practice.

Use the InsightTimer links below to prepare for a month of meaningful gatherings.

Live Events on Insight Timer (Fridays | 15 min)