Hi mindful souls!

Welcome to September - a new season is here… I just got to see the Dahlia in bloom and I am smiling. Did you know Dahlia is the official flower of San Francisco?

The warm days of August are ending, and the fresh air of September is here. And if you are in San Francisco, our warm days are finally here after our beloved Fogust.

And when you get fresh fruits from the Marin farmers market, you know the seasons are changing when fig and butternut squash are in town. I just discovered a new yellow green fig compared to the brown fig and it is so delicious. In awe with the beauty. Thank you for coming to the Bayview, Rolling Roots mobile truck. We appreciate you.

After last month's focus on inner power, we're ready for a mindful transition.

This month, we'll follow the season's rhythm, moving from summer's busy energy to autumn's peaceful quiet abundance. Our journey is guided by three themes: Anchor, Reflection, and Nourish.

First, we begin with Anchor. Just as the falling leaves signal change, we'll practice grounding ourselves amidst new beginnings and busy schedules. This is about finding stability so you can feel secure and steady, no matter what your day brings.

Next, we will practice Reflection. With a firm foundation in place, we'll take a moment to look back on the journey so far. This is an opportunity to honor the growth and lessons you've experienced before moving forward.

Finally, we will engage with Nourish. As we welcome this new rhythm, it’s essential to replenish our energy. We will explore practices that feed our mind, body, and soul, ensuring we have the fuel needed for this next season.

Each week, we will practice and cultivate a sense of inner peace together. My hope is that by the end of the month, you'll feel ready for the new season and in harmony with its gentle flow.

September: Month of Transition

September is all about new beginnings. The themes of Anchor, Reflection, and Nourish are perfect for this time. They help a person ground themselves, reflect on the summer's end, and establish self-care routines as they step into a busier schedule.

Anchor : This is the foundational practice to feel grounded and stable. Before you can reflect, nourish, or find balance, you need to feel secure in yourself.

Reflection : Once you feel grounded, you can safely reflect on the past season and the changes ahead. It's an introspective and thoughtful practice.

Nourish: This practice is about self-care and replenishment. After the introspection of "Reflection," it’s a chance to replenish your energy.

I invite you to practice mindful motivation at your own time and pace. Together, we can find stability, embrace reflection, and nourish our well-being this September. insighttimer.com/div

26. Anchor

0:00 -2:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Welcome to mindful motivation. Today, we'll practice Anchor - Finding Your Steadiness.

Take a moment to settle in, and gently close your eyes or soften your gaze.

Life can sometimes feel like a boat on a wavy sea. But you have a built-in anchor that can hold you steady—your breath. Bring your full attention to the feeling of your breath moving in and out of your body. Notice the gentle rise and fall of your chest or stomach. This simple rhythm is always here for you, a constant point of stillness.

Now, imagine a strong, heavy anchor dropping down from the boat and settling onto the calm, steady ocean floor. With each inhale, you feel grounded in your body. With each exhale, you feel yourself settling deeper, connecting to that secure foundation. Let go of any thoughts or worries, and just focus on the feeling of being held and supported by your own breath.

There's no need to stop the waves of life. Just remember that you have this powerful anchor within you. Take one last deep breath in, drawing strength from your inner calm, and a long, gentle breath out.

When you are ready, you can gently open your eyes.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Remember, You are steady. You are enough.

Thank you and have a beautiful day.

27. Reflection

0:00 -2:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Welcome to mindful motivation. Let's practice Reflection - Welcoming Change.

Take a moment to settle in, and gently close your eyes or soften your gaze.

As you take a few deep breaths, feel the air moving in and out of your body. The world around us is beginning to shift, and this is a beautiful time to reflect on your own journey. With a gentle breath in, bring to mind the summer that is passing.

Without judgment, simply notice a few moments that stand out to you—maybe a burst of laughter, a quiet afternoon in the sun, or a small win you had at work. Allow these memories to pass through your mind like clouds in the sky. There is no need to hold on to them, just notice they are there.

Now, take a moment to reflect on a lesson you've learned or a way you've grown over the past few months. Perhaps you've become more patient, more resilient, or more confident. Acknowledge this growth with kindness and appreciation. You have navigated a season of life and come out stronger on the other side.

Now, take a deep breath in, welcoming the new season ahead. Feel a sense of readiness for what is to come. Just for these few minutes, you can be a quiet observer of your life, seeing where you've been and where you're going. You have grown, and you are ready for what's next.

Take one more deep, satisfying breath in, gathering all the wisdom you've gained. And a slow, intentional breath out, letting go of anything you no longer need. When you are ready, gently open your eyes.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Remember, You are ready. You are loved.

Thank you and have a beautiful day.

28. Nourish

0:00 -2:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Welcome to mindful motivation. Let's practice Nourish - Tending to Yourself.

Take a moment to settle in, and gently close your eyes or soften your gaze.

As the air cools, it’s a perfect time to take care of yourself. With a slow, mindful breath in, imagine you are breathing in warmth and light. As you exhale, imagine a soft, caring energy moving through your body. There is nothing you need to do to earn this—it is simply a gift you are giving yourself.

Now, bring to mind something that truly nourishes you. It could be a simple, warm meal, a walk in nature, a book you love, or a conversation with a friend. Allow yourself to feel the comfort and peace of that activity.

As you breathe in, imagine you are absorbing that feeling of care, and with each exhale, you release any pressure or heaviness you might be holding. Feel how good it is to give this gift to yourself. You are filling yourself up, with love.

You are not only nourishing yourself with this practice, but you are also building a reserve of strength for the season ahead. Just like the earth gathers its resources for the winter, you are gathering your own inner resources. Feel that sense of being full and cared for, from the inside out.

Take one more deep breath, gathering all that nourishing energy. And a long, gentle breath out, feeling it settle peacefully within you. When you are ready, gently open your eyes.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Remember, You are nurtured. You are full.

Thank you and have a beautiful day.

September 2025 | Mindful Motivation | Live

September 5th: Savor : Appreciating the Moment

September 12th: Kindness : Cultivating Compassion

September 19th: Connection : Deepening Your Bonds

September 26th: Trust: Believing in Yourself

Every Friday for 15 minutes at 8am PT | 11am ET | 4pm UK

insighttimer.com/div/events

September 5th | Savor: Appreciate the Moment

https://insig.ht/trhrHbRM9Vb

Ready to find more joy in your day? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Savor. This mindful motivation practice helps you slow down and appreciate the small, beautiful moments that are always happening around you. Let's savor the present, together.

September 12th | Kindness: Cultivate Compassion

https://insig.ht/WLviXpSM9Vb

How would it feel to treat yourself with the same care you'd offer a friend? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Kindness. This mindful motivation practice helps you cultivate compassion, building a foundation of inner peace and self-love. Let's be kinder, together.

September 19th | Connection: Deepen Your Bonds

https://insig.ht/2fWzH4SM9Vb

Looking to feel more seen and supported? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Connection. This mindful motivation practice helps you nurture your bonds with others and with yourself, bringing a deeper sense of belonging and joy. Let's connect more, together.

September 26th | Trust: Believe in Yourself

https://insig.ht/bms2xMTM9Vb

Ready to quiet self-doubt and listen to your inner knowing? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Trust. This mindful motivation practice helps you strengthen your confidence in yourself, allowing you to move through life with more certainty and peace. Let's trust ourselves, together.

SF Wellbeing Fair

Join me on Saturday, September 20th as we embrace abundance at the SF Wellbeing Fair at Harvey Milk Center for Arts, Duboce Park, San Francisco.

We will practice Abundance mindful motivation and make butterfly origami together as we nourish our wellbeing in our mindful community.

Group Class: Mindful Motivation Abundance: Cultivate Inner Richness Discover the true meaning of richness at the Abundance Wellbeing Fair! This guided mindful motivation practice invites you to cultivate a deep, inner sense of abundance and contentment, regardless of external circumstances. Explore how recognizing the wealth of joys, gifts, and resources already present within you can transform your perspective, foster appreciation, and bring profound inner peace. Join me to nurture your inner well-being and live from a place of mindfulness. Art Zone: Butterfly origami A foodie and explorer at heart, I create butterfly origami as a practice of mindfulness to be fully present, in the here and now. Let's engage in a mindful practice with the delicate craft of butterfly origami and mindful moments.

Read the book Power Thoughts - sharing highlights that resonated with me.