Humans of the AI Evolution

My journey with AI didn’t begin with a grand technological epiphany, but rather through the lens of simplicity and human-centered design - the same principles that have guided my 15+ years in B2B SaaS product marketing.

TL;DR Philosophy: AI is a force multiplier for empathy and technical storytelling, not just automation.

Action: A call for all to move from passive support to active partnership in building responsible, human-centered systems.

For years, I’ve been fascinated by the “human story” behind technology. As I navigated roles in startups and Fortune 500 companies, I found myself constantly looking for ways to cut through the noise. When I started experimenting with AI, it wasn’t just about automation or speed; it was about amplifying the human element.

The pivotal moment for me was realizing that AI could act as a force multiplier for technical storytelling. I saw how generative models - like Gemini and Claude, could transform complex, fragmented product narratives into cohesive, resonant stories. I shifted my focus to building AI-powered “PMM agents” that don’t just “do” marketing, but understand the nuance of Go-To-Market strategy.

Product Marketing Human-centered AI & Product Marketing Div · Mar 30 In 2026, we’ve moved past using AI as just a 'copy-paste' tool. We are entering the era of the Agentic PMM. It’s no longer about how many tasks we can automate, but how we partner with AI to drive GTM. Read full story

If I were starting today, I wouldn’t worry about mastering every technical parameter. Instead, I would start here:

Define the “Human-in-the-Loop”: Use AI to handle the heavy lifting while keeping my own creative, empathetic voice as the final editor.

Focus on Utility: Use AI to bridge the gap between product complexity and customer pain points.

Embrace Experimentation: Treat AI tools as partners in discovery rather than just efficiency engines.

My path has always been about empowering others to be their true, authentic selves. Today, my mission in AI is no different: to leverage these tools to make our work more impactful, more accessible, and ultimately, more human.

Learning from AI Pioneers

I often look to leaders like Dr. Fei-Fei Li, a pioneer in computer vision and a professor at Stanford. Her work in human-centered AI and her book, The Worlds I See, reminded me of my own early days at GroupLens working on recommender systems.

It reignited my love for the fundamentals: learning how neural networks and artificial intelligence truly function under the hood, and keeping people at the center of that evolution.

Note for All Building a representative future requires more than just making space; it requires active partnership. I’ve shared more of my perspective on fostering inclusive growth and authentic leadership. To everyone in the industry, here is how we can partner to build a future that is more representative and more human-centered for everyone: Amplify, don’t just include: Use your platform to actively elevate our voices and work, rather than just inviting us to the table.

Challenge the status quo: Push back against exclusionary norms in meetings and hiring to create genuine equity.

Partner on responsibility: Support our focus on ethical, safe, and human-centered AI as a foundational requirement, not a secondary constraint.

Sponsor, don’t just mentor: Champion our leadership in high-impact roles and ensure our contributions shape the systems we build. True partnership means championing our leadership and ensuring our perspectives shape the systems we build.

From Women in APIs in 2020 to WomenxAI titan in 2026, here is what I believe in:

Move beyond “check the box”: Inclusion isn’t just about having a seat at the table; it’s about ensuring our perspectives are actively sought out when defining what a “successful” model or product looks like.

Recognize the “Human-in-the-Loop” advantage: Women often bring a critical, empathetic layer to AI development that is essential for identifying unintended consequences or biases early in the process. We don’t just build the technology; we build it for the people who will actually use it.

Be vocal sponsor, not just mentor: We need allies who will use their platform to amplify our work, challenge exclusionary practices in engineering or product meetings, and champion our leadership in high-stakes roles.

Champion “Responsible” as a default, not an afterthought: True progress isn’t just about speed or scaling; it’s about building systems that are safe, ethical, and equitable. Supporting our work in responsible AI is one of the most powerful ways to move the entire industry forward.

My hope for allies is that they see their role not as “helping us,” but as partnering with us to build a future that is more representative and human-centered for all.

How are you staying grounded in these “human-first” principles while navigating your own AI journey?