What a beautiful way to celebrate my birthday (5/21) and share mindful May themes with y’all. ❣️

May signifies a time of transition, growth, and potential. As Mental Health Awareness Month - we are symbolizing love and new beginnings. The peak of blooming flowers, lush greenery, and welcoming summer with long and bright days.

Purpose: Connecting with a sense of meaning and direction in life.

Self-Love: Nurturing a deep sense of care and appreciation for oneself.

Open Space: Experiencing the open and boundless nature of awareness.

The May theme for Creative Mornings SF is revival. Brian Stromquist shared his work on reviving SF and journey on Front Street. What a beautiful way to think about a open space and revival of a street to bring our community together across San Francisco Bay area.

I smiled when he mentioned East Cut, as I lived in that neighborhood for a few years where it created an area within SoMA. And now Bayview is home.

And I always love the question of the day.

WHAT'S ONE THING THAT MAKES SAN FRANCISCO FEEL LIKE SAN FRANCISCO, NO MATTER WHAT?

My answer was the SF weather and Karl the Fog. There is no conversation about San Francisco without talking about the weather and how we pay taxes for the weather. Perhaps nature’s revival in its own way. You never know what you're going to get.

I still remember 10 years ago when SF weather was too cold for me and now I enjoy the sunshine with 60-70F and the chill of the breezy winds / 50F. I have acclimated to the weather. I guess living in North Carolina give me the space to appreciate the different seasons and temperature changes in a day.

Our monthly Friday self-care day that we started in April feels like a commitment to our well-being. We shared how important rest is and how we can create our own time and space to rest and support our own revival every week and every day. These two books caught our attention - After all, there is no finish line and Make space. A sign from the universe.

And a good reminder to not always be too busy or chasing the next thing or catching up. If it feels too much then it's okay to let go and create space for new opportunities. The endless books to read, tasks to do can be tiring even when we feel like we had a night of sleep. When our mind is consciously or subconsciously running, we feel exhausted. Learning to listen to my body and mind and soul. I know I need my rest so I can be my full self for my mentees, students and community.

I also realized that writing and capturing moments have also been a way for me to process what's in my mind and not feel like I need to hold on to everything

And we enjoyed celebrating our birthdays together on Friday - chilling at China Basin Park, Beit Rima Arab comfort food for lunch, James Turrell Skyspace and Japanese Garden in Golden Gate Park and Lady M mille crepe cake.

And the weather was just beautiful and sunny. And seeing a random gondola in the Mission Bay creek made us smile. San Francisco - You never fail to surprise us with your charm and bringing the world together.

Came across another idea from our community clean up volunteer - the Light Phone. Interesting to think about in our always on lives. Opens a new world for each to breathe and just be.

Everyone is invited! Excited to share that I will be sharing mindful motivation and co-creating a butterfly wall art mandala at the Summer Pride SF Wellbeing Fair on June 7th. https://sfwellbeingfair.com/ A part of me cannot believe it's happening. A journey of 5 years embracing mindfulness from lifelong student to teacher and practitioner. Living a simple zen life, slowing down, fully present and now here in the moment.

My morning ritual is to practice 3-5 minutes of mindful motivation - 84 days and counting…

insighttimer.com/div

On May 1st, I started a small ritual - along with listening to my 5 minutes of mindful motivation on insight timer and learning Duolingo, I started to write a few words to capture the moment in time starting my day. Inspired by the simplicity of haiku, it anchored me to curate joy in my day.

❣️ 21 days of May ❣️

Mindful Motivation

14. Purpose & Meaning

0:00 -5:08

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Take a moment to settle in. Let's take a collective breath in… and a slow breath out, together.

This month, for our mindful motivation, we're diving into Purpose and Meaning. Now, these might sound like big ideas, but I think they're woven into the fabric of our everyday lives, how we experience things and guiding the choices we make.

I was reading about this idea of a finite and infinite game. Just about everything we do in life is either a finite game, one in which we play by the rules in order to win or an infinite game, one in which we play with the rules for the joy of getting to keep playing.

Some days, we're playing a "finite game". It has fixed rules, there are winners and losers, and the goal is to be on the top.

Then there's the "infinite game". And it’s not about winning at all. It's about the sheer joy of just keeping the game going. It's about the process, the learning, the endless possibilities that open up when we're not so fixed on a final victory.

Think about this in your own life and career for a second. Where are you feeling like you're in a finite game, pushing hard for a specific win? And where might there be more joy, more meaning, in just embracing the infinite game – the ongoing learning, the continuous growth?

I know for me, sometimes just shifting that perspective can make a huge difference.

And what about when things don't go as planned? When we stumble, when we "fail"?

It's so easy to get stuck in that feeling, that disappointment. But I love this idea that failure is just the raw material of success. Like clay waiting to be shaped. Those tough experiences, those setbacks, they can actually be the very things that help us grow and create something new and stronger. I've definitely seen that in my own life.

"Go where you want to grow." I think that's powerful. It's not just about where we physically are, but the spaces – inside and out – that really feed our soul, challenge us, and allow us to bloom. What are the environments, relationships, and activities that truly make you feel like you're growing?

And here's a question to explore:

"What would you do if you knew you could not fail?"

Just let that sink in for a moment. What dreams would you chase? What risks would you be willing to take? Sometimes, the fear of messing up is the biggest thing holding me back.

Living here in San Francisco, for me, is a contract I renew every day. It's a conscious choice to be here, to engage with this amazing, ever-evolving city.

And in a way, our sense of purpose and meaning is like that too. It's not a one-time thing we figure out. It's a daily renewal, a conscious choice to align what we do with what truly matters to us.

And finally, this simple truth really resonates with me:

"Together, everyone achieves more"

Our own journeys are so much richer, so much stronger, when we connect with each other, when we offer support and encouragement. I often find that meaning really blossoms in those shared experiences, in working together towards something.

As we go through today, this week, this month, let's just keep these thoughts in the back of our minds.

Let's look for those infinite games in our lives, let's see our challenges as raw material, and let's consciously choose the spaces where we want to grow.

Let's dare to imagine what we'd do without that fear of failure, and let's remember how much stronger we are together.

Let's take one more gentle breath in… and a slow breath out. And whenever you're ready, you can slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of purpose and meaning with you as you go about your day.

15. Self-Love

0:00 -4:33

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Let’s explore something fundamental to our being: self-love. Take a moment to settle in, right here, right now. Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out, together.

When we talk about self-love, it can sometimes feel a little abstract or self-indulgent. But it's actually the bedrock of everything. It's the foundation for how we move through the world, how we show up in our relationships, and how we navigate challenges.

Self-love is not some grand achievement we reach one day, but more as a continuous practice, a gentle way of tending to our own inner world.

It's about truly recognizing that we are inherently worthy, just as we are, in this very moment. There's nothing we need to do or achieve to deserve it; it's just our birthright.

Have you ever really paid attention to how you speak to yourself throughout the day? I know for me, sometimes that inner voice can be critical. It can point out every little flaw or mistake. But what if we consciously chose to speak to ourselves with the same kindness and encouragement we would offer to a dear friend? I think that shift in our inner dialogue is really where self-love begins.

Can we learn to offer gentle care to ourselves, especially during those times when we're feeling down or when we've messed up?

Self-love isn't about pretending we're perfect. Trust me, I know I'm not! It's about acknowledging those imperfections with kindness, recognizing that they're part of what makes us uniquely human. It's about accepting the whole package – strengths and vulnerabilities – with an open heart.

And it shows up in the little things we do for ourselves.

Do we make time for those activities that bring us joy and help us recharge?

Do we honor our need for rest and nutrition?

These small acts of self-care are powerful expressions of self-love in action.

It's also about learning to set healthy boundaries. It's about recognizing our limits and being able to say no when we need to. And I've learned that this isn't selfish at all. It's actually an act of self-respect, honoring our own energy and well-being.

I know sometimes I fall into the trap of comparing myself to others, especially with social media. In those moments, I try to bring my focus back to my own journey and unique path. We're all unfolding in our own perfect time and space, and what's right for someone else might not be right for us.

And a big part of self-love, for me, has been learning about forgiveness – forgiving myself for past mistakes and imperfections. Holding onto that self-blame can be such a heavy weight to carry. Letting go of that allows space for growth and healing.

So, as we move through the rest of our day, and the days ahead, I invite us all to make a conscious choice to treat ourselves with that same kindness and understanding we'd offer to someone we deeply care about.

Let's pay attention to that inner voice and choose words of encouragement.

Let's honor our needs and learn to set those healthy boundaries.

And let's really remember, deep down, that we are all inherently worthy of our own love, just as we are, right now.

Let's take one more deep, gentle breath in… and a slow, releasing breath out. And whenever you're ready, you can slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of self-compassion and self-acceptance with you.

Remember, you are worthy of your own self-love.

You are loved. You are cherished.

16. Open Space

0:00 -4:15

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Today, we will explore something that I find incredibly liberating: Open Space. Take a moment to settle in. Breath in… and out.

In our lives, we often find ourselves feeling restricted. Restricted by our thoughts, worries, to-do lists, and expectations. It can feel like we're living in a tiny, crowded room. But what if we could cultivate a sense of openness and spaciousness, even in the midst of all that chaos?

For me, Openness is about being willing to see things from different perspectives, to be curious about what's unfolding, and to let go of the need to have everything figured out. It's softening our grip on our opinions and being receptive to new information and experiences.

Spaciousness is about creating a sense of inner roominess. It's about allowing our thoughts and feelings to arise and pass without getting too caught up in them. It's about recognizing that we are more than our thoughts; we are the vast space in which they occur.

Think about the times when you've felt most restricted. Maybe it was when you were holding onto a strong opinion, or when you were feeling overwhelmed by a difficult emotion. What was that like for you? I know for me, it often feels like my chest is tight, my breath is shallow, and my mind is racing.

Now, think about the times when you've felt a sense of spaciousness. Maybe it was when you were in nature, looking at a vast landscape, or when you were deeply absorbed in a creative activity. What was that like? For me, I breathe more deeply, my mind is calmer, and I have a sense of peace.

The practice of cultivating openness and spaciousness isn't about trying to eliminate difficult experiences. It's about changing our relationship with them. It's about learning to hold them with more awareness and less judgment.

One way I like to think about it is like this: imagine your thoughts and feelings are like clouds passing through the sky.

Some clouds are dark and stormy, some are light and fluffy, but they all eventually pass.

We don't have to get carried away by them; we can simply observe as they come and go.

Cultivating openness also involves being willing to be vulnerable, to step outside of our comfort zone, and to embrace the unknown. It's about trusting that we can handle whatever comes our way, even if it feels challenging or uncomfortable.

And spaciousness can be cultivated through breathing and mindfulness. It's about creating moments of stillness in our day, where we can simply be present with ourselves, without needing to fix anything or change anything.

As we move through our day, bring a little more openness and spaciousness into our lives. Let's be curious about what's unfolding, let go of the need to have everything figured out, and create some room for our thoughts and feelings to arise and pass.

Let's take one more deep, gentle breath in… and a slow, releasing breath out.

And whenever you're ready, you can slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of openness and spaciousness with you.

Remember, there's an open space within you, waiting to be explored.