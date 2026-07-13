They say a place shapes you, but I’ve come to realize that we are the architect of our own identity. How we show up in the world is a conscious act of curation.

If your life is an exhibit, what is it called? Is it a collection of accidental circumstances, or a showcase of what matters most?

I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on this through the lens of my own experiences -from systems-thinking to the beauty of human stories. I don’t believe in boxes or labels; I believe that everything has meaning if you’re willing to look closely enough.

Nothing like celebrating 250 years of Independence. Happy birthday America!

Love watching the fireworks in San Francisco. Thank you for being my home ❣️

TL;DR: I’m shifting my perspective from alignment: the exhausting, structural effort to force my diverse interests into a neat row, to integration, the freedom of letting them function as a unified ecosystem. By embracing my full, complex self, I’m moving away from compartments toward a life where my roles as a product marketing leader, mentor, and mindfulness feed into one another naturally. Life isn't about fitting in; it’s about finally being yourself

Discovering my true authentic self along the journey called life Framework: Using the Flower Exercise to map skills, values, and purpose to curate a life that feels right at home. “Alignment is doing the right things in order; integration is the freedom of finally being yourself.”

Curate

In the last month’s SF Creative Mornings, the theme was Curate.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: YOU’RE THE CURATOR OF YOUR LIFE.

WHAT’S YOUR CURRENT EXHIBIT CALLED?

To turn our life into a cohesive piece of art, we need a framework to organize the gallery. That is why I turned to the Flower Exercise. It is more than just career-planning; it is a way to curate the petals of your work & life - skills, values, and purpose, into an exhibit that feels like home. I love that it's a flower feels symbolic to who I am.



What Color is My Parachute? Flower Petal Exercise

The Flower Exercise is self-discovery from the career-planning guide What Color Is Your Parachute? by Richard N. Bolles.

In a seven-petaled “flower”, map out your ideal career by identifying your skills, values, and preferences. [1]

Petal 1 | Skills: The capabilities you love using and excel at (eg. managing data, problem-solving), which you can carry from one job to another.

Petal 2 | Knowledge: The specific subjects, topics, or industries you are most passionate about (eg. technology, education).

Petal 3 | People: The kinds of coworkers and managers you want to be surrounded by.

Petal 4 | Work: The physical or structural environment that helps you do your best work (e.g., remote, structured, creative, quiet).

Petal 5 | Location: Where you want to live and the type of community you thrive in.

Petal 6 | Salary: The minimum salary you require and your ideal level of responsibility or authority.

Petal 7 | Purpose: Your mission in life and the kind of impact you want to have on the world through your work.

Sharing my flower petals: (July 2026)

Petal 1 | Skills

Product Marketing: Narrative, Go-to-Market, Launch and Enablement. Turn complex technology into clear, high-impact launch.

AI Orchestration: Gemini, Claude and Copilot to streamline team workflows.

Global Team Leadership: Lead large, diverse teams across multiple countries with clear goals and empathy.

Mentor: Train and mentor thousands of global professionals in product marketing and authentic leadership.

Mindfulness: Guide folks with active listening, and serve as a mirror for strength and resilience.

Enterprise GTM & Narrative: Craft market-ready positioning, enterprise multi-portfolio messaging, and technical narratives (Data, Analytics, iPaaS, and Agentic AI) into sustainable revenue engines.

AI Orchestration: Automate workflows and accelerating launch velocities with Gemini Enterprise, Anthropic Claude, and Microsoft Copilot custom agents.

Global Team Leadership & Cross-Functional Alignment: Cultivate high-performance, mindful teams across global borders (10 countries).

Global Mentor: Train, mentor, and upskill 1000+ practitioners worldwide on leadership, product marketing, career, mindfulness and collective wellbeing.

Petal 2 | Knowledge

Domains: Product Marketing, Leadership, Career Growth, and Mindfulness.

Topics: Go-to-Market, Agentic AI, Neurodiversity, Mindful Motivation.

Petal 3 | People

Care & Support: Coworkers and managers who truly care about each other’s wellbeing.

Passionate & Purpose-Driven: People who love what they do and believe deeply in their collective mission.

Empathic Leaders: Managers who believe in my potential, value my unique journey, and don’t judge a non-linear career path.

Petal 4 | Work

Authentic & Safe: An environment where I can be my true, authentic self every day without pretending.

Inclusive & Mindful: A culture of true belonging that respects creative, neurodivergent minds.

Empower: A space where my work is valued, and I have the autonomy to stop when something doesn’t feel right.

Petal 5 | Location

Thrive : San Francisco, with spaces (physical or digital) designed around a “pocket of sunshine” culture of warmth.

Grounded: Environments that offer a balance of creativity, work, play, and mindfulness.

Petal 6 | Salary

Fair Compensation: Financial rewards that reflect the deep value and expertise.

Balanced Authority: Responsibility that aligns with my leadership style - focused on trust over templates, without weighing down my soul.

Petal 7 | Purpose

Community: Making the world a better place, one day at a time. Foster local connection, and a shared sense of belonging in San Francisco.

Mirror: Helping folks see their own resilience, spread their wings, and find inner joy and calm.

And here is what came to me as I read the book last month:

I’m looking for a company team and work that makes me feel alive and lights me up from the inside. I’m looking for people that care and support each other. I’m looking for people who care about the work they do. I’m looking for people and teams that believe in what they do.

I’m a creative, neurodivine, mindful soul I believe in making the world I live in a better place one day at a time. I believe in being a mirror for those who need to see their strength and resilience.

I want to be in a team where I truly belong. Where my skills and work is appreciated and valued. Where I’m not questioned about the one-year roles in my career. But they see what I can be for them and for me too. For them to believe in me more than I do.

To be my true authentic self everyday Not to pretend or hope things will get better because it won’t. To make peace with what is and move forward

To know the good and the bad and to see the true difference in each. Truth is painful but it’s just what it is .. the truth. Life can weigh you down if you let it So, Spread your wings and fly my little butterfly No one deserves to pull you down...

You have every right to stop if it doesn’t feel right anymore. You get to shape the stories you tell and the stories you keep close to your heart and soul.

Everyday is a new day. Breathe and live my dear. You don’t have to be anything You are not and You don’t have to justify everything you do It may make sense only for you and that’s more than enough

When one’s words and actions don’t add up, that’s a sign for you to stop. When your dreams tell you something is wrong, that is a sign for you to stop. It is the Divine Force protecting you in the universe.

La vida imposible Viva por mi, Mia

This message below feels very timely.

This is the real secret of life - to be completely engaged with what you are doing in the here and now. And instead of calling it work, realize it is play. Alan Watts

I decided to rewrite my LinkedIn narrative to match my Flower exercise.

Enterprise GTM • Product Marketing • Agentic AI • Community Connector • Mindfulness

I am a creative, neurodivine, and mindful soul, committed to building spaces where belonging is the ethos. My professional journey is a tapestry woven from human connection and a deep curiosity for how technology can better serve us. I bridge tech-forward strategy with human-centered leadership. 🌿 My Lens on Work & Life I believe we do our best work when we are our most authentic selves. • Trust: Product Marketing is not a content factory; it is the infrastructure of trust between product and market. • CEO Mindset (Curiosity, Empathy, Open): I lead by leveraging market curiosity to identify growth signals and empathy to cultivate high-performance, mindful teams. • Tech-Forward: I thrive at the intersection of Product, Marketing and Design in B2B Enterprise SaaS, Data, Analytics, and Agentic AI orchestration. 🤝 Community I build, mentor, and serve as a mirror for the resilience in others. From my roots in the San Francisco community to the global enterprise GTM, I foster work-life harmony and build communities that resonate. • Educator: 7x Top 100 Product Marketing Leader (Product Marketing Alliance); scaled PMM frameworks to 1,000+ practitioners and lead custom workshops for F500 B2B enterprise companies. • Mentor: 2026 World’s Most Influential Mentor (ADPList), serving 30+ countries. • Mindfulness Teacher: 2025 Thinkers360 Global Influencer on Mental Health and Change Management; host weekly wellbeing practices (InsightTimer). Let’s connect and create something that doesn’t just work, but resonates.

What’s Next?

For a long time, I thought I was looking for alignment. I thought that if I just kept my petals neatly lined up: my product marketing workshops, my community, my mentoring, my mindfulness practice, I would finally feel at peace.

But I’ve realized that alignment is just a structural fix. It’s the constant, exhausting maintenance of making sure different parts of your life are pointing in the same direction. It’s clean, it’s efficient, and it’s orderly, but it’s also a lot of work and exhausting at times.

Integration, on the other hand, is what I’ve been seeking.

Integration isn’t about making sure my interests don’t contradict each other; it’s about letting them function as a single, living system. When you integrate, the boundaries start to dissolve. My mindfulness doesn’t just sit alongside my work—it fundamentally makes me a better leader. My community doesn’t exist apart from my professional life; it informs the way I build go-to-market.

Alignment is about fitting things in. Integration is about simply being.

When I stop managing the separate petals of my flower and start leading as one whole person, I am not “fitting in” mindfulness anymore. It just is the way I do product marketing. It’s the way I show up.

Alignment is doing the right things in order;

integration is the freedom of finally being yourself.

For 2026, my path is no longer about checking boxes; it’s about integration. I am finally moving away from the “past” version of myself: where my interests, work, and community felt like separate entities → into a future where they function as a unified ecosystem.

Here is what that unfolding vision looks like:

Professional “Tapestry” I am evolving from a function-focused leader into a Systemic Thinker. My work is shifting toward roles, that allow me to build the infrastructure of trust, powered by AI, while never compromising on team health. I see myself as the necessary bridge between technical complexity and the human element.

High-Impact I’m not just planning my future; I’m living it. I’m anchoring my presence here in San Francisco, while simultaneously scaling PMM frameworks for practitioners across F500 companies. When I operationalize “collective wellbeing” as a professional competency, it doesn’t just help me, it uplifts everyone around me.

My “North Star” At the heart of it all is a simple, non-negotiable mission: belonging. Whether I am in a leadership meeting, at a community cleanup in Bayview, or leading a mentorship session, my goal is to create spaces where others feel safe enough to show up as their true authentic selves.

I am no longer “holding on” to these identities; I am weaving them together. I have stopped compartmentalizing and started leading with my full complex self.

It feels like a relief to finally say: I am not choosing between the Product Marketing leader, mentor, community connector, and mindfulness practitioner. I am all of them, and for the first time, it all makes perfect sense. I am truly listening to my soul & inner compass - my Why.

Reflection:

Our life is the only exhibit that matters. If you’re feeling off-balance today, I encourage you to grab a piece of paper, draw your own flower, and see which petals need a little more water.