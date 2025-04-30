Continuing our quest of unlocking moments of mindful motivation monthly. Our themes for April are: Joy, Flow and Belonging/Connection. Welcoming the beauty of spring around us with cherry blossoms and flowers in bloom, I could feel joy in the air.

You can access all the 13 mindful motivations on Insight Timer - Div. Another lucky #13. Love how the number 13 and 21 keeps showing up in my life.

Mindful Motivation

11. Joy

0:00 -4:07

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(1. Essence of Joy: Finding Beauty in the Ordinary)

Let’s curate joy in our everyday actions. Take a deep breath and relax.

Without joy, why do anything?

Joy is allowing yourself to see and deeply appreciate moments of delight, connection and sweetness without holding back or second-guessing the experience.

It’s not about grand gestures or extraordinary events. It’s about the warmth of sunlight on your skin, the satisfying taste of a fresh orange, the sound of a loved one's laughter. It's about finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.

(2. Contentment Within)

What's going really well right now?

Take a moment, just a silent moment, to scan your inner landscape. What small, simple things are bringing a flicker of contentment? Maybe it's the gentle rhythm of your breath, the feeling of your feet grounded on the floor, the soft sound of your own voice.

What brings you that feeling of warmth, laughter, or pleasure? Maybe it's the memory of a shared smile, or the quiet satisfaction of completing a task. Let these moments rise to the surface of your awareness. Just let them be.

(3. Cultivating Joy: Flower in Bloom)

Focus on those moments and experiences and really let yourself feel them. Allow the warmth to spread through your chest, the laughter to echo in your mind, the pleasure to linger on your senses. We often rush through our days, missing the subtle beauty that surrounds us. We’re so busy chasing the next big thing, we forget to savor the present.

Think of joy like a delicate flower. It needs tending, it needs attention. It needs us to notice its beauty. Just as we wouldn't ignore a blooming flower in a garden, we shouldn't ignore the moments of joy in our lives.

(4. Active Joy: Expression)

For the next minute, let's practice actively curating joy. Notice the small, positive sensations in your body. Feel the gentle rise and fall of your breath. Hear the subtle sounds around you. Allow yourself to appreciate the simple fact that you are here, alive, in this moment.

Instead of waiting for joy to find you, actively seek it out. Look for the glimmers of light in your day. Appreciate the small things. Choose to see the good, even when it’s hard.

If you want something, you have to say it out loud and to the correct person.

Remember, joy isn't a destination; it's a journey. It’s a way of being. It's a choice you make, moment by moment.

(5. Appreciation for Joy)

As we bring this mindful moment to a close, carry this intention with you. Let the practice of curating joy become a part of your everyday life. Let it guide your actions, your thoughts, your interactions.

What is in my heart? Like, the deepest, darkest places that I'm afraid to show anyone?

What would I wish for with no limitations?

Open your eyes, and step into your day with a renewed sense of appreciation and joy.

12. Flow

0:00 -3:16

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(1: Start Now)

Let's begin by acknowledging that today is a fresh start.

April is a time to "spring forward." Cherry blossoms are in bloom.

April's energy is one of renewal, a chance to embrace new opportunities.

We're choosing to align with the concept of flow, trusting that life has its own rhythm.

(2: Embrace Flexibility and Release)

Remember, you don't have to fit into a rigid box.

You are multifaceted and capable of being many things at once. Embrace that fluidity.

Let go of the need to control every outcome.

Allow the natural flow of life to guide you, like a river finding its path.

(3: Align with Outcomes)

"Everything I want, wants me more." Repeat this to yourself.

Trust that what is meant for you is already on its way.

Focus on aligning your energy with your desires, rather than chasing them.

Visualize joy, love, and success, flowing toward you effortlessly.

(4: Trust the Universe)

Be open to the opportunities that present themselves today.

The universe is working in your favor, unfolding its gifts in its own time, at its own pace.

Say to yourself: "I am open, I am ready, I am worthy."

Believe in your capacity to receive abundance.

(5: Action and Positive Energy)

Each day, you have 24 new hours to shape as you choose.

Decide to fill them with positive energy, the energy you want to attract.

Let the ebbs and flows of life be.

Remember, the energy you put out is what you receive in return. Let's move forward with confidence, embracing the flow and creating a day filled with purpose and joy.

13. Belonging/Connection

0:00 -2:30

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Take a second to acknowledge that you're here, in this moment together as a group.

(1: Feeling of "Us")

Think of a time you felt like you belonged. A time you felt included, accepted.

It could be a happy memory with friends, family, or a shared experience with a group, or a connection with a pet. Notice the feelings that come up.

What does that feeling of belonging feel like in your body?

Notice what it feels like in your body. Warmth? Ease? A sense of lightness? There's no right or wrong feeling, just notice your feeling.

(2: Shared Experience)

Now, shift your focus outwards a little.

We all want to feel like we belong, like we're part of something.

Think about the person you passed on the street this morning, or the person you saw on the news. They, too, are seeking connection. This is about recognizing our shared humanity.

Remember that everyone, everywhere, wants to feel connected.

We all want to feel like we belong.

(3: Small Acts of Connection)

Think about little things you can do today to connect with others.

A smile, a listening ear, a kind word, a moment of shared laughter.

These small things make a difference.

These small acts can ripple outwards, creating tiny moments of belonging for you and for others. It doesn't have to be perfect. It just has to be real and authentic.

(4: Back to Now)

Take a slow breath. Notice the sounds around you. When you're ready, carry this feeling of connection and belonging with you as you go about your day.

You are a part of something. You belong. You matter. You are enough. You are cherished.