The new year is here. It’s a time when many of us feel pressure to transform everything overnight. This January, let’s skip the pressure and focus on building a calm, purposeful foundation with three simple themes: Fresh, Drive, and Resolve.

These three words are your tools for navigating the month with clarity and energy.

1. Fresh: Clean Start

New Year offers a clean slate, and mindfulness helps us truly embrace it.

Practice: Don’t carry the weight of last year’s unfinished business or old mistakes. Mentally, take a deep breath and let them go. Every single morning, every single moment, is a chance to begin again.

Action: Before you start work or an important task, close your eyes and take three slow breaths. Imagine the air is literally clearing your mind, making space for the Fresh start right now.

2. Drive: Find Your Fuel

Drive isn’t about rushing; it’s about connecting with your internal energy source—what truly motivates you.

Practice: Check in with your mind, body, heart and soul. Where do you feel your energy or motivation? Maybe it’s a warmth in your chest or a sense of focus in your head. That buzzing feeling is your Drive . It’s your authentic fuel, not borrowed from someone else’s expectations.

Action: Identify one task you’ve been avoiding. Take 60 seconds right now to connect with that internal energy source, and then take the very first tiny step toward completing it.

3. Resolve: Inner Anchor

Resolve is the quiet, steady strength of commitment. It’s your inner anchor.

Practice: When you feel tempted to quit or postpone a healthy habit, pause. Instead of criticizing yourself, feel your posture. Sit or stand a little taller. That physical stance is an expression of your Resolve —your promise to yourself.

Action: Commit to one small, non-negotiable act of self-care this week (eg. stop work on time, drink water, take 10-minute break). Honor that commitment fully.

Build a Calm January

Use these three themes to set the tone for your year:

Be Fresh: Let go of yesterday’s burdens.

Tap into Drive: Move forward with internal energy.

Stay in Resolve: Honor your self-commitments.

By integrating these simple acts into your daily life, you replace overwhelming resolutions with conscious, mindful practice. You are setting a strong, peaceful foundation for the year to come.

Mindful Motivation

Drive: Start with Energy

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment for January. Take a moment to settle in, right here, right now. Allow yourself to arrive completely in this space. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle, full breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Drive: the simple act of connecting with your internal energy. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your body. Imagine a warm, buzzing energy in your core, like a gentle engine starting up. This is your motivation. Feel the contact of your feet on the floor, rooting this energy down. Breathe into this feeling of readiness. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime you need a push to begin.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Drive, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Drive?

In one sensory moment, like feeling the energy from a brisk walk outdoors.

In one emotional moment, like tackling the most difficult task first in your day.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are energized, and you have Drive.

Resolve: Strengthen Commitment

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment for January. Take a moment to settle in, right here, right now. Allow yourself to arrive completely in this space. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle, full breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Resolve: the simple act of strengthening your inner commitment. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your posture. Sit or stand up a little taller, feeling the spine lengthen. Imagine you are holding a promise to yourself in your hands—a simple, positive intention for the year. Sense the strength in your core. Breathe into the feeling of determination. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime your commitment wavers.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Resolve, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Resolve?

In one sensory moment, like maintaining your healthy eating habit during a social meal.

In one emotional moment, like honoring your commitment to end work on time.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are determined, and you have Resolve.

Fresh: Embrace the New

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Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment for January. Take a moment to settle in, right here, right now. Allow yourself to arrive completely in this space. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle, full breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Fresh: the simple act of embracing a new start. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, imagine you are stepping outside on a crisp, cool morning. Sense the cool air on your skin. With every exhale, gently release any thoughts or burdens from yesterday. With every inhale, take in the clean, fresh sense of ‘now.’ Breathe into this clean slate. This focus is a resource you can return to anytime you need to let go of the past.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Freshness, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Fresh?

In one sensory moment, like washing your face and feeling the clean water on your skin.

In one emotional moment, like letting go of a past mistake and beginning that task again without judgment.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are clear, and you are Fresh.

Join us every Friday for 15 minutes of mindfulness for our collective wellbeing.