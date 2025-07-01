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Mindful Motivation for July: Collective Wellbeing

Ever feel like you’re navigating life without a clear compass,

or that self-doubt holds you back?

This July, we're diving into mindful motivation to empower our journey.

We'll explore Clarity : how to truly see our values and goals, cutting through the noise.

We’ll embrace Discipline : not as a chore, but as the quiet strength that builds consistent action and real freedom.

We’ll nurture Self-Compassion, offering ourselves the kindness needed to navigate any challenge.

Join me in cultivating these powerful practices to foster lasting peace and purpose in your everyday life.

20. Clarity

Clarity: Gaining insight and understanding about one's values and goals.



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Clarity: Seeking a Path with Open Eyes

Let’s take a quiet moment to settle in. Today, we are going to practice Clarity.

Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Gently close your eyes, or soften your gaze.

Clarity is about seeing things as they truly are.

It helps us cut through the noise and confusion.

It’s like looking through clear, calm water instead of murky, stirred-up water.

In our busy lives, our minds can sometimes feel cluttered.

This makes it hard to see what’s truly important.

This kind of clarity helps us gain insight and understanding about our values – what truly matters most to us.

It also helps us with our goals – where we genuinely want to go.

When we're clear on these, our path forward feels much more direct and peaceful.

Think for a moment: where in your life right now might you benefit from more clarity?

Is it about a decision, a feeling, or perhaps understanding the next step?

Just gently acknowledge that area.

Now, let's invite a sense of clarity.

Bring your full attention to your breath.

Feel the steady rhythm of each inhale and exhale.

Imagine each breath in, brings fresh, clear energy and insight.

And each breath out gently releases any fogginess, doubt, or confusion.

As you breathe, imagine a light at the center of your mind and heart.

It brings a sense of focus and understanding to your deepest values and aspirations.

It's a quiet knowing, a simple, clear presence that illuminates your path.

This moment of clarity is always available to you. You can return to it anytime you need to see your values and goals more clearly, to find your way.

As you step into the rest of your day, carry this intention for clarity with you.

Notice what becomes clearer when you simply pause, breathe and slow down.

Take one more deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

When you're ready, slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of clarity with you.

You are loved. You are cherished.

21. Discipline

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Discipline: Our Path to Freedom

Let’s take a quiet moment to settle in. Today, our theme is Discipline.

Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now.

Gently close your eyes, or soften your gaze.

When we hear "discipline," we might think of strict rules or something difficult.

But let’s reframe it. True discipline isn't about punishment.

It’s about consistent, intentional action towards what truly matters to us.

It's about showing up for ourselves, day after day, even in small ways.

Think of discipline as the pathway to freedom. When we consistently choose actions that align with our values and goals, we create positive habits and rituals.

This frees us from constantly battling distractions or feeling scattered.

It builds momentum and trust in ourselves.

Now, take a moment for reflection.

Where in your life right now might a little more gentle discipline serve you?

Is there one small, consistent step you could take that would move you closer to a value or a goal?

Perhaps it’s a daily mindful moment, or a small step towards a personal aspiration. Just bring that to mind.

Let's invite a sense of focused discipline. Bring your attention to your breath. Feel its steady, reliable rhythm. This breath is a constant, disciplined act of your body.

With each inhale, feel yourself drawing in a quiet sense of commitment to that one small step you just thought of.

And with each exhale, gently release any resistance or procrastination around it. Just a quiet, steady commitment to your own well-being.

This moment of focused discipline is always available. You can tap into it anytime you need to gently guide yourself towards what truly matters.

So, as you step into the rest of your day, carry this intention for discipline with you.

Notice how small, consistent actions can build remarkable freedom and peace.

Take one more deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

When you're ready, slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of discipline with you.

22. Self-Compassion

Self-Compassion: Cultivating kindness and understanding towards oneself, especially during difficult times.



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Self-Compassion: A Gentle Hand

Let’s take a quiet moment to settle in. Today, our theme is Self-Compassion.

Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now.

Gently close your eyes, or soften your gaze.

Self-compassion is about offering ourselves the same kindness and understanding we would give to a dear friend.

Especially during difficult times, when we might be struggling, or when things don't go as planned. It's not self-pity, but a warm, gentle presence for ourselves.

Think for a moment:

How do you speak to yourself when you've made a mistake, or when you're feeling stressed?

Now, imagine a good friend telling you they're going through the same thing.

How would you speak to them? Self-compassion is about bridging that gap.

It’s about recognizing that struggle, imperfection, and difficult emotions are part of being human. We are not alone in our challenges.

Now, let's invite a sense of self-compassion.

Place a hand over your heart, or wherever feels comforting.

Feel the gentle warmth of your hand.

With each inhale, acknowledge any difficulty you might be feeling.

And with each exhale, offer yourself a silent, gentle phrase, like:

"May I be kind to myself." Or, "May I be at ease." Or, "It's okay to feel this."

This moment of self-compassion is always available.

You can offer yourself this gentle hand of comfort anytime you need it.

So, as you step into the rest of your day, carry this intention for self-compassion with you. Remember to offer yourself the kindness you deserve, especially when things are tough.

Take one more deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

When you're ready, slowly open your eyes, carrying this warmth of self-compassion with you.

Would love for you to join me for our collective wellbeing, weekly on Fridays for 15 minutes at 8am PT | 11am ET.

July 4th | Clarity: Seeking a Path with Purpose

https://insig.ht/C6jZhEmDwUb

Join me for a 15-minute mindful wellbeing session on Clarity. In a world full of distractions, finding clear insight into our values and goals can feel elusive. This mindful motivation practice invites you to quiet the noise, sharpen your focus, and illuminate your authentic path forward.

Discover how cultivating clarity empowers you to make intentional choices and move with greater peace. Let's explore your path together.

July 11th | Resilience: Cultivate Inner Strength

https://insig.ht/TJwOl7nDwUb

Join me for a 15-minute mindful wellbeing session on Resilience. Life brings its challenges, but our ability to bounce back, adapt, and learn is our greatest strength.



This mindful motivation practice explores how to navigate difficulties with inner fortitude, transforming setbacks into opportunities for growth. Discover techniques to cultivate steadfastness and compassion for yourself, no matter what arises. Let's build resilience and inner strength together.

July 18th | Presence: Fully Living This Moment

https://insig.ht/CZQpoZoDwUb



Join me for a 15-minute mindful wellbeing session on Presence. In our fast-paced lives, we often find ourselves dwelling on the past or planning for the future. This mindful practice offers a gentle invitation to anchor yourself fully in the 'now.'



Discover how deepening your presence can amplify joy, reduce stress, and unlock a richer experience of life. Let's truly live this moment together.

July 25th | Self-Compassion: Nurture Your Inner Friend

https://insig.ht/WojphjqDwUb

Join me for a 15-minute mindful wellbeing session on Self-Compassion. We're often kind to others, but critical of ourselves. This mindful motivation practice guides you to extend the same warmth, understanding, and kindness inward, especially during difficult times.



Discover how cultivating a gentle, nurturing relationship with yourself fosters healing, strength, and authentic well-being. Let's nurture your inner friend, together.