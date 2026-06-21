Small Moments, Deep Connection

Mindful Presence: Joy isn’t a destination; it is found in the deliberate, simple pockets of sunshine we choose to notice every day.

Community & Connection: Fostering collective wellbeing starts right where we are. Whether it is transforming origami paper into intricate creations or gathering with neighbors to care for our local spaces, human-kind connection fills our cup.

Step Into Nature: Finding my grounding can be as simple as breathing in the fresh air during a walk or pausing to watch a butterfly.

Joy Sunshine Div · September 21, 2025 I recently asked my mentee what she was looking forward to in September. Read full story

These aren’t huge, life-changing events, but they are sprinkles of sunshine in my life. They remind me that even when the world feels dark and stormy, there is still hope. They are reminders to be grateful for the present moment.

Time cannot be bought or borrowed

Find our own Sunshine

Think about these little pockets of sunshine as a powerful practice to show up everyday. It’s about more than just a list of events; it’s a way to practice mindfulness and lovingkindness. By taking a moment to look ahead and appreciate the good things, we are training our brain to see the positive, even when things are tough.

For me, these moments might be:

Try a new coffee shop or tea or boba or bakery

Read a book or learn something new

Watch sunrise or sunset or full moon

Walk in a park or garden

Listen to a favorite music and dance

These small moments are what make up a life worth living with smiles & joy. They are little pockets of peace and gratitude that help us get through the difficult times.

I'm so glad that Bath & Body Works has this new floral and rose summer collection which speaks to me.

And I love this Wild Wonder guava rose, reminded me of my guava and rose yogurt that I make. A sprinkle of joy.

Summer Pride SF Wellbeing Fair | Jun 20

I am in awe to hold this space for our collective wellbeing and healing through creativity, art and mindful moments.

This is my 4th SF Wellbeing Fair and 2nd time at the SF LGBT center. Last year was the first time as a practitioner with this amazing community of mindful & queer souls.

Butterfly origami - mindful moments 2026

I hope I’m getting better in understanding where I’m needed or valued and I belong and where I don’t. Where even if I’m helping, it might not be helpful at the end. That I might be too much at times. That not everyone’s problem is my problem to solve. That even if I care deeply, the best is to let go.

I know what is truly important in life and I’m not giving up. I will show up everyday, one day at a time. I’m doing my best. I appreciate the little joys of life, in awe with the miracles, because I know everything can be gone in a split second. To make a conscious choice to live fully in the present.

And a pleasant joy to see the art exhibit of Captain Tsubasa aka Captain Majid at GAAT pop-up in SF

Seek joy even if it feels heavy. You get to choose what matters - right here and right now.

What about you?

What small pocket of sunshine are you choosing to notice today? Even when the clouds roll in, I hope you find a brief moment to pause, breathe, and seek the joy that is already right here in front of you.

We don't have to carry the weight of the world alone. By showing up for ourselves and each other—one butterfly origami, one cleanup, one smile at a time—we build the collective strength we all need. Let's keep creating these gentle spaces together.

Take it one day at a time, mindful souls. Live fully in the present, embrace the miracles, and never underestimate the power of your own sunshine.