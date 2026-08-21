I love the blend of flavors, the alchemy and magic of ingredients to life and sharing with my community. Sharing lessons learnt with En2Action and Safe Serv that hopefully helps in your home kitchen too!

Cocinar es amor Food is the key to our soul

Sea bass coconut curry

When we step into our home kitchens, we aren't just preparing meals - we are crafting moments of comfort, creativity, and connection.

I am excited for the seaforager fresh fish - enjoyed making Seabass coconut curry. Sea bass coconut curry

Onion, ginger, garlic

Sesame, lemon zest

Asian stir fry veggies

Thai coconut milk

Berbere, masala, turmeric

Coconut rice

But behind every great dish is a hidden world of science. Bringing a little bit of professional food safety wisdom into your home cooking isn’t about turning your kitchen into a laboratory—it’s about protecting the people you love.

Here is how we can blend daily culinary passion with kitchen science.

Cauliflower parmesan crisp

Heart of the Kitchen: Start Clean

Think of handwashing as your kitchen’s reset button. Pathogens like Staphylococcus aureus live naturally on human skin, and a simple switch from handling raw produce to touching ready-to-eat garnishes can transfer invisible hitchhikers.

Before you start chopping or switching tasks, take that mindful pause at the sink:

Wet your hands with clean, running water.

Apply soap and lather up.

Scrub thoroughly for at least 20 seconds—allowing the surfactant properties of soap to break down bacterial cell membranes and wash them away.

Rinse well and dry completely with a clean paper towel.

At Home: Imagine you’re prepping a big family dinner. Taking those 20 seconds at the sink isn’t just a chore; it’s a deliberate chemical barrier against cross-contamination.

Sanitation starts right at your sink. Before you start chopping or switching tasks, follow these simple steps:

Wet your hands with clean, running water. Apply soap and lather up. Scrub thoroughly for at least 10-15 seconds. Rinse well under clean water. Dry completely with a clean paper towel.



Refrigerator Architecture

Think of your fridge as a safe ecosystem. To stop raw juices from dripping onto your fresh food, organize your shelves from top to bottom, based on their Minimum Internal Cooking Temperature (MICT)—with the foods requiring the highest cooking temperature always resting at the very bottom:

Top Shelf : Ready-to-eat foods like leftover pasta, fresh berries, or a pre-made salad.

Middle Shelf : Whole cuts of beef, pork chops, or fresh fish.

Bottom Shelf : Raw ground beef or whole chicken wrapped securely so nothing leaks below. Refrigerator Gravity Rule | From Top to Bottom Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Food: Cooked foods, deli meats, and produce. Seafood: (145°F). Whole cuts of Beef and Pork: (145°F). Ground Meat and Ground Fish: (155°F). Whole and Ground Poultry: (165°F) — Always at the very bottom

At Home: Picture unpacking your grocery bags on a busy Saturday afternoon. Instead of squeezing things in wherever they fit, intentionally placing the raw chicken on the bottom shelf establishes a reliable physical defense against cross-contamination.





Thaw with Intention

We’ve all been there: dinner is hours away, and the chicken is still frozen solid on the counter. But leaving perishable food at room temperature invites a dangerous biological phenomenon.

Never thaw at room temperature.

Bacterial Growth: Room temperature puts food in the “Danger Zone” (between 41°F and 135°F), where bacteria can double in number every 20 minutes.

Uneven Thawing: While the outside of the food gets warm enough to breed bacteria, the inside can remain frozen solid.

It significantly increases the risk of foodborne illness. Use these instead:

Refrigeration: At 41°F or lower. Running Water: 70°F or lower (never let food exceed 41°F for more than 4 hours). Microwave: Only if cooked immediately after.

At Home: Pull tomorrow's chicken from the freezer and tuck it onto the bottom fridge shelf overnight counters bacterial reproduction.

Master the Chiller | Best Practices

Your fridge chiller compartment is your front-line defense against bacteria, but it only works if you treat it right. Think of the fridge as a tool to slow down bacteria growth, not a magic eraser that kills them.

Check temperatures regularly : Keep your refrigerator consistently set at safe temperatures to protect your stored items. Refrigerator: Keep it consistently set at 41°F (5°C) or lower to slow bacterial growth. Freezer: Maintain it at 0°F (-18°C) or lower to keep stored food safely frozen.

Give it room to breathe : Avoid overpacking your shelves so cold air can circulate freely around your food and prevent warm spots.

Keep it clean and dry : Ensure your storage areas remain clean and dry, and never store cleaning chemicals near food.

Avoid hot loads: Never place hot food straight into the refrigerator, as it can dangerously spike the internal temperature and put surrounding items into the Danger Zone.

Know Invisible Guests: Pathogens & Allergens

Every ingredient has a story, and sometimes, it brings along some uninvited guests.

Pathogens : Bacteria like Salmonella in raw chicken or E. coli in a homemade burger patty can make people very ill if not handled correctly. Big 6 Pathogens These are the most contagious and cause severe illnesses. You can group them into three pairs to remember them more easily: Salmonellas: Salmonella Typhi and Nontyphoidal Salmonella Intestinal Bacteria: Shigella spp. and E. coli Viruses: Hepatitis A and Norovirus



Allergens : Always watch out for common triggers like nuts, dairy, or shellfish when cooking for guests so everyone stays safe. Big 9 allergens (milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame)





Food Tip: Melons

Temperature Trap: Warm melons help bacteria multiply faster.

Fix: Chill the whole melon in the fridge before cutting to keep it safely out of the Danger Zone once sliced.

Magic of Time and Temperature

Cooking is an art, but temperature is your definitive biological weapon. Killing off harmful bacteria requires hitting the right internal temperature. Make a food thermometer your best friend on the counter:

Vegetables and grains : Heat to 135ºF when keeping them hot for dinner.

Seafood and whole cuts : Cook fish, steaks, and pork chops to 145ºF.

Ground meats : Ensure ground beef or sausage patties reach 155ºF for 17 seconds.

Poultry and stuffed dishes: Cook whole chicken or turkey breasts to 165ºF.

At Home: Instead of guessing by sight, inserting a digital thermometer and watching it hit 165ºF gives you absolute certainty that your meal is safe.

Cool-Down and Clear-Out Rule

Leftovers are wonderful, but cooling them down safely prevents bacteria from multiplying. Cooling leftovers safely requires navigating the "Danger Zone" as fast as possible. Bacteria love lingering in lukewarm foods.

2-stage chill : Cool hot food or soup down to 70ºF within two hours, and then pop it into the fridge below 41ºF within four hours. Cooling “2-4-6” Rule Remembering the cooling process is as simple as 2 + 4 = 6 : Stage 1: Cool food from 135°F to 70°F within 2 hours . Stage 2: Cool from 70°F to 41°F within the next 4 hours . Total Time: The entire process must not exceed 6 hours .

FIFO (First In, First Out): Label leftovers with masking tape and a date so you eat the oldest food first.

At Home: Storing food in shallow containers in the fridge to speed up thermal transfer is a brilliant nod to cooling science that protects your health.

Cauliflower Parmesan Crisp



Mashed cooked cauliflower florets

Italian cheese blend



Za’atar, Berbere, Turmeric

Black and white sesame

Lemon salt, black pepper



Ground mixed nuts



One meal at a time 🍽️



Serve with Grace

Food safety doesn't stop at the flame and the stove - how you plate and serve matters just as much as how you cook:

Handle utensils right : Always pick up serving spoons and forks by their handles, never by the parts that touch the food.

Carry plates and glasses safely: Hold dinner plates by their bottom edges and cups by their handles, keeping your fingers away from the rim.

With just a few simple habits, you can cook with total peace of mind - keeping your home kitchen safe, warm, and delicious.

Happy Cooking!