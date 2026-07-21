Hello – Γεια σου (Ya sou) for informal, Γεια σας (Ya sas) for formal or plural. Good morning – Καλημέρα (Kalimera) Good afternoon / Good evening – Καλησπέρα (Kalispera) Good night – Καληνύχτα (Kalinikhta) How are you? – Τι κάνεις; (Ti kaneis?) informal, Τι κάνετε; (Ti kanete?) formal I’m fine, thank you – Καλά, ευχαριστώ (Kala, efharisto) Nice to meet you – Χάρηκα πολύ (Harika poli)

Life has a beautiful way of connecting dots we never even knew were being drawn.

TL;DR How life connects unexpected dots: from a community cleanup in Bayview to celebrating friends’ wedding in Crete, Greece. Journey: Exploring Athens, Chania and Rethymno in Crete.

Travel: Pay as you go tap card in Athens, e-KTEL bus in Crete, and packing with Daiso seal bags and Muji organizers.

Magic: Finding a yellow swallowtail butterfly at Agreco Farms, tasting local spoon sweets, and dancing under the stars.

Reflection: It’s a reminder that we’re all just curating our own lives, one miracle at a time, whether in San Francisco or across the world.

These past few years, I’ve been navigating the balance of work and life in San Francisco. It’s a journey of figuring things out, step by step, one day at a time. But sometimes, the universe offers a reminder that life is truly full of miracles in the most unexpected ways.

From Bayview to Crete

This July, I find myself traveling to Greece—not just for the adventure, but to celebrate the wedding of friends I met during a community cleanup in Bayview. There is something profoundly special about meeting people while rolling up our sleeves to care for a neighborhood, only to end up celebrating their love across the world. I'm still in awe that they invited me. And feels full circle to share some Greek treats with my 3rd Street cleanup volunteers. 🥰

And this was a sign from a workshop last month. It's fun learning Greek on Duolingo. Now the letters don't feel as Greek or foreign.

Prep for the Journey

As I get ready, the logistics of travel are merging with joy of discovery. My trusty Timbuk2 backpack ripped again, and I have a wonderful new find: Sand Cloud 2-in-1 beach towel bag. It is crafted from 100% Turkish cotton, making it the perfect, sustainable companion for my travel.

EES European Union entry exit system is not open yet for Greece but looks like there's an app for future reference. Currently available for Sweden and Portugal travel for non-EU short stay visitors.

And these finds from Daiso - hand press vacuum seal bag and Muji organizer is handy for trying to fit everything in a small carryon for international travel.

And the weather 🌡️ going from 60 to 90F.. let's see how it goes.

Crete is the closest I have been to Libya since I lived there as a baby. My first travel via Rome.

Art of Exploration

There is a unique joy in landing in a new city. It’s that feeling of infinite possibility as you step off the plane, ready to be a curator of your own experiences. After my last travels to Portugal and the UK in 2023, returning to the open road feels like stepping into a new chapter.



My path takes me through the vibrant, historic streets of Athens before heading to the charming Old Town of Chania & Rethymno in Crete. I am eager to get lost in the winding lanes of Plaka, catch the view from Philopappos Hill, and wander through the ancient heart of the Agora.

Bus (e-KTEL): Direct bus line departs Chania Airport to Rethymno.

Travel time is approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. 3-Day Tourist Ticket A reloadable physical pass (ATH.ENA TICKET) that you can purchase at the airport metro station. Cost: €20 to €22

Validity: Valid for exactly 72 hours from your first scan.

What’s Included: Airport Transit: Covers 1 round-trip journey to/from Athens International Airport via the Metro (Blue Line 3) or the 24/7 Airport Express Buses (X95). City Transit: Unlimited travel on all city metro lines, suburban railways, trams, trolleybuses, and standard city buses. Bonus Route: Includes the X80 seasonal tourist express bus line, which loops between the major central archaeological spots.

Pay-As-You-Go If you don’t think you will ride the city metro or buses often, buying individual fares is cheaper but less convenient: Airport Metro One-Way: €9.00

Airport Express Bus One-Way: €5.50 to €6.00

Standard City 90-Minute Ticket: €1.20 to €1.40 (covers unlimited transfers within 90 minutes). 💡 Important Tip: You can also use contactless entry (tap phone or bank card) directly at the metro turnstiles and on buses for seamless pay-as-you-go convenience if you decide against buying the physical 3-day pass.

Culinary Finds

To me, exploring a new culture is synonymous with exploring its food. I arrived in Greece with a list of local favorites: from the traditional souvlaki at Volvi to the iconic yiartlou at O Thanasis.

Google maps - Greece Athens • Crete - Rethymno & Chania

Market: Immerse myself in the Varvakios Central Market with local vendors. I got Greek honey, yellow and blue sea salts, spices and Cretan tea

Sweets: Local treat - Greek yogurt with black cherry spoon sweet at Fresko.

Spoon sweets (or glyká tou koutalioú) are traditional Greek preserves made from fruits, nuts, or vegetables cooked in a thick sugar syrup, served in small portions. Unlike jam, they retain the original shape and texture of the ingredient, which is often slightly underripe to stay firm.

Greek Desserts

Baklava, a rich, sweet pastry made of layers of crispy phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey syrup

Galaktoboureko / Bougatsa (a creamy semolina custard pie)

Loukoumades (crispy honey-soaked doughnuts)

Mastiha (or mastic) is a rare, aromatic resin harvested exclusively from mastic trees on the Greek island of Chios. The resin has a refreshing, piney flavor. It is used as a natural chewing gum, a culinary spice, and a sweet digestif liqueur.

Celebrating Love

The heart of this trip, however, is my friends M&A’s wedding. From a welcome party at Avli to the celebration at Agreco Farms and Bora Bora Beach, I am grateful to gather with my SF friends and celebrate this beautiful milestone.

Loved the henna lace sticker tattoo ❣️

It is a reminder that no matter where we are - whether cleaning up a street in San Francisco or dancing under the stars - everything holds meaning. We are all just curating our lives, one miracle at a time.

Gemini has been a great curator to navigate through travel, bookings and places to explore. And even figuring out if I can bring it back Greek honey and this amazing rose sweet spoon back to San Francisco in carry on.

For butterflies, here are some spots to enjoy the greenery:

Butterflies and Nature in Crete

Botanical Park & Gardens of Crete: Located in Crete, this park features a dedicated "Butterflies World" section. The combination of shady trees, water, and colorful flora makes it an enchanting place.

I didn't get to go to the botanical garden as they have only one direct bus at 9:30am from Chania bus station.

But I got to see yellow swallowtail butterfly 🦋 at the Agreco farms.

And a breathtaking Sunset at Agreco Farms.

Gardens in Athens

While Athens is famous for its history, it also has beautiful green sanctuaries:

National Garden: A 15-hectare sanctuary in the heart of the city, perfect for a tranquil stroll among historic plantings, narrow flower beds, and winding pathways.

Stavros Niarchos Park: A modern space where sustainable design meets Greek landscape. It features seasonal blooms, aromatic plants like lavender and rosemary, and beautiful canal views.

Another time perhaps to visit Rhodes, the famous "Valley of the Butterflies" is a well-known protected park dedicated to the Jersey Tiger moth butterfly.

Are you planning any travels this summer that have a special meaning behind them?

And I just learned about luggage storage option with bounce app .. probably for next trip.

My Greece moments of joy: