Trying to process the past week of family time and learning about my neurodiverse experience. Maybe this may resonate with you when you host. 🙏

Reality Check

Love and exhaustion can coexist: Feeling drained by family doesn’t mean you love them any less. It’s simply a nervous system response.

Family transcends labels: Relationships can evolve into a peaceful, chosen family rooted in respect and shared moments.

Neurodivergent tax: Sharing your sensory sanctuary takes energy, even with people you care.

Solitude is regulation: Taking quiet breaks isn’t selfish - it’s just plugging your battery into the charger.

Micro-recharges: Protect quiet mornings/evenings, pick easy meals, and give yourself permission to step away while hosting.

Heart of Love & Care

We are taught that relationships have a shelf life - they either stay in one predictable box forever, or they fade away. Society loves clear labels to make things easy.

But life is far more expansive than that.

Over the years, I’ve learned what it means to transition a chapter into something new. When I introduce someone from my past now, I don’t stumble over labels. I simply say, “This is my family.”

Recently, I had my chosen family stay at my home for the first time. It was a grounding experience of the bond we’ve built. We spent time cooking meals together - a simple, heartwarming ritual that felt so natural.

Yet, even alongside those sweet moments, it brought me face-to-face with a familiar realization: My energy was depleted in the first week. I was able to recalibrate the second week as I noticed what I needed to be my true self.

For the first time, I wasn’t afraid to acknowledge this as I had the same pattern when my sister visited or when I am with my parents and I felt guilty for feeling exhausted. Now, I know I don’t have to feel bad and I can find ways to make both work together.

Hidden Tax of Social Processing

Even when your heart is full, hosting changes the rhythm of your world.

For a long time, when I felt that overwhelming wave of exhaustion after a visit, I thought something was wrong with me.

Why am I so tired? I truly care about these people.

Then came the shift: There is nothing wrong about needing solitude.

It’s simply how my neurodivergent nervous system is wired.

That’s why caregiving and hosting, while rooted in deep love, require so much intentional energy. And I am making an intentional choice to unplug in December.

Navigating social energy inside your own sanctuary requires background processing. Even with people you love, your brain is subtly tracking social cues, managing conversations, and adjusting to another presence. Making meals side-by-side doesn’t turn off that social processing engine.



Solitude is Regulation, Not Rejection

For us, home is a sensory refuge. When guests stay over, that passive, background recharging pauses. Your nervous system stays in a mild state of alertness simply because company is present.

The biggest breakthrough came when I stopped viewing my need for quiet as a flaw.

Solitude isn’t rejection.

Solitude is regulation.

It’s just the quiet maintenance required to show up as my warmest, most present self.



I read about this concept called emotional flooding. And it resonated with me.

When it becomes too much, I go silent.

Apparently if you go completely silent, it’s not because you don't care, but because you care too much to speak, that's an ADHD response and it has a name - Emotional Flooding. When the ADHD nervous system takes in too much stimulation, it can lead to emotional flooding - where the language centers of the brain briefly go offline. You do not go quiet because you have nothing to say.

You go quiet because the feeling is so loud there is no room left for words.

When we feel tired, overwhelmed, anxious, or distracted, our instant habit is to fight those feelings or mask them so we can remain productive.

We tell ourselves: I shouldn’t feel this way, or I need to snap out of this.

This internal resistance creates a second layer of exhaustion - we are not only dealing with our work, but also fighting our own internal experience.

When we practice neurodiverse “masking” - forcing ourselves to look completely composed when our sensory or emotional tank is empty, our brains consume massive amounts of energy.

By acknowledging our true internal state, we turn off the background program running in our minds. We release the need to perform.

I loved cooking and enjoying meals, going for walks and exploring SF together.

Instead of crashing into burnout because you ignored early signs of exhaustion, acknowledging your limits allows you to make gentle adjustments early in the day.

It helps to say:

I am feeling overstimulated right now, so I will take a 5-minute quiet break before my next conversation.

It shifts us from self-criticism to self-stewardship.

When you validate your experience, you build a steady foundation of trust with yourself that no workplace stress can disrupt.

Protect our Peace

You don’t have to wait until guests leave to recharge. Here is how I’m creating space for my energy:

Shift: Enjoy batch cooking, and let family lead on our breakfasts and dinners. Protect: Take 30min of quiet time before stepping into shared spaces. Embrace: Enjoy being in the same room - one person reading, another working, without the pressure of constant conversation.



Gentle Guide for Highly Sensitive Host

We don’t have to choose between meaningful relationships and our own wellbeing.

By understanding our blueprints and honoring our need for quiet, we can open our doors with a warm heart and keep our batteries charged in the process.