How are you actually doing?

If you take a quick scan of your body right now, is there a tightness in your shoulders? A slight clenching in your jaw? A feeling that your mind is spinning slightly faster than your feet can keep up with?

By the time we reach mid-year, the momentum of life can feel incredibly heavy.

Between work demands, family schedules, and the constant sensory noise of the world, many of us—especially those of us with sensitive, neurodivergent, or easily overwhelmed minds—find ourselves running on empty.

We try to solve our exhaustion by pushing harder, trying to tightly control our days, and punching back at every obstacle.

But what if there is another way?

This July, we are extending a gentle, low-demand invitation to stop fighting the current. Across five intentional weeks, we are going to explore the quiet strength of slowing down, loosening our grip, and learning to flow.

Surrender : Release the Need to Control

Loosen our tight grip on how things “should” go.

Pause : Quiet the Momentum

Stepping off the hamster wheel to simply catch our breath.

Yield : Find the Power to Be

Stopping the fight with reality and flowing around obstacles.

Center : Find Your Inner Balance

Find our unshakeable, quiet core amidst the chaos.

Clarity: Seek Your True Purpose

Clear the mental fog to see what truly matters to you.

60. July | Surrender: Release the Need to Control

0:00 -3:00

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Our theme today is Surrender. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Surrender: the quiet strength of loosening your grip on how things “should” be. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Rest your hands in your lap. Gently curl them into tight fists. Notice the tension. Now, slowly open your fingers, letting your palms rest face-up. Feel the relief of that physical release. Breathe into this feeling of open, spacious acceptance. You don’t have to carry it all.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Surrender, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Surrender?

In one sensory moment, like physically unclenching your hands and jaw when you feel frustrated.

In one emotional moment, like accepting a “good enough” outcome instead of chasing perfection.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are open, and you are Surrender.

61. July | Pause: Settle Into the Now

0:00 -2:55

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Our theme today is Pause. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Pause: the simple act of stepping off the hamster wheel to simply be. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Listen to the subtle hum of the room around you. Feel the temperature of the air on your skin. Breathe into the feeling of this tiny, unhurried space you have carved out for yourself. This pause is a resource you can return to anytime you feel overwhelmed.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Pause, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Pause?

In one sensory moment, like taking three slow breaths before checking your morning email.

In one emotional moment, like letting your body drop its tension when you feel rushed.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are calm, and you are Pause.

62. July | Yield: Power of Ease

0:00 -3:00

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Our theme today is Yield. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Yield: the simple act of letting go of resistance. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Feel the contact of your body on the chair, letting the seat hold your weight completely. Imagine yourself as water flowing down a mountain. When you meet a rigid rock, you don’t fight it; you simply flow around it. Breathe into the feeling of ease and soft persistence.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Yield, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Yield?

In one sensory moment, like letting your shoulders drop while sitting in traffic or waiting in line.

In one emotional moment, like letting go of the need to have a perfect, unchangeable day.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are flexible, and you are Yield.

63. July | Center: Find Inner Balance

0:00 -3:06

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Our theme today is Center. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Center: the simple act of finding stability right where you are. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Feel both of your feet flat on the floor, rooting you down. Imagine a quiet, steady line of balance running up your spine. Breathe into the feeling of your solid, quiet center. No matter how much the wind of your to-do list blows, your center remains unshakeable.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Center, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Center?

In one sensory moment, like placing your hand on your belly for 10 seconds to ground yourself.

In one emotional moment, like taking a quiet pause before responding to a stressful message.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are strong, and you are Center.

64. July | Clarity: See a Path

0:00 -2:51

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I. Welcome

Let’s begin our mindful moment. Our theme today is Clarity. Take a moment to settle in. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle breath out, together.

II. Guided Practice

Our mindful motivation today is Clarity: the simple act of seeing yourself with kind understanding. Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze. Feel your breath moving naturally—it is your anchor.

Now, let’s engage your senses. Listen to the quiet spaces in between your thoughts. Imagine your mind as a clear, still pond. As the ripples of your busy morning fade away, you can see all the way to the bottom. Breathe into this feeling of open, peaceful stillness.

III. Reflection

As you hold this quiet Clarity, here is a reflection. Choose the option that feels most relevant to your week ahead:

This week, where will you intentionally apply Clarity?

In one sensory moment, like looking out a window at the distant horizon to clear your eyes.

In one emotional moment, like checking in on your deepest value before making a choice.

Hold your chosen intention gently. We take one final deep breath in, gathering the focus we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to carry this into the rest of your day.

And as you step forward, remember, you are clear, and you are Clarity.

Here is a look at the journey we’ll take together this month.

📅 July 2026 at a Glance

We gather for restorative 15-minute live practices to ground our week and to integrate rest into our day.

Week 1: Surrender — Release the Need to Control

🗓️ Friday, July 3

We often think “surrender” means defeat. But in mindfulness, surrender is an act of brave, energetic self-preservation. Imagine you are in an exhausting tug-of-war match with life. Your hands are tired, your muscles are burning, and you are spent. What happens if you simply let go of the rope?

The struggle ends instantly. This week, we will practice dropping the mental rope and accepting what is so we can free up our energy to actually thrive.

Simple Act: When tension rises this week, unclench your jaw, drop your shoulders, and say silently: "It is what it is right now."

Week 2: Pause — Quiet the Momentum

🗓️ Monday, July 6

When the world moves fast, we feel a constant pressure to keep up. But a pause is your emergency brake. Just like the breath requires a tiny pause at the top of the inhale before you can release it, your nervous system requires intentional pauses to rest and reset. This week, we step away from “what’s next” to anchor ourselves in “what’s here.”

Simple Act: Take just three conscious breaths before opening your laptop or answering a call.

Week 3: Yield — Power to Be

🗓️ Saturday, July 18

Yielding isn’t giving up—it’s a way to save your energy for what truly matters. Think of water flowing down a mountain. When it hits a rock, it doesn’t punch the rock or get angry; it simply flows around it.

So many of us waste vital energy fighting unchangeable things (like traffic, sudden schedule shifts, or our own neurodivergent brains for not being “faster”). This week, we practice letting the tension melt like butter and finding our “soft yes” to the present moment.

Simple Act: When a plan changes or a roadblock pops up this week, take one deep breath and find a "soft yes" to the detour instead of fighting it. Let go of the struggle and protect your energy.

Week 4: Center — Find Your Inner Balance

🗓️ Friday, July 24

Think of a spinning top. The outer edges move rapidly, but at the very center, there is a point of absolute stillness. When life swirls around us, we can’t find peace by trying to stop the world from spinning. Instead, we have to find that quiet, unshakeable point of balance within ourselves. This week, we will root down and connect with our core of quiet confidence.

Simple Act: When the world feels like it is spinning too fast, place one hand on your heart or drop your awareness to feel both feet flat on the floor. Rest there for 10 seconds to find your quiet, unshakeable middle.

Week 5: Clarity — Seek Your True Purpose

🗓️ Monday, July 27

When you stir up the mud at the bottom of a pond, the water becomes murky and foggy. Our busy minds are exactly the same. Clarity isn’t about forcing your mind to think faster; it’s about allowing the mental mud to settle so you can see all the way to the bottom. We close out July by connecting with our deepest values, clearing away the expectations of others, and seeing our path forward with kind understanding.

Simple Act: Give yourself permission to do less today so your path can clear.

💖 How to Join Us

There are no prerequisites, no rules, and no pressure. Whether you can join for all or just pop in for a single session when you need a breath of fresh air, you are welcome here, exactly as you are.

Each session is 15 minutes - bite sized for busy schedules and accessible for sensitive nervous systems.

👉 Bookmark our upcoming July Online Live Events on Insight Timer

Let’s connect together for our collective wellbeing.

Remember: you don’t have to carry it all. I see you wherever you are!

Wishing you smiles n joy,

Div