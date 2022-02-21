Hi Folks - Thank you for joining my book launch on Feb 21, 2022.

Fearless: Be the authentic leader you will follow

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Today I would like to celebrate you. I'm grateful for each of you in my life and also share why I wrote this book.

My journey of 10+ years into the world of authentic leadership.

Thank you so much for all the amazing leaders and mindful teams that have touched my life in meaningful ways and have shaped this book.

I would like to thank mi familia and mi gente and Bol beach, Croatia for the chance to visit and capture this photo moment in 2016.

This book is dedicated to my tribe, mi familia, mi gente - Family and true friends who believed in me in all facets of life.

Thank you for being my guiding light, my firefly lighting the path forward.

This book is for dreamers and explorers, who are not okay with the expectations to fit in.

I'm creating my own world where I belong and I invite each of you to be the change you wish to see in the world.

When I cannot reason with my mind, I write with my heart and soul.

Inspired by Simon Sinek and Start with Why, I started to ask why for everything we did. I knew what kind of leader I didn't want to be and I was very lucky to have a fearless leader who was always there for his team.

That's when I knew what kind of authentic leader I wanted to be: the one I will follow.

This book is my first time experience as a leader, things I learned and things that I've discovered in my journey.

Now if you are wondering why did I write this book, here is my why.

I know that leadership is a privilege so, let's not take it for granted. And we're blessed to have this opportunity in a lifetime to lead teams, so I want to make it count.

We're not born as leaders - we learn as we go and we also learn what we don't like

I've read books amongst leadership, habits and mindfulness and I found my true north amidst them all. So I aspire to be a guiding light.

I want to define success on my own terms and challenge the status quo and be the fearless leader I will follow.

I invite all of you to join me in uncovering the biggest strength in each other and being the rock when our team needs us the most.

This book walks you through three parts - part one is about inspire, part two is about influence and part three is about impact.

This ebook is a reflection on my first-time experience as a leader over 10+ years.

I aspire to be Fearless and an authentic leader who cares about my team and will always be there.

Authentic leadership, to me, means being your own true self. We are all human and need to respect and care for each other at all times.

🦋 We are unstoppable! 🦋

Book Preview

PART I: Inspire

Chapter 1: Authentic Moment of Trust

Chapter 2: Leadership is a Privilege

Chapter 3: Every day is a New Day

PART II: Influence

Chapter 4: Focus on What Matters

Chapter 5: Creativity and Flow

Chapter 6: Mindset. Unconscious Bias.

PART III: Impact

Chapter 7: Meaningful Work. Equanimity.

Chapter 8: Belonging. People-First.

Chapter 9: Power of Self-Discipline

Conclusion

Mindfulness at Work

The Power of One

And these are the 21 books that have changed my life and I invite each of you to take a look and see which books resonate with you.

And last but not least,

Be the change you wish to see in the world. - Mahatma Gandhi

As one person I cannot change the world, but I can change the world of one person. - Paul Shane Spear

Thank you so much for joining me on this journey and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to share this with you today.

Get the eBook

Get the Paperback Book

Get the audiobook

GoodReads