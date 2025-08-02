Hi mindful souls!

Welcome to August! Can you believe it's here? Not necessarily a beginning and neither an ending, but just a middle to start again. Whatever that start might look like for you, however you want it to be.

Mindful Motivation for August: Collective Wellbeing

As the warmth of summer continues, this month offers a beautiful opportunity to gently cultivate inner resources that can support our wellbeing. Mindful motivation inspires and offers simple tools for navigating life with a sense of ease and presence.

This journey begins with Resilience. Life naturally brings its challenges, but within each of us lies an incredible capacity to adapt and find our way back to center. We'll explore how to connect with this inner strength, allowing us to meet moments of difficulty with a steady heart and transform experiences into opportunities for quiet growth.

Next, we'll gently explore being Boundless. Sometimes, our thoughts or past experiences can make us feel confined. This session is an invitation to recognize the vast, limitless potential within you. We'll practice expanding beyond perceived limitations, fostering a feeling of true freedom and openness from within, ready to embrace new possibilities.

And to complete our August series, we'll focus on Abundance. This theme goes beyond what we possess; it's about cultivating a deep, inner sense of richness and feeling enough. We will gently shift our attention to the little joys, gifts, and resources already present in our lives, allowing a profound sense of contentment and appreciation to settle within.

I invite you to practice mindful motivation at your own time and pace.

Together, we can cultivate inner strength, embrace possibilities, and deepen our sense of peace, this August. insighttimer.com/div

23. Resilience

0:00 -4:18

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Welcome - let’s practice Mindful Motivation together. Take a quiet moment to settle in. Today, our theme is Resilience - Cultivating Inner Strength.

Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Gently close your eyes, or soften your gaze.

Life brings its challenges, big and small. Resilience is our ability to bend, not break, when faced with these moments. It’s about adapting, learning, and finding our way back to our core. It's the inner strength that helps us bounce back from setbacks, transforming difficulties into opportunities for growth.

Think for a moment: When have you felt strong in the face of a challenge?

Or where might you wish for a little more inner strength now, to navigate something currently happening? Just gently acknowledge that area, without judgment.

Now, let's invite a sense of resilience. Bring your attention to your breath. Feel its steady, reliable rhythm. This breath is a constant inner anchor, always available to you.

With each inhale, feel yourself drawing in a quiet sense of strength and stability. Imagine it filling your whole being. And with each exhale, gently release any tension, worry, or resistance you might be holding onto. Just a quiet, steady commitment to your own well-being, like a tree rooting deeper in the wind, swaying with the breeze.

This moment of inner strength is always available within you. You can tap into it anytime you need to feel steady, and capable of handling what comes.

As you step into the rest of your day, carry this intention for resilience with you. Remember your capacity to adapt, grow, and to find strength even in the midst of change or chaos.

Take one more deep breath in… and a slow breath out. When you're ready, slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of inner strength with you.

When you need it most, how can you tap into your resilience and inner strength today?

a) By focusing on your breath to find a steady anchor.

b) By remembering a time you successfully handled a challenge.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Remember, You are fearless. You are strong. You are capable.

Thank you and have a beautiful day.

24. Boundless

0:00 -4:24

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Welcome - let’s practice Mindful Motivation together. Take a quiet moment to settle in. Today, our theme is Boundless - Expanding Your Inner Horizon.

Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Gently close your eyes, or soften your gaze.

Sometimes, we can feel limited by our thoughts, old beliefs, or current circumstances. Boundless is about recognizing your vast, limitless inner potential. It’s about consciously expanding beyond perceived limits and feeling truly free and open within yourself. Imagine the vastness of the summer sky, without end.

Think for a moment: Where in your life might you feel a bit confined or limited? Perhaps a situation or a belief about yourself? Or where do you long for more space and possibility, a sense of freedom? Just gently acknowledge that area, without judgment.

Now, let's invite a sense of boundlessness. Bring your attention to your breath. Feel each inhale creating more space within your chest, your heart, and your mind.

As you breathe in, imagine your awareness expanding outwards in all directions, like the open sky above you. And as you breathe out, gently release any sense of confinement, any old thoughts of limitation. Just open, vast, and free. Feel that spaciousness within.

This moment of boundless possibility is always available within you. You can tap into it anytime you need to feel expansive, and connected to your true, unlimited self.

As you step into the rest of your day, carry this intention for boundlessness with you. Remember your infinite potential and the freedom that lies within.

Take one more deep breath in… and a slow breath out. When you're ready, slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of open possibility with you.

After this practice, what new possibility feels more open to you?

a) A new way of thinking about yourself or a situation.

b) A sense of less limitation in your potential.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Remember, You are boundless. You are free. You are infinite.

Thank you and have a beautiful day.

25. Abundance

0:00 -4:37

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Welcome - let’s practice Mindful Motivation together. Take a quiet moment to settle in. Today, our theme is Abundance - Cultivating Inner Richness.

Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now. Gently close your eyes, or soften your gaze.

Abundance isn't just about what we have in the material world.

It’s about cultivating a deep, inner sense of richness, fullness, and feeling enough.

It’s about recognizing and appreciating the many resources, joys, and gifts already present in our lives, both big and small, seen and unseen.

Think for a moment: What are you already grateful for in your life right now? Perhaps a simple comfort, a kind relationship, or a moment of peace? Or where might you wish to feel more fulfilled and truly rich within? Just gently acknowledge that area, without judgment.

Now, let's invite a sense of abundance. Bring your attention to your breath. Feel each inhale drawing in a sense of fullness, gratitude, and inner wealth.

As you breathe in, imagine drawing in all the good that is already present in your life, all the resources you possess. And as you breathe out, gently release any feeling of lack, any sense of wanting, or any comparison. Just a quiet, deep appreciation for what is, and for who you are. Feel that inner richness settling.

This moment of abundance is always available within you. You can tap into it anytime you need to feel complete, and truly rich from the inside out.

As you step into the rest of your day, carry this intention for abundance with you. Notice the richness that surrounds you, and the richness that resides within you.

Take one more deep breath in… and a slow breath out. When you're ready, slowly open your eyes, carrying this sense of inner richness with you.

After this practice, what feels more abundant for you?

a) Your inner resources and sense of contentment.

b) An appreciation for the simple gifts in your everyday life.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Remember, You are cherished. You are enough.

Thank you and have a beautiful day.

Would love for you to join me for our collective wellbeing, weekly on Fridays for 15 minutes at 8am PT | 11am ET.

August Live Events on InsightTimer

Join me every Friday at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm UK for 15 minutes to practice mindful motivation together.

9. [August 1] - Boundless: Expanding Your Inner Horizon

https://insig.ht/8bqeaJwrfVb

How would you feel to unlock your vast, limitless potential?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Boundless . This mindful motivation practice helps you expand beyond perceived limits, feeling truly free and open from within. Let's expand our inner horizon, together.

10. [August 8] Abundance: Cultivating Inner Richness

https://insig.ht/ZZITGOVrfVb

Ready to cultivate inner richness and deep contentment?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Abundance . This mindful motivation practice helps you recognize the wealth of joys and gifts already present within and around you. Let's cultivate our inner abundance, together.

11. [August 15] Empowerment: Stepping into Your Inner Strength

https://insig.ht/qOetbrXrfVb

How would you feel to step fully into your inner power and capability?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Empowerment . This mindful motivation practice helps you cultivate deep inner strength, navigating challenges with confidence and aligning with your highest potential. Let's step into our empowerment, together.

12. [August 22] Radiance: Shining Your Inner Light

https://insig.ht/HqEoGW1rfVb

Ready to connect with your unique positive energy and let your true self shine brightly? Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Radiance . This mindful motivation practice helps you embrace your inner light, uplifting your soul and illuminating your path. Let's shine our inner radiance, together.

13. [August 29] Renewal: Embracing Fresh Energy

https://insig.ht/mwMpZF2rfVb

What part of your being feels ready for a recharge and a fresh start?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Renewal. This mindful motivation practice helps you release what feels heavy and open yourself to revitalizing energy for your body, mind, and soul. Let's embrace our fresh start, together.

Reading this book on Goodbye Things - The New Japanese Minimalism by Fumio Sasaki, reinforced my simple living and what truly matters - time and space to just be. To embrace and in awe with the miracles in life.

Goodbye Things - Minimalism | Fumio Sasaki

In the book Art of Power by Thich Naht Hanh, it's a good reminder to embrace the power within.

To be a flower and just be true to ourselves to find our confidence and worth.

True love is boundless love within and around us.

We can transform our limited love into a source of boundless love.

Breathing in, calm. Breathing out, smile.

Breathing in, I feel alive. Breathing out, I smile to life.