Lightscape | San Francisco Botanical Garden

The year is coming to a close. As the calendar days grow shorter, December arrives, inviting us into a season of deep reflection and hope. This is the time of year when we naturally turn inward, seeking warmth and clarity amid the quiet darkness.

Inspired by the Winter Solstice and the universal need for inner light, our theme for this month of Mindful Motivation is December: Month of Light.

It’s an invitation to intentionally cultivate the inner resources that sustain us—not just to survive the season, but to truly glow as we prepare for a new beginning.

Instead of rushing to the finish line of the year, we’ll practice pausing to gather the beautiful moments of the past and plant the seeds for the future.

This month, we’ll explore simple yet powerful ways to connect with our inner light:

December 2025: Month of Light

Savor: Fully appreciate the experiences of the year, both big and small, before you let them go.

Generosity: Shift the focus from receiving to giving, both to others and to yourself. This can be a wonderful way to foster a sense of abundance.

Hope: Cultivate inner light, hope, and joy, which connects beautifully with the winter season.

Begin again: A forward-looking practice to set intentions for the new year with clarity and purpose.

35. Savor

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Let’s begin our mindful moment, embracing the theme of December: A Month of Light. Take a moment to settle in, finding stillness in your body.

Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now.

We will focus today on Savor, the art of fully appreciating the journey of the past year before we let it go.

Take a collective, slow breath in... and a gentle, full breath out, allowing the last eleven months to simply rest in your awareness.

Practice Savor

As the year winds down, we practice stopping the clock to honor our experiences. Gently close your eyes. Bring your awareness to your breath—your steady companion throughout the year.

Now, gently bring to mind one small, positive memory from the past year. It doesn’t have to be a major event. Maybe it was a moment of unexpected laughter, a delicious cup of coffee or tea, or the feeling of sunshine on your skin.

Focus on the sensory details of that moment. Allow yourself to fully re-experience the goodness, savoring it like a piece of rich dark chocolate. This act of appreciation is how we carry the light of the past year forward, rather than rushing through it.

Reflection and Affirmation

As you hold this cherished moment, here is a quiet reflection:

Which aspect of the past year will you pause to truly appreciate and close with peace?

One significant challenge you successfully overcame. Three small, repeated moments of everyday joy (like laughter or sunshine).

Choose the one that brings you the greatest warmth today and hold that intention gently.

Let’s take one last deep breath in, gathering all the memories and light we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, embracing the present moment.

And as you step forward, remember, you are grounded, you are appreciated, and your journey is full of light.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Have a beautiful day.

36. Generosity

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Let’s settle in and focus on our next theme for December: Generosity.

This is a powerful practice that shifts our focus from receiving to giving—not just gifts, but time, attention, and kindness.

Take a deep breath in... and a slow breath out, letting go of any expectations or pressures around the holiday season. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now.

Practice Generosity

Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze.

We begin our practice of generosity by turning it inward.

What is one gift you can give to yourself right now?

Is it permission to rest?

Five minutes of quiet, unburdened time?

A moment of self-compassion for a mistake you made?”

Breathe in, accepting this inner gift completely. This act of self-generosity is the key to genuine abundance.

Now, gently expand your awareness outward.

Think of a simple, non-material gift you can offer someone today:

perhaps the gift of undivided attention in a conversation, or the gift of patience in traffic, or the gift of a sincere, warm smile. Imagine offering that gift now.

Reflection and Affirmation

As you feel the abundance that generosity creates, here is a quiet reflection:

To foster genuine generosity this week, where will you invest your energy?

In self-care, prioritizing one non-negotiable act of rest or nourishment for yourself. In giving presence, putting your phone away during a meal or meeting to fully listen to one person.

Choose the one that resonates most and hold that intention gently.

Let’s take one deep breath in, gathering this sense of abundance... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to share your light with others.

And as you step forward, remember, you are abundant, you are kind, and you are a source of light.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Have a beautiful day.

37. Hope

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Welcome to our next December mindful motivation practice, focused on the theme of Hope. As the darkest day of the year approaches, we cultivate the Hope, light, and joy that resides within us—our inexhaustible inner source.

Take a deep breath in... and a slow breath out. Feel the earth supporting you, grounding you in this moment of quiet. Feel yourself arrive, right here, right now.

Practice Inner Hope

Gently close your eyes or soften your gaze.

Imagine the darkness of the winter outside, but feel the incredible contrast of the warm, steady light that glows in your core. It might be centered in your chest, or maybe in your belly.

This inner light represents your Hope, resilience, and authentic joy.

It is never extinguished, only sometimes dimmed.

With each inhale, invite that light of Hope to become brighter and warmer. With each exhale, allow that light to soften and soothe any areas of stress or tension in your body.

This light is pure joy, unconnected to external circumstances or holiday obligations.

It is simply you. Just be.

Reflection and Affirmation

As you bathe in this feeling of inner hope, here is a quiet reflection:

What practice will you use to cultivate and protect your inner Hope this week?

Releasing worry, by writing down and letting go of one stressful thought daily. Seeking joy, by intentionally finding and noticing beautiful things each day (a color, a sound, a taste).

Choose the focus that feels most empowering today and hold that intention gently.

Let’s take one deep breath in, gathering all the Hope and light we’ve cultivated... and a slow, releasing breath out, ready to share that glow with the world.

And as you step forward, remember, you are a radiant source of Hope, you are joyful, and you are light.

Thank you for practicing mindful motivation together.

Have a beautiful day.

Live Events | InsightTimer

I invite you to join me every Friday for a 15-minute session on Insight Timer to step into this Month of Light with intention and grace.

[Mindful Motivation] Weekly Wellbeing | Fridays

December 5 | Savor: Moments

How would you feel to mindfully appreciate the best moments of your year?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Savor.

This mindful motivation practice helps to pause and revisit simple joys and achievements of the year, cultivating gratitude before moving into the new season.

Let’s savor the journey, together.

https://insig.ht/gleHAsf4DYb

December 12 | Generosity: Give and Grow

Ready to shift your focus and feel the abundance of giving?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Generosity.

This mindful motivation practice explores the feeling of abundance from shifting your focus from what you lack to what you can share with loving kindness.

Let’s foster a sense of true abundance, together.

https://insig.ht/xiuWGCe4DYb

December 19 | Hope: Ignite Inner Light

What part of your being feels ready to cultivate more hope, joy, and inner light?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session on Hope.

This mindful motivation practice connects with inner resilience and joy, to cultivate a warm sense of hope that radiates outward.

Let’s cultivate our inner light, together.

https://insig.ht/0mm1qUt4DYb

December 26 | Begin Again: Vision Forward

How would you feel to step into the new year with clarity and purpose?

Join me for a 15-minute wellbeing session to Begin again.

This mindful motivation practice looks forward with a clear, open mind, setting meaningful intentions for the year ahead.

Let’s set intentions for our new chapter, together.

https://insig.ht/sC0CRaJ4DYb