What happens when you take a sign from the universe and run with it?

This was my sign - Be daring. Try something new.

TL;DR Journey: Embrace new adventures - from workshops and salsa dance in Yerba Buena Gardens to reconnect with an old friend.

Inspiration: Meet global students and explore the vibrant Dahlia Garden in Golden Gate Park for the official San Francisco flower’s 100-year celebration.

Takeaway: Stay open to unexpected moments, city roots, and let curiosity lead the way.

Momentum & Creative Sparks

What a week! I kicked things off earning my Food safety certification, dentist appointment, led a Product marketing workshop, and fueled my creative soul in the Adobe Creative Cafe SF with Firefly boards. I wrapped up the week with a salsa dance lesson in Yerba Buena Gardens with Rueda Con Ritmo and enjoyed listening to Edgardo Cambon and his 40-year musical celebration.

Unexpected Connections | Reconnection

Amidst all the momentum, I met truly amazing folks who sparked creativity in their own way. I got to learn about Minerva University where the world is truly a classroom -about 100 students from over 30 countries spending a few months in San Francisco before heading off to Tokyo.

We bonded with our love for photography and I shared my flower photography and mindful moments.

To top off the week's connections, I had lunch with a high school friend after 2 years. It's always wild how so much can happen and yet so little changes at the same time. Time and distance truly become relative when you share a 25-year connection.

Celebrating a Century of Dahlias

And to top it all, Dahlia, the official flower of San Francisco is celebrating 100 years on August 15-16, 2026. Knowing large crowds can sometimes overwhelm me, I decided to preview the gardens early.

Wow, spectacular doesn't even define the beauty within each petal. They truly went all out for the milestone celebration. The colors, the variety, the sheer style - nothing beats the elegance of a dahlia.

Collerette: Single flowers featuring broad outer petals and an inner collar of smaller petals surrounding an open, central disc.

Decorative: Fully double flowers with broad, flat petals that incurve slightly at their margins and usually reflex to the stem.

Ball: Flattened to spherical, fully double flowers with densely packed, almost tubular petals.

Cactus: Fully double flowers with narrow, pointed petals that can be straight or curl inwards and have recurved edges for more than two-thirds of their length.

The very first time I fell in love with dahlias was back in 2008 at the University of Minnesota Arboretum, so it feels surreal to now call San Francisco home—the city where the dahlia reigns supreme.

I read this on IG and paused to think 🤔

What's one "two way door" decision you've been treating like a one way door? And reading their Bloom Lab story is even more beautiful and deep. Go with the flow.

Not as surrender. Not as giving up. As the deepest kind of trust.

Things will happen the way they happen, whether we are ready or not.

Whether it is finding rhythm in dance, inspiration in unexpected conversations, or quiet awe in the vibrant petals of the San Francisco dahlia, taking a sign from the universe is a reminder to stay open and receive lovingkindness.