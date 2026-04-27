Customer and Market research isn't just a step in the process; it’s the foundation of everything we do in product marketing. It’s about moving past assumptions to find the human truth behind the data - be a true voice of the customer and the market.

Market research is often treated as a static snapshot—a PDF that sits on a drive. Research is the foundation of a living GTM engine. To build products that resonate, we have to move past “asking questions” and start “orchestrating insights.”

Research isn't a snapshot—it’s a heartbeat. 🤝

To build products that truly resonate, we have to move past “asking questions” and start orchestrating human truths.

TL;DR: Moving beyond the survey

Solve the struggle, not the symptom: People are experts in their pain but often suggest the wrong cure. Look for the “friction” in their daily lives to find the real solution.

Stories > Data: A raw transcript won’t move the needle. Group insights into thematic pillars—like “Trust” or “Ease”—to show how “soft” feedback impacts “hard” revenue.

Seek truth, not validation: If your research doesn’t challenge your assumptions, you’re just conducting a poll. Be willing to be proven wrong.

Bottom Line: AI provides the summary, but humans provide the connection. Our strength is connecting unspoken frustration to a long-term GTM. 💡

Are you listening to the request, or are you looking for the heart of the struggle?

Bridge the Gap Between Build and Buy

Q1. Why vs. What: “Friction” Filter

How do you distinguish between what a customer says they want and the actual problem they are trying to solve?

Customers are experts in their pain, but they often suggest solutions based on what they already know. If you ask what they want, they might ask for a "faster horse." I focus on the "Jobs to be Done"—looking for the friction in their daily workflow. The goal is to solve the underlying struggle, not just the surface-level request.

Customers know their pain but often suggest the wrong cure. Solve for Friction, Not Features. Filter through the "what" to find the "why"—solving the system rather than just the symptom.

Insight: Don’t just listen to the request; look for the struggle.

Framework: I use the GTM Orchestrator mindset to identify systemic friction. If a customer asks for a button, they might actually be telling you that your workflow is broken. Solve the system, not the symptom.

Q2. Insight into Action: Narratives That Sell

What is your process for taking a raw customer interview and turning it into a product strategy that the executive team actually buys into?

A raw transcript doesn’t move the needle; a story does. I group insights into thematic pillars—like "Ease of Use" or "Trust"—and map these directly to Value-Driven Pricing and business growth. When you show how "soft" feedback impacts "hard" revenue, you move from a tactical executor to a Trusted Advisor.

Raw data doesn’t move executive teams; narratives do. Narratives Over Data.

Q3. Pitfall: Confirmation Loop

In your experience, what is the most common mistake product marketers make? The "Confirmation Loop." Entering research looking for "proof" that your idea is right leads to biased questions. You have to be willing to be proven wrong.

The biggest mistake is seeking validation & proof instead of “truth.” PMMs often lead the witness to validate a roadmap that’s already been built.

Fix: Shift from being an operator to an orchestrator. If your research isn’t challenging your assumptions, you aren’t conducting research—you’re conducting a poll.

Q4. Quantitative vs. Qualitative: “Why” Behind the “Buy”

How do you balance data with interviews when they contradict?

Numbers tell what is happening, but stories tell why. I use Win/Loss analysis to bridge this gap. If analytics show a drop-off, the qualitative "why" usually reveals a lack of clarity that a dashboard cannot capture. When they clash, trust the human nuance.

Numbers tell you what is happening, but stories tell you why.

Q5. Future: Agentic Research

Which skills will remain uniquely human for a PMM?

AI can handle sentiment analysis, but it cannot perform empathetic synthesis. The ability to read between the lines and connect unspoken frustration to a long-term brand strategy remains our greatest strength.

We are moving from passive assistance to Agentic PMM execution. AI can handle the heavy lifting of sentiment analysis, but it lacks contextual empathy.

Human Edge: AI provides the summary, but the PMM provides the connection. Our ability to connect a customer’s unspoken frustration to a long-term brand strategy is a uniquely human skill.

Research Checklist: Actions for Today

Audit Your Questions: Review your last five customer interviews. Are you asking “Would you like this feature?” (Biased) or “Tell me about the last time you struggled with X?” (Discovery).

Create a “Voice of the Customer” Highlight Reel: Don’t just send a summary deck. Share a 2-minute recording of a customer describing their pain point to your leadership team.

Coach, Don't Just Train: Align research with Sales Enablement. Turn market findings into coaching points that help sales teams overcome specific objections.

Look for the “Why” in the “Loss”: Conduct one Win/Loss interview this week specifically for a deal you expected to win but didn’t.

Tune the Signal: Use AI to transcribe and cluster your data, but set aside 30 minutes of “deep work” to synthesize those clusters into a synergistic brand narrative that connects your product to the market’s soul.

Join us on PMM Talks with an amazing panel to uncover how top leaders are redefining Customer and Market Research to drive systemic growth.

Research isn’t a one-time project; it’s the heartbeat of a GTM Orchestrator. To build products that truly resonate, we must stop just “asking questions” and start “orchestrating insights.”

Q1. Why vs What: How do you distinguish between what a customer says they want and the actual problem they are trying to solve?

Q2. Insight into Action: What is your process for taking a raw customer interview and turning it into a product strategy that the executive team actually buys into?

Q3. Pitfall: In your experience, what is the most common mistake product marketers make when conducting customer and market research?

Q4. Quantitative vs. Qualitative: How do you balance hard data (analytics) with soft data (interviews) when the two seem to contradict each other?

Q5. Future of Research: With the rise of AI and automated insights, which research skills do you believe will remain uniquely human for a PMM?