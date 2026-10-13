There is something magical about an autumn day in Boston—whether you are chasing vibrant fall foliage across the Common, admiring late-season blooms along the Greenway, or mapping out your next bakery crawl.

October invites you to slow down, and truly soak in the seasonal transformation, all while treating yourself to sweet pastries and warm comfort food around the corner.

Fall colors - Boston

I took the Silver Line SL1 from Boston Logan Airport to South Station, then walked towards the North End and the Waterfront.

Faneuil Hall

Quincy Market

Best of Boston



Labyrinth - Armenian Heritage Park

Rose Kennedy Greenway

Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park

Carolyn Lynch Gardens



Boston Public Market

Boston Common

Public Garden

Newbury Street

Weather

Walking in 60°F weather around the Boston Common and seeing fall foliage was a welcome change from the 90s in July.

July (90°F): Felt the summer heat and humidity while exploring the Arnold Arboretum and Wndr Museum.

October (60°F): Comfortable weather made the strolls through the Boston Common and the Greenway a breeze.

Seasonal Scenery

October: Vibrant fall foliage transforming the Boston Common and public gardens, and autumn blooms — chrysanthemums, roses, dahlias, and zinnias along the Greenway, gardens and parks.

Fall Colors: Stroll in Boston

Arrived at BOS, took the Silver Line SL1 bus to South Station and enjoyed my sweet breakfast at Tatte.

Morning Stroll: Walked to Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market. This was a sign at the Best of Boston - I liked “Be Happy… It drives people crazy”

Garden & Waterfront Walk: Followed the green spaces from the Labyrinth at Armenian Heritage Park & Rose Kennedy Greenway to Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, then down to Carolyn Lynch Gardens (loved the swing!).

Midday: Wandered through the Boston Public Market just to take it all in.

Afternoon: Crossed over to the Boston Common and strolled down Newbury Street, stopping by Nana’s Green Tea and Muji.

Evening: Wrapped up with an early dinner at Santouka on Hereford Street.

Highlights

Sights: Faneuil Hall: Historic marketplace hub. Quincy Market: Bustling downtown food hall. Best of Boston: Iconic local city collection. Labyrinth at Armenian Heritage Park: Peaceful walking path. Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway: Urban park and gardens. Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park: Scenic harbor-side green space. Carolyn Lynch Gardens: A greenway park with a swing. Boston Public Market: Year-round local artisan food hall. Boston Common: America’s historic public park. Public Garden: Victorian-style ornamental garden. Newbury Street: Historic brownstone shopping street.

Blooms: Chrysanthemum, rose, dahlia, and zinnia in autumn bloom. Chrysanthemums: Bright autumn domes lighting up the walkways. Roses: Resilient late-season blooms defying the chill. Dahlias: Bold, beautiful jewel-toned flowers. Zinnias: Cheerful pops of color holding onto the warmth.





Chrysanthemum, rose, dahlia, zinnia in bloom

Foodie ❣️

Pasta di Napoli and Tiramisu from Arturo’s Ristorante (Westborough)

Lobster roll from Legal Sea Foods (BOS Airport)

Chashu rice bowl from Santouka (Hereford St)

Matcha latte with mochi and red bean from Nana’s Green Tea (Newbury St)

Almond babka and sweet potato boureka from Bakey (Quincy Market)

Matcha passion fruit/mango bombe and honey apple cake from Tatte (Summer St)

Whether you are looking to swap the summer heat for autumn air or just need an excuse to wander and treat yourself, an autumn day trip is hard to beat.

What is your favorite season to explore the city?

From the vibrant autumn blooms along the Greenway to the quiet swing at Carolyn Lynch Gardens, slowing down to soak in the crisp air made all the difference.

Until the next adventure, keep exploring!