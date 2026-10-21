As October rolls in, there’s a distinct dual pull in the air. On one side, there’s the intense momentum of Q4 - the push toward year-end goals, roadmaps, and deadlines. On the other, nature invites us to slow down, observe, and shift gears.

For a long time, I thought “joy” meant keeping everything in harmony - staying grounded, inspired, and optimistic no matter how busy things got. But forced positivity isn’t real.

Real joy isn’t a polished, static state of mind; it’s messier, more dynamic, and often found when we step away from being the “expert” and give ourselves permission to simply be a student of life again.

This month, my greatest source of inspiration hasn’t come from hitting a milestone or having all the answers. It’s come from embracing the beginner’s mind.

Step into “Learn Mode”

In our professional lives, we are often expected to lead, direct, and deliver with certainty. But there is a profound sense of liberation when you intentionally step out of the expert’s chair and sit in the front row as a learner.

Attending workshops like WOMEN x AI and the AI Advantage workshop this month reminded me of the exhilaration that comes with curiosity. Surrounding myself with builders, thinkers, and fellow learners, where the goal isn’t to perform, but to ask questions, explore edge cases, and absorb new perspectives, recharges my mind in a way routine work never can.

When you allow yourself to not know everything, the pressure drops, and true creativity takes its place.

Play, Rhythm, and Rootedness

Joy also lives in the physical, analog moments where time moves a little slower.

This past weekend at the Butchertown Jazz Festival, surrounded by live music, vibrant community energy, and local food, I spent time volunteering and playing Bocce with neighbors and kids. There was no agenda, no metrics to track, and no outcome to optimize, just the simple delight of being present in a shared space.

As adults, we often forget how necessary play is. Stepping away from screens to share a laugh over a co-op game with friends or listen to local artists reminds us that we are part of a community that breathes together outside of work hours.

Sensory Quiet of the Kitchen

That same rhythm has drawn me into the kitchen this autumn. Taking cooking classes while experimenting with seasonal recipes like sweet potato granola and pumpkin mochi donuts has become a grounding sanctuary.

Cooking is an exercise in tactile presence. Measuring ingredients, feeling dough, watching flavors transform, and tasting the final result forces you to be entirely in the moment.

You can’t rush baking; it requires patience, attention, and a willingness to try again if a batch doesn’t turn out quite right. It’s a gentle, delicious reminder that some of the best things in life take time.

Permission to Wander and Wonder

If October feels fast-paced or overwhelming, maybe the answer isn’t to push harder or search for a sense of perfect calm.

I discovered the intricate world of honey bees at the Honey Harvest in the Eco center at the Heron’s Head Park. Thanks Planet Bee for this fun activity.

Did you know: A worker honey bee spends a lifetime for making a 1/12 tsp of honey.

Maybe joy is simply waiting in the moments where you let go of certainty:

The humility of learning something brand new.

The warmth of playing a casual game with community members.

The sensory delight of making something with your hands.

As we move through the rest of this season, I leave you with a simple invitation: