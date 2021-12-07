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Thank you for joining me on this journey called LIFE.

I am Div, a neurodivine, mindful soul and a believer in simplicity.

  • Passionate to empower folks to be their authentic selves

  • Committed to be the change: wellbeing | neurodiversity | mindfulness

When I cannot reason with my mind, I write with my heart and soul.

This publication covers topics that I am passionate about:

  • Product Marketing

  • Leadership

  • Career

  • Mindfulness

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Product Marketing • Career • Leadership • Mindfulness

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