Thank you for joining me on this journey called LIFE.

I am Div, a neurodivine, mindful soul and a believer in simplicity.

Passionate to empower folks to be their authentic selves

Committed to be the change: wellbeing | neurodiversity | mindfulness



When I cannot reason with my mind, I write with my heart and soul.

This publication covers topics that I am passionate about:

Product Marketing

Leadership

Career

Mindfulness

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